Lions share ATR Line MT5

Lions share AtrLine MT5 is a fully customizable trading expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for trend-following. Its strategy is based on the ATR Line indicator, which is built upon the Average True Range (ATR) and a Moving Average (MA). The expert advisor identifies the trend direction when the price breaks the indicator's line and uses an additional filter to confirm signals, helping to filter out false entries.





Thanks to its flexible money management settings, a built-in volatility filter, and a trailing stop, Lions share AtrLine can be adapted to various trading instruments and timeframes.





Signal Filter: For entry confirmation, a second, faster Moving Average is used. A trade is opened only if the signal MA crosses the ATR Line in the required direction, confirming the strength of the trend.





Volatility Filter: The expert advisor has a built-in additional filter based on ATR (AtrFilterPeriod). Trading is permitted only if the current market volatility exceeds a set threshold, which helps to avoid periods of low activity.





Key Features

Flexible Money Management:

The ability to use either a fixed lot (Lot_Size).

Or a dynamic lot as a percentage of free margin (Use_Percentage_Risk).

It is also possible to set a different risk percentage for buys and sells (Risk_Percent_Buy and Risk_Percent_Sell).

Built-in Trailing Stop: Automatically moves the stop-loss to protect profits. The activation and step levels for the trailing stop are set as percentages of the opening price, making it adaptive.

Percentage-Based Stop Loss and Take Profit: The SL and TP levels are set as percentages of the current price, which allows them to automatically adjust to the instrument's volatility.

Trade Customization: The ability to allow or prohibit sell trades (Use_Sell_Trade), which allows the expert advisor to be used for long-only positions.

Input Parameters

MAGIC: A unique number for the expert advisor's orders.

Use_Sell_Trade: Allow (true) or prohibit (false) the opening of short positions.

Lot_Size: The size of the fixed lot (if Use_Percentage_Risk = false).

Use_Percentage_Risk: Enable lot calculation as a % of free margin.

Risk_Percent_Buy/Risk_Percent_Sell: The risk percentage for buy and sell trades.

ATR_Period: The period of the ATR indicator for calculating the AtrLine.

MA_Period: The period of the main moving average.

ATR_ratio: The coefficient for calculating the AtrLine.

Signal_MA_period: The period of the signal moving average for signal confirmation.

UseAtrFilter: Enable/disable the volatility filter.

AtrFilterPeriod: The ATR period for the volatility filter.

AtrFilterThreshold: The threshold value of volatility to permit trading.

TPB_Percent/SLB_Percent: Take Profit and Stop Loss in percentages for buys.

TPS_Percent/SLS_Percent: Take Profit and Stop Loss in percentages for sells.

UseTrailingStop: Enable/disable the trailing stop.

BuyTrailingActivationPercent/BuyTrailingStepPercent: The activation and step percentage for the trailing stop for buys.

SellTrailingActivationPercent/SellTrailingStepPercent: The activation and step percentage for the trailing stop for sells.