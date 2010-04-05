Aureus Mind EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for precision execution on M5 timeframes. Built around volume confirmation, dynamic market filtering and a custom trailing stop engine, it delivers intelligent trade entries and manages them with surgical accuracy.

Ideal for traders seeking high-quality trade signals and robust internal risk controls — without relying on unreliable martingale or grid strategies. Aureus Mind EA uses no dangerous money management techniques. Every position is calculated using volatility and ATR-driven stop placements, and each one is dynamically managed via an integrated smart trailing system.

Whether you’re a swing trader, intraday scalper, or algorithmic enthusiast, this EA adapts to the volatility of the market and responds accordingly.

Recomendations

Minimum required balance: €300 (mandatory to run the EA)

Recommended capital: €1,000–€3,000 (for optimal performance and stability)

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M15

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Broker type: ECN / Raw Spread recommended

Leverage: Backtests and optimizations were performed with 1:30 leverage, but higher leverage (e.g., 1:100 or 1:500) will allow the strategy to scale more efficiently and achieve better performance.

This Expert Advisor is designed to be fully automated and ready to trade out of the box, even for users with no prior experience in algorithmic trading.

No setup is needed.

The EA comes preconfigured and optimized to work efficiently with its default parameters. Just follow these simple steps:

Open the XAUUSD chart on the M15 timeframe. Make sure AutoTrading is enabled in MetaTrader 4. Drag the EA onto the chart from the Navigator panel. Done! The system will automatically start analyzing the market and executing trades.

For best performance and uninterrupted operation, it is recommended to use a VPS (Virtual Private Server). This ensures the EA runs 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, even when your computer is turned off.

Backtest results are available in the Screenshots section. There you can review real historical performance, equity growth, and detailed trade statistics based on realistic tick data modeling.



