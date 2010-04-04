EP48 SMA Double
- Experts
- Miss Nathita Kaenmun
- Versione: 1.1
- Attivazioni: 5
This EA Optimize for EURUSD with Time frame 1 Hrs.
Indicator and System trend
1. Used 2 EMA for confirm Trend
2. Used Price action cross above for entry
3.Open another when same Item1,2
4.Have closed all
5.Used fix lot and second order can adjust
Average open 1-3 Order /Month
DD independent for Lot start and Lot X
I will training and review How to work EA 1 hrs. for your understanding.
This EA make for manual trade if you understand staggery you Can trade by you manual trade.