🛠 EA Name Suggestion: LimitGrid EA Pro

📄 Product Description (English for MQL5.com):

🔹 Overview

LimitGrid EA Pro is an advanced grid trading system that opens orders using only Buy Limit and Sell Limit techniques. Designed for traders who want structured, rule-based trading, this EA integrates RSI and Bollinger Bands filters to avoid overtrading and to improve entry precision.

🔹 Key Features:

✅ Limit Orders Only – Uses Buy Limit and Sell Limit, avoiding random market entries

📉 RSI + Bollinger Band Filter – Waits for proper oversold/overbought conditions

🧠 Combined Take Profit per Side – Closes all buy/sell positions once total profit reaches the defined point value

⚖️ Average Price TP Option – Allows TP based on average position entry price

💰 Equity Target Auto-Close – Closes all trades when your account equity hits your defined goal, then increases the next equity target step

📊 Real-time Dashboard – Shows open order count, current floating profit/loss, and total lots closed today

📈 Visual TP Lines on Chart – See estimated TP levels for each side directly on the chart

🧹 Smart Order Cleanup – Automatically removes old pending orders when market conditions reverse

⚙️ Input Parameters:

PointDistance – Grid spacing between limit orders

MaxBuyOrders / MaxSellOrders – Max number of limit orders on each side

RSI_Period , RSI_BuyLevel , RSI_SellLevel – RSI settings for entry filtering

BB_Period , BB_Deviation – Bollinger Band configuration

TP_Combined_Buy / TP_Combined_Sell – Total profit target per side (in points)

TP_AveragePoints – Used if you enable average-price-based TP

EquityTarget_Start – Equity goal to close all trades

EquityTarget_Step – Increases target after each successful close

📌 Recommended Usage:

Timeframe: M15 or higher

Pairs: Any major pair with good liquidity (XAUUSD, etc.)

Works best in ranging or swing markets

💡 Tips:

Enable only one TP logic at a time: Combined TP or Average TP

Set reasonable PointDistance to avoid clustering too many orders

Use small lot sizes with conservative risk settings when starting

Attach to one chart only per symbol

✅ LimitGrid EA Pro v1.10 – Updated Version

This version includes several improvements for better performance and user flexibility:

🆕 Equity Target Modes : Now supports three flexible options: Disable Equity Target Close orders by Magic Number only (This EA) Close all orders from all EAs

🧠 Improved Equity Target Logic : Uses global variable to track and increment the next equity goal Applies to either the current EA or across all EAs, as configured

📉 Dashboard Enhanced : Better clarity with color-coded lines and updated floating profit display Now fully auto-clears on EA removal

🛡️ Validation Support : Improved dummy order logic for smoother MQL5 validation

🧾 Removed redundant equity display line (now shown via dashboard only)



