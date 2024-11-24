Equanimity
- Experts
- Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
- Versione: 5.0
- Aggiornato: 24 novembre 2024
- Attivazioni: 5
The following expert is based on the combination of the several indicators in order to find the optimal entry points when there are specific market conditions.
This expert does not use dangerous strategies such as Martingale, grid, averaging, etc.
This strategy has been widely tested with good results in the last 10 years, where there have been a multitude of circumstances that the expert has been able to interpret and filter properly.
Default parameters for "EUR / USD H4"