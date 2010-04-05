Synergy EA MT4
- Experts
- Jamal El Alama
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
200-period Moving Average : The 200-period Moving Average is a long-term trend-following indicator. It smooths out price data over a significant period, providing a clear indication of the overall trend direction. Crossovers or interactions with this moving average can signal potential trend reversals or confirmations.
Important !
Read carefully the informations and instructions below to take full advantage of the EA, then if you have any questions, please feel free to send me a private message.
Recommendation
Currency pair : EURUSD
Timeframe : M1
Minimum deposit : $100
Account type : Any ( Netting, Hedging ), with LOW SPREAD ( Very important ) for good results.
Specifications
Trade : EURUSD, GPBUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY
Very easy to install
Settings
The EA works fine with indicators default parameters.
All you have to do is to set the TradeSize and, If your account type is Netting then set Hedging mode to false and adjust MaxOpenTrades, MaxLongTrades, and MaxShotTrades.
Examples :
For Netting accounts, you may set MaxOpenTrades=1, MaxLongTrades=1, MaxShotTrades=1, you will trade one direction ( Long or Short )
For Hedging accounts, you may set MaxOpenTrades=2, MaxLongTrades=1, MaxShotTrades=1, you will trade in both directions ( Long and Short at the same time )