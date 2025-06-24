WhisCats

5


Trend-Following Algorithm with Dynamic Risk Management

This expert advisor employs:

  • Fast and slow moving averages for trend identification

  • ATR-based position sizing

  • Automated stop-loss and take-profit calculation

Technical Specifications

  • Timeframe: Compatible with multiple chart intervals (specified in parameters)

  • Instruments: Suitable for forex, commodities, and indices

  • Account Compatibility: Works with Standard, ECN, and Zero Spread accounts

Key Features

  • Adjustable reward-to-risk ratio

  • Swing trading orientation (medium-term positions)

  • Customizable trading thresholds

Recommended Configuration

  • Minimum deposit: $500

  • Leverage: 1:500

  • Preferred instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Risk Disclosure

Trading financial markets involves significant risk:

  • Potential loss of invested capital exists

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Requires understanding of trading principles

Users must:

  • Test thoroughly in demo environment

  • Review all input parameters

  • Assume full responsibility for trading decisions

Support

All support inquiries must be submitted through:

  • The MQL5 product comments section

  • Official MQL5 messaging system

İncelemeler 4
John Louie De Castro
41
John Louie De Castro 2025.08.13 07:02 
 

the best

ryanbrooks
1994
ryanbrooks 2025.08.12 02:05 
 

I am satisfied with WhisCats Ea . I setted my input for xauusd m30 . Small but regualr profits ! Thanks for the author !

King Artur
28
King Artur 2025.07.31 21:14 
 

Actually it is very good... although in my test version the TRAILING STOP doesn't work

FREE
