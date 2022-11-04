I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า

Carry Hedge Ai Robot with Current TF, Auto Trading, Current Chart, Any Asset Pairs, Any Brokers located time GMT+2, GMT+3, UTC+2, UTC3, not included Exness broker

He can recovery with level martingale and compare the position win and loss direction.

Level 2 Steps Martingale and Hedging Duos position (Long and Short), No more indicator.

For martingale step you can set via your money management and frequency trading too.

Example1 No martingale

balance $1000, lot = 0.01

set MTG step1 = 100,

set MTG step2 = 100

next open trade after time (Minutes) = 1

Example2 Martingale 2 steps 1x,3x

balance $1000, lot = 0.01

set MTG step1 = 100,

set MTG step2 = 300

next open trade after time (Minutes) = 1

Example3 Martingale 2 steps 2x,5x

balance $5000, lot = 0.01

set MTG step1 = 200,

set MTG step2 = 500

next open trade after time (Minutes) = 1

You can select day to trade, You can input period time to trade

You can using frequency trading (HFT). Recommended 1-5 minutes Next open trade after time(Minutes)

Recommend for ECN/Lowest Spread Account type and STP, STD, CENT Account.

It can help IB/Trader pump lot size with safe trading.