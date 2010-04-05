Red Shark

🦈 RED SHARK EA – Smart, Ruthless, and Built to Hunt Shorts

Red Shark is a sell-only trading system designed specifically for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.  
Based on a layered parabolic mesh logic with adaptive spacing and dynamic recovery, this EA thrives in bearish or ranging markets by capitalizing on micro-movements and pullbacks.

Originally launched as "WiT", the core logic has been refined and reborn under a more aggressive identity: Red Shark.  
It enters only SELL positions and adapts dynamically to price action, volatility, and trade sequences.

---


---

🔻 KEY FEATURES:

• Sell-Only Entry System  
• Adaptive Recovery Logic  
• Dynamic Spacing & Take-Profit  
• Built-in Volatility Control  
• Fully Compatible with Hedging Brokers  
• No Indicators – 100% Price Action Based  

---

⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS:

• Pair: EURUSD  
• Timeframe: H1  
• Leverage: 1:100 or higher  
• VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 operation  

• Minimum Balance: 1000 USD (or equivalent cent account)  

---

💬 NEED HELP?

Message me directly on MQL5 for backtests, optimization tips, or setup assistance.

