Tema Moving Average Channel

Live Streaming Of EA is Here : https://youtube.com/live/-Rz52K1Z77M?feature=share

Signal is Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2315146

📌 Overview

[TEMA MOVING AVERAGE CHANNEL] is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to catch market spikes and ride profitable moves with minimal guesswork.
Using a multi-timeframe SPIKE detection system, it blends short-term momentum with higher-timeframe confirmation for maximum accuracy.

🚀 Key Features

  • 🎯 4 Trade Levels – From conservative (Level 0) to extreme (Level 3).
  • 📊 Multi-Timeframe SPIKE Analysis – Current TF + 2 higher TF filters.
  • ⚡ Instant Trade Activation – Enter right at SPIKE levels.
  • 💼 Buy/Sell Control – Run both sides or focus on one direction.
  • 📅 Daily Target Mode – Stop trading automatically after reaching your goal.
  • 🛡️ Flexible Exit Control – Adjustable SL/TP or no SL mode.
  • 🔢 Magic Number – Run multiple EAs on one account without conflict.

🧠 How It Works

  1. SPIKE 1 – Detects current TF spike conditions.
  2. SPIKE 2 – Confirms mid-term trend alignment.
  3. SPIKE 3 – Confirms long-term trend alignment.
  4. Trade Entry – Executes Buy/Sell orders at configured spike lines.
  5. Profit Lock – Closes trades at set per-trade or daily profit targets.

⚙️ Full Input Parameters

Group Parameter Default Description
📌 Trade Mode Setting Level 0 true Default & stable mode.
Level 1 false Aggressive entries.
Level 2 false Higher risk/reward.
Level 3 false Extreme mode (test only).
📊 SPIKE Current TF SPIKE 1 Period 14 Detection period length.
SPIKE 1 Prediction 120 Prediction sensitivity (higher = stricter).
📈 SPIKE Trend TF 1 Timeframe H4 TF for Spike 2 trend filter.
SPIKE 2 Period 14 Detection period length.
SPIKE 2 Prediction 750 Prediction sensitivity.
Spike 2 UpTrend At _B_Spike_2 Condition for uptrend trigger.
Spike 2 DownTrend At _C_Spike_2 Condition for downtrend trigger.
📈 SPIKE Trend TF 2 Timeframe D1 TF for Spike 3 trend filter.
SPIKE 3 Period 14 Detection period length.
SPIKE 3 Prediction 1100 Prediction sensitivity.
Spike 3 UpTrend At _B_Spike_3 Condition for uptrend trigger.
Spike 3 DownTrend At _C_Spike_3 Condition for downtrend trigger.
🛠️ Trade Setup Activate Trade true Enable/disable trading.
Buy Trade false Enable Buy trades.
Sell Trade true Enable Sell trades.
Magic Number 11111 Unique order ID.
Lot Size 0.05 Starting trade volume.
📉 Sell Spike Line Sell At SPIKE Upper_1 Sell entry level.
Sell TP At SPIKE__Line Sell Take Profit type.
Sell SL At No__SL Sell Stop Loss type.
📈 Buy Spike Line Buy At SPIKE Lower_1 Buy entry level.
Buy TP At SPIKE_Line Buy Take Profit type.
Buy SL At No_SL Buy Stop Loss type.
💵 Profit Target Profit Target 25 Per-trade profit target in currency.
Daily Target 250 Daily profit target in currency.


Ultimate EA Parameter Guide – Trade Like a Pro!

Master your EA setup in minutes and unleash its full potential! 🚀
Every parameter below is fine-tuned for precision trading – adjust them to match your unique style and strategy.

🎯 Trade Mode Setting

  • Level 0–3 – Activate different power levels of the strategy. Higher level = more selective signals 🔍

📊 SPIKE Current TF

  • SPIKE 1 Period – Sensitivity (default: 14). Lower values = faster reactions.

  • SPIKE 1 Prediction – Precision control (default: 120) 🎯

📈 SPIKE TREND TF 1

  • Timeframe – Market horizon (default: H4)

  • SPIKE 2 Period – Trend detection sensitivity (default: 14)

  • SPIKE 2 Prediction – Deviation for trend prediction (default: 750)

  • Spike 2 UpTrend At – Timing to catch upward momentum 🚀

  • Spike 2 DownTrend At – Timing for bearish reversals 📉

📈 SPIKE TREND TF 2

  • Timeframe – Bigger picture (default: D1)

  • SPIKE 3 Period – Higher TF trend sensitivity (default: 14)

  • SPIKE 3 Prediction – Precision setting (default: 1100)

  • Spike 3 UpTrend At – Entry for major uptrends 💹

  • Spike 3 DownTrend At – Pinpoint major downtrends 📉

⚙️ Trade Setup

  • Activate Trade – On/Off for live trades 💡

  • Buy Trade – Enable long positions only

  • Sell Trade – Enable short positions only

  • Magic Number – Keep orders separate from other EAs

  • Lot Size – Risk control (default: 0.05 lots)

📉 SELL SPIKE LINE

  • Sell At SPIKE Price – Sell trigger point

  • Sell TP At – Take profit placement 🎯

  • Sell SL At – Optional safety stop

📈 BUY SPIKE LINE

  • Buy At SPIKE Price – Perfect entry zone for buys

  • Buy TP At – Take profit placement

  • Buy SL At – Optional safety stop

💰 Target Profit in Currencies

  • Target Profit – Quick wins (default: 25 currency units)

  • Daily Target – Daily earning goal (default: 250)

🔥 Pro Tip: Start with default settings for stability, then fine-tune for your favorite pairs & timeframes!, Or ASK me Because Each Pairs Have different Setup.



📌 Recommendations

  • Account Size: $100+ for micro lots.
  • Pairs: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, NAS100.
  • Timeframes: M5–H1 chart with higher TF filters active.
  • Broker: Low spread, fast execution recommended.

🛠️ Setup

  1. Attach EA to chart.
  2. Set trade mode (Level 0–3).
  3. Adjust SPIKE detection and lot size.
  4. Set SL/TP or profit target.
  5. Let it run automatically.

📢 Ready to Catch the Next Spike?

The market won’t wait. Take control now with [EA Name Here].
Click Buy or Rent and start trading smarter today!

