Carry Hedge Ai Robot
- Experts
- Nirundorn Promphao
- Versione: 7.22
- Aggiornato: 4 novembre 2022
- Attivazioni: 10
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า
Carry Hedge Ai Robot with Current TF, Auto Trading, Current Chart, Any Asset Pairs, Any Brokers located time GMT+2, GMT+3, UTC+2, UTC3, not included Exness broker
He can recovery with level martingale and compare the position win and loss direction.
Level 2 Steps Martingale and Hedging Duos position (Long and Short), No more indicator.
For martingale step you can set via your money management and frequency trading too.
Example1 No martingale
balance $1000, lot = 0.01
set MTG step1 = 100,
set MTG step2 = 100
next open trade after time (Minutes) = 1
Example2 Martingale 2 steps 1x,3x
balance $1000, lot = 0.01
set MTG step1 = 100,
set MTG step2 = 300
next open trade after time (Minutes) = 1
Example3 Martingale 2 steps 2x,5x
balance $5000, lot = 0.01
set MTG step1 = 200,
set MTG step2 = 500
next open trade after time (Minutes) = 1
You can select day to trade, You can input period time to trade
You can using frequency trading (HFT). Recommended 1-5 minutes Next open trade after time(Minutes)
Recommend for ECN/Lowest Spread Account type and STP, STD, CENT Account.
It can help IB/Trader pump lot size with safe trading.