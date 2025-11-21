Auron AI

Hello, traders! Meet Auron AI—the next-level trading intelligence designed to supercharge your Forex results and put you in control of every market move.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting out, Auron AI is your secret weapon for smarter, faster, and more confident trading.

Why Auron AI?

Trade with confidence: Get instant, high-precision BUY, SELL, or HOLD signals—no more second-guessing your trades.
Stay ahead of the market: Real-time analysis of technicals, macro events, and (optionally) live sentiment means you’re always one step ahead.
Maximize your profits: Dynamic position sizing and quality scoring help you squeeze the most out of every opportunity.
Plug-and-play simplicity: Easy setup, seamless API integration with MetaTrader, and zero fuss. Just connect and go!
24/7 reliability: The Python FastAPI server never sleeps—so you never miss a trade.

Key Features at a Glance

Feature Auron AI Old-School EAs
Multi-Timeframe Technical Analysis
Macroeconomic Event Integration
Live Sentiment Analysis (Optional)
Model Schema Validation
Real-Time, High-Confidence Signals ~
Fuzzy Logic Quality Scoring
Position Sizing Recommendations
Plug-and-Play API Server
Transparent Quality Metrics
Extensible to New Assets ~

Legend: ✓ = Fully Supported, ~ = Partially Supported, ✗ = Not Supported

How to Get Started

  1. Connect the Auron AI Expert Advisor (EA) to your MetaTrader chart.
  2. The EA acts as a utility to collect the necessary OHLCV data and raw macro event data.
  3. The EA securely sends this data to the external Python FastAPI Inference Server which loads the Hybrid Ensemble AI models and makes the complex predictions.
  4. Set your risk preferences and let Auron AI handle the rest.
  5. Watch as Auron AI delivers actionable signals, quality scores, and position size recommendations back to the EA—so you can trade with total clarity.

Supported Pairs

Auron AI currently supports the following major Forex pairs:

  • EURUSD
  • GBPUSD
  • USDJPY
  • AUDUSD

Support for additional pairs is coming soon in future upgrades!

Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

  • Recommended brokers: Any with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type
  • Minimum initial deposit: $500 (1:500 leverage recommended)
  • Account type: Hedging
  • Use a VPS for 24/7 operation (strongly recommended)

Ready to take your trading to the next level? Join the Auron AI community and experience the power of true trading intelligence. Attach Auron AI to your chart, set your preferences, and let’s start winning together!

For setup instructions or questions, send a private message after purchase.

