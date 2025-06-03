LimitGrid EA Pro

🛠 EA Name Suggestion: LimitGrid EA Pro

📄 Product Description (English for MQL5.com):

🔹 Overview

LimitGrid EA Pro is an advanced grid trading system that opens orders using only Buy Limit and Sell Limit techniques. Designed for traders who want structured, rule-based trading, this EA integrates RSI and Bollinger Bands filters to avoid overtrading and to improve entry precision.

🔹 Key Features:

  • Limit Orders Only – Uses Buy Limit and Sell Limit, avoiding random market entries

  • 📉 RSI + Bollinger Band Filter – Waits for proper oversold/overbought conditions

  • 🧠 Combined Take Profit per Side – Closes all buy/sell positions once total profit reaches the defined point value

  • ⚖️ Average Price TP Option – Allows TP based on average position entry price

  • 💰 Equity Target Auto-Close – Closes all trades when your account equity hits your defined goal, then increases the next equity target step

  • 📊 Real-time Dashboard – Shows open order count, current floating profit/loss, and total lots closed today

  • 📈 Visual TP Lines on Chart – See estimated TP levels for each side directly on the chart

  • 🧹 Smart Order Cleanup – Automatically removes old pending orders when market conditions reverse

⚙️ Input Parameters:

  • PointDistance – Grid spacing between limit orders

  • MaxBuyOrders / MaxSellOrders – Max number of limit orders on each side

  • RSI_Period , RSI_BuyLevel , RSI_SellLevel – RSI settings for entry filtering

  • BB_Period , BB_Deviation – Bollinger Band configuration

  • TP_Combined_Buy / TP_Combined_Sell – Total profit target per side (in points)

  • TP_AveragePoints – Used if you enable average-price-based TP

  • EquityTarget_Start – Equity goal to close all trades

  • EquityTarget_Step – Increases target after each successful close

📌 Recommended Usage:

  • Timeframe: M15 or higher

  • Pairs: Any major pair with good liquidity (XAUUSD, etc.)

  • Works best in ranging or swing markets

💡 Tips:

  • Enable only one TP logic at a time: Combined TP or Average TP

  • Set reasonable PointDistance to avoid clustering too many orders

  • Use small lot sizes with conservative risk settings when starting

  • Attach to one chart only per symbol

LimitGrid EA Pro v1.10 – Updated Version

This version includes several improvements for better performance and user flexibility:

  • 🆕 Equity Target Modes: Now supports three flexible options:

    • Disable Equity Target

    • Close orders by Magic Number only (This EA)

    • Close all orders from all EAs

  • 🧠 Improved Equity Target Logic:

    • Uses global variable to track and increment the next equity goal

    • Applies to either the current EA or across all EAs, as configured

  • 📉 Dashboard Enhanced:

    • Better clarity with color-coded lines and updated floating profit display

    • Now fully auto-clears on EA removal

  • 🛡️ Validation Support:

    • Improved dummy order logic for smoother MQL5 validation

  • 🧾 Removed redundant equity display line (now shown via dashboard only)



FREE
