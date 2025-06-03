LimitGrid EA Pro
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Miss Sakunaa Kakhesuanworrasakul
- Sürüm: 1.11
- Güncellendi: 3 Haziran 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
🛠 EA Name Suggestion: LimitGrid EA Pro
📄 Product Description (English for MQL5.com):
🔹 Overview
LimitGrid EA Pro is an advanced grid trading system that opens orders using only Buy Limit and Sell Limit techniques. Designed for traders who want structured, rule-based trading, this EA integrates RSI and Bollinger Bands filters to avoid overtrading and to improve entry precision.
🔹 Key Features:
-
✅ Limit Orders Only – Uses Buy Limit and Sell Limit, avoiding random market entries
-
📉 RSI + Bollinger Band Filter – Waits for proper oversold/overbought conditions
-
🧠 Combined Take Profit per Side – Closes all buy/sell positions once total profit reaches the defined point value
-
⚖️ Average Price TP Option – Allows TP based on average position entry price
-
💰 Equity Target Auto-Close – Closes all trades when your account equity hits your defined goal, then increases the next equity target step
-
📊 Real-time Dashboard – Shows open order count, current floating profit/loss, and total lots closed today
-
📈 Visual TP Lines on Chart – See estimated TP levels for each side directly on the chart
-
🧹 Smart Order Cleanup – Automatically removes old pending orders when market conditions reverse
⚙️ Input Parameters:
-
PointDistance – Grid spacing between limit orders
-
MaxBuyOrders / MaxSellOrders – Max number of limit orders on each side
-
RSI_Period , RSI_BuyLevel , RSI_SellLevel – RSI settings for entry filtering
-
BB_Period , BB_Deviation – Bollinger Band configuration
-
TP_Combined_Buy / TP_Combined_Sell – Total profit target per side (in points)
-
TP_AveragePoints – Used if you enable average-price-based TP
-
EquityTarget_Start – Equity goal to close all trades
-
EquityTarget_Step – Increases target after each successful close
📌 Recommended Usage:
-
Timeframe: M15 or higher
-
Pairs: Any major pair with good liquidity (XAUUSD, etc.)
-
Works best in ranging or swing markets
💡 Tips:
-
Enable only one TP logic at a time: Combined TP or Average TP
-
Set reasonable PointDistance to avoid clustering too many orders
-
Use small lot sizes with conservative risk settings when starting
-
Attach to one chart only per symbol
✅ LimitGrid EA Pro v1.10 – Updated Version
This version includes several improvements for better performance and user flexibility:
-
🆕 Equity Target Modes: Now supports three flexible options:
-
Disable Equity Target
-
Close orders by Magic Number only (This EA)
-
Close all orders from all EAs
-
-
🧠 Improved Equity Target Logic:
-
Uses global variable to track and increment the next equity goal
-
Applies to either the current EA or across all EAs, as configured
-
-
📉 Dashboard Enhanced:
-
Better clarity with color-coded lines and updated floating profit display
-
Now fully auto-clears on EA removal
-
-
🛡️ Validation Support:
-
Improved dummy order logic for smoother MQL5 validation
-
-
🧾 Removed redundant equity display line (now shown via dashboard only)