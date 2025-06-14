Tema Moving Average Channel
- Experts
Syarif Nur Arief
Version: 14.3
13 août 2025
- Activations: 5
📌 Overview
[TEMA MOVING AVERAGE CHANNEL] is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to catch market spikes and ride profitable moves with minimal guesswork.
Using a multi-timeframe SPIKE detection system, it blends short-term momentum with higher-timeframe confirmation for maximum accuracy.
🚀 Key Features
- 🎯 4 Trade Levels – From conservative (Level 0) to extreme (Level 3).
- 📊 Multi-Timeframe SPIKE Analysis – Current TF + 2 higher TF filters.
- ⚡ Instant Trade Activation – Enter right at SPIKE levels.
- 💼 Buy/Sell Control – Run both sides or focus on one direction.
- 📅 Daily Target Mode – Stop trading automatically after reaching your goal.
- 🛡️ Flexible Exit Control – Adjustable SL/TP or no SL mode.
- 🔢 Magic Number – Run multiple EAs on one account without conflict.
🧠 How It Works
- SPIKE 1 – Detects current TF spike conditions.
- SPIKE 2 – Confirms mid-term trend alignment.
- SPIKE 3 – Confirms long-term trend alignment.
- Trade Entry – Executes Buy/Sell orders at configured spike lines.
- Profit Lock – Closes trades at set per-trade or daily profit targets.
⚙️ Full Input Parameters
|Group
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|📌 Trade Mode Setting
|Level 0
|true
|Default & stable mode.
|Level 1
|false
|Aggressive entries.
|Level 2
|false
|Higher risk/reward.
|Level 3
|false
|Extreme mode (test only).
|📊 SPIKE Current TF
|SPIKE 1 Period
|14
|Detection period length.
|SPIKE 1 Prediction
|120
|Prediction sensitivity (higher = stricter).
|📈 SPIKE Trend TF 1
|Timeframe
|H4
|TF for Spike 2 trend filter.
|SPIKE 2 Period
|14
|Detection period length.
|SPIKE 2 Prediction
|750
|Prediction sensitivity.
|Spike 2 UpTrend At
|_B_Spike_2
|Condition for uptrend trigger.
|Spike 2 DownTrend At
|_C_Spike_2
|Condition for downtrend trigger.
|📈 SPIKE Trend TF 2
|Timeframe
|D1
|TF for Spike 3 trend filter.
|SPIKE 3 Period
|14
|Detection period length.
|SPIKE 3 Prediction
|1100
|Prediction sensitivity.
|Spike 3 UpTrend At
|_B_Spike_3
|Condition for uptrend trigger.
|Spike 3 DownTrend At
|_C_Spike_3
|Condition for downtrend trigger.
|🛠️ Trade Setup
|Activate Trade
|true
|Enable/disable trading.
|Buy Trade
|false
|Enable Buy trades.
|Sell Trade
|true
|Enable Sell trades.
|Magic Number
|11111
|Unique order ID.
|Lot Size
|0.05
|Starting trade volume.
|📉 Sell Spike Line
|Sell At SPIKE
|Upper_1
|Sell entry level.
|Sell TP At
|SPIKE__Line
|Sell Take Profit type.
|Sell SL At
|No__SL
|Sell Stop Loss type.
|📈 Buy Spike Line
|Buy At SPIKE
|Lower_1
|Buy entry level.
|Buy TP At
|SPIKE_Line
|Buy Take Profit type.
|Buy SL At
|No_SL
|Buy Stop Loss type.
|💵 Profit Target
|Profit Target
|25
|Per-trade profit target in currency.
|Daily Target
|250
|Daily profit target in currency.
📌 Recommendations
- Account Size: $100+ for micro lots.
- Pairs: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, NAS100.
- Timeframes: M5–H1 chart with higher TF filters active.
- Broker: Low spread, fast execution recommended.
🛠️ Setup
- Attach EA to chart.
- Set trade mode (Level 0–3).
- Adjust SPIKE detection and lot size.
- Set SL/TP or profit target.
- Let it run automatically.
📢 Ready to Catch the Next Spike?
Click Buy or Rent and start trading smarter today!