Adaptive Flow MT5 EA

Adaptive Flow EA is an Expert Advisor designed using multiple Moving Average as entry point and using certain strategy to filter the signal to get better entry. This EA can avoid trading in high impact news based on economic calendar to make sure it will entry in excellent condition. The best thing of this EA it can trade on any timeframe and any Forex Pairs, Crypto and Gold (XAUUSD) and you can change or optimize the indicator parameter. User can use default set to trade or to get better result, please optimize all the parameter first by using Genetic Optimization to get the best set because the result may vary depends on Broker Spread, Commission, Swap etc. Do not consider default set is a final set. Please leave a comment/review after using the EA with optimized set.

Recommendations

Recommended Account type: Cent Account

Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or more

Recommended timeframe: H1

Recommended backtest/optimize method: H1 by every tick

Low Spread/Zero Spread account is better

You can get my optimized set from my blog or make your own set by optimize it first

Contact me immediately after the purchase to get Buy 1 Get 1 Bonus! Buy Adaptive Flow EA Free Everest Peak EA.

Settings:
  • Autolot = To Increase lot size according to balance
  • Initial lot size = the start lot size to open the position
  • Take Profit = Total Profit in pips
  • Stop Loss = Total loss in pips
  • Balance Per Initial Lot = Every X Increase of balance will increase 0.01 lot
  • Fixed Distance = Distance between orders
  • Lot Multiplier = Multiply next order lot from first order
  • Maximum Number of Positions = Max order for each buy/sell order
  • Fast Period = Fast period of moving average
  • Slow Period = Slow period of moving average
  • Backstep Bar = Backstep range to find lowest high and highest low
  • Level = Signal Filter (start 0.0 - 5.0)
  • BarUpColor = Color for bull candle
  • BarDownColor = Color for bear candle
  • News filter = Pause trade before high impact news
  • Pause X minutes BEFORE = Do not open any order X minutes before news
  • Pause X minutes After = Do not open any order X minutes after news
  • Currency Code = Avoid high impact news based on this currency
Note :- This strategy is a risky strategy only should be used on large account sizes and withdraw your profits on regular basis. Please contact me first if you face a problem.


