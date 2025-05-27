Kurobot MT5

Kurobot MT5 draws its strength from the deep principles of Bushido. This highly trained EA silently and patiently waits for the market to leave itself exposed, then swiftly strikes with power and precision, providing you with solid trading performance while maintaining easy configuration. The Dojo where Kurobot has been assembled in an ancient school of black Expert Advisors, based on a reliable system of Moving Averages that reveals entry points even in fast-paced trading like scalping. Victory over the market is achieved through reversal signals from an RSI oscillator or a profit target set by Risk-to-Reward ratio. This powerful attack style is coupled with effective defense techniques such as Stop Loss or Trailing Stop Loss to minimize reaction time, position-holding, and drawdown.


This Expert Advisor has proven effective on Forex majors and can also be configured for other symbols. In any case you need to disregard the default inputs and do your own testing in MetaTrader to find optimal configuration.

Features of Kurobot MT5

  • Simple trading logic
  • Easy setup
  • Low drawdown
  • Minimal position holding
  • Dynamic sizing
  • Automatic profit target
  • Trailing Stop Loss
  • Spread check
  • Time-based trading
  • Long, short or both

Instrument Specifications

  • Symbol: Forex majors
  • Timeframe: M5, M15, M30, H1

Account Requirements

  • Type: netting/hedging
  • Min. Deposit: $100

Settings of Kurobot MT5

Trade Management

  • Trading Capital (units)
    Fixed capital allocated for trading.
  • Size (% of Trading Capital)
    Percent of trading capital used to open positions.
  • Length of Fast/Slow MA
    Back bars of Moving Averages used to calculate entries. Adjust these values basing on instrument and timeframe.
  • Length of Filter MA (0 disabled)
    Back bars of Moving Average used to filter entries.
  • Long/Short Positions
    Enable long positions, short positions, or both.

Profit Management

  • RSI Period
    Length of RSI indicator used for reversal signals. This method of targeting profit is ignored when R/R based TP is enabled (see Risk Management section below).
  • RSI Overbought/Oversold
    Thresholds of RSI indicator.

Risk Management

  • Resize on Volatility
    Automatically adjust position sizing based on current volatility.
  • SL Distance (price %)
    Distance of Stop Loss from entry. This value is taken into account also when calculating Trailing Stop Loss.
  • R/R based TP (0 disabled)
    Risk to Reward ratio to be applied for fixed Take Profit. When greater than zero, this settings overrides automatic exits on reversal signals provided by the RSI indicator (see Profit Management section above).
  • TSL distance (0 disabled)
    Price % distance of Trailing Stop Loss from current Bid/Ask.
  • TSL Trigger (% of price)
    Price % profit from which the Trailing Stop Loss is activated.
  • Min. TSL step (% of price)
    Minimum step required to move the Stop Loss in the profitable direction.
  • Max spread points (0 disabled)
    Maximum spread points allowed to open positions.

Other Settings

  • Show elements on chart
    Enable appereance of signals and indicators on chart.
  • Use No Trading Timeframe
    Enable daily time range in which opening positions is disabled.
  • No trading start hour (0-23)
    Start hour of No Trading time range.
  • No trading start minutes (0-59)
    Start minutes of No Trading time range.
  • No trading end hour (0-23)
    End hour of No Trading time range.
  • No trading end minutes (0-59)
    End minutes of No Trading time range.
  • Magic Number
    A number of your choice to identify trades of different EAs.


For any inquiry feel free to use my internal chat channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mcsportplus

Please note that losing money in trading is part of the process, and aggressive configurations can potentially wipe out your account. Always remember to only risk money you can afford to lose—this is one of the golden rules of trading, whether manual or algorithmic. Expert Advisors are powerful tools, but they are not magic; do not rely on them blindly, as past performance does not guarantee future results.


