Dollar Angel
- Experts
- Viet Cuong Vu
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 3 settembre 2022
- Attivazioni: 5
This EA is facilitated on carefully-selected Moving Averages & Stochastic indicators with the help of a robust long-term filter. It works best on the timeframes M1, M5 and M15 charts. Dollar Angel is in favor of main and high volatility pairs such as EURUSD, USDCHF, GBPJPY and USDJPY. On the M5 chart, this EA trades approximately once daily and has an average winning rate of 60%. On the M1 chart, this EA opens roughly 4 positions daily and has an average winning rate of 60%.