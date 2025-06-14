Live Streaming Of EA is Here : https://youtube.com/live/-Rz52K1Z77M?feature=share

📌 Overview

[TEMA MOVING AVERAGE CHANNEL] is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to catch market spikes and ride profitable moves with minimal guesswork.

Using a multi-timeframe SPIKE detection system, it blends short-term momentum with higher-timeframe confirmation for maximum accuracy.

🚀 Key Features

🎯 4 Trade Levels – From conservative (Level 0) to extreme (Level 3).

📊 Multi-Timeframe SPIKE Analysis – Current TF + 2 higher TF filters.

⚡ Instant Trade Activation – Enter right at SPIKE levels.

💼 Buy/Sell Control – Run both sides or focus on one direction.

📅 Daily Target Mode – Stop trading automatically after reaching your goal.

🛡️ Flexible Exit Control – Adjustable SL/TP or no SL mode.

🔢 Magic Number – Run multiple EAs on one account without conflict.

🧠 How It Works

SPIKE 1 – Detects current TF spike conditions. SPIKE 2 – Confirms mid-term trend alignment. SPIKE 3 – Confirms long-term trend alignment. Trade Entry – Executes Buy/Sell orders at configured spike lines. Profit Lock – Closes trades at set per-trade or daily profit targets.

⚙️ Full Input Parameters

Group Parameter Default Description 📌 Trade Mode Setting Level 0 true Default & stable mode. Level 1 false Aggressive entries. Level 2 false Higher risk/reward. Level 3 false Extreme mode (test only). 📊 SPIKE Current TF SPIKE 1 Period 14 Detection period length. SPIKE 1 Prediction 120 Prediction sensitivity (higher = stricter). 📈 SPIKE Trend TF 1 Timeframe H4 TF for Spike 2 trend filter. SPIKE 2 Period 14 Detection period length. SPIKE 2 Prediction 750 Prediction sensitivity. Spike 2 UpTrend At _B_Spike_2 Condition for uptrend trigger. Spike 2 DownTrend At _C_Spike_2 Condition for downtrend trigger. 📈 SPIKE Trend TF 2 Timeframe D1 TF for Spike 3 trend filter. SPIKE 3 Period 14 Detection period length. SPIKE 3 Prediction 1100 Prediction sensitivity. Spike 3 UpTrend At _B_Spike_3 Condition for uptrend trigger. Spike 3 DownTrend At _C_Spike_3 Condition for downtrend trigger. 🛠️ Trade Setup Activate Trade true Enable/disable trading. Buy Trade false Enable Buy trades. Sell Trade true Enable Sell trades. Magic Number 11111 Unique order ID. Lot Size 0.05 Starting trade volume. 📉 Sell Spike Line Sell At SPIKE Upper_1 Sell entry level. Sell TP At SPIKE__Line Sell Take Profit type. Sell SL At No__SL Sell Stop Loss type. 📈 Buy Spike Line Buy At SPIKE Lower_1 Buy entry level. Buy TP At SPIKE_Line Buy Take Profit type. Buy SL At No_SL Buy Stop Loss type. 💵 Profit Target Profit Target 25 Per-trade profit target in currency. Daily Target 250 Daily profit target in currency.





⚡ Ultimate EA Parameter Guide – Trade Like a Pro! ⚡

Master your EA setup in minutes and unleash its full potential! 🚀

Every parameter below is fine-tuned for precision trading – adjust them to match your unique style and strategy. 🎯 Trade Mode Setting Level 0–3 – Activate different power levels of the strategy. Higher level = more selective signals 🔍 📊 SPIKE Current TF SPIKE 1 Period – Sensitivity (default: 14). Lower values = faster reactions.

SPIKE 1 Prediction – Precision control (default: 120) 🎯 📈 SPIKE TREND TF 1 Timeframe – Market horizon (default: H4)

SPIKE 2 Period – Trend detection sensitivity (default: 14)

SPIKE 2 Prediction – Deviation for trend prediction (default: 750)

Spike 2 UpTrend At – Timing to catch upward momentum 🚀

Spike 2 DownTrend At – Timing for bearish reversals 📉 📈 SPIKE TREND TF 2 Timeframe – Bigger picture (default: D1)

SPIKE 3 Period – Higher TF trend sensitivity (default: 14)

SPIKE 3 Prediction – Precision setting (default: 1100)

Spike 3 UpTrend At – Entry for major uptrends 💹

Spike 3 DownTrend At – Pinpoint major downtrends 📉 ⚙️ Trade Setup Activate Trade – On/Off for live trades 💡

Buy Trade – Enable long positions only

Sell Trade – Enable short positions only

Magic Number – Keep orders separate from other EAs

Lot Size – Risk control (default: 0.05 lots) 📉 SELL SPIKE LINE Sell At SPIKE Price – Sell trigger point

Sell TP At – Take profit placement 🎯

Sell SL At – Optional safety stop 📈 BUY SPIKE LINE Buy At SPIKE Price – Perfect entry zone for buys

Buy TP At – Take profit placement

Buy SL At – Optional safety stop 💰 Target Profit in Currencies Target Profit – Quick wins (default: 25 currency units)

Pro Tip: Start with default settings for stability, then fine-tune for your favorite pairs & timeframes!, Or ASK me Because Each Pairs Have different Setup.





📌 Recommendations

Account Size: $100+ for micro lots.

$100+ for micro lots. Pairs: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, NAS100.

XAUUSD, GBPJPY, NAS100. Timeframes: M5–H1 chart with higher TF filters active.

M5–H1 chart with higher TF filters active. Broker: Low spread, fast execution recommended.

🛠️ Setup

Attach EA to chart. Set trade mode (Level 0–3). Adjust SPIKE detection and lot size. Set SL/TP or profit target. Let it run automatically.

