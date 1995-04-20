Mt4 Breakout FX Detector

This is a powerful, session-aware breakout indicator designed for serious traders who thrive on volatility and structure. Engineered for precision, it identifies high-probability breakout zones during the London and New York trading sessions—where the market moves with intent.

Key Features:

  • Session Range Detection
    Automatically detects and highlights the key price range of London and New York sessions.

  • Breakout Confirmation
    Identifies breakout candles after the session range, with clear bullish and bearish arrows.

  • Visual Session Boxes
    Sleek, color-coded rectangles display the high/low zones for each session. Fully customizable for transparency and visibility.

  • Volume-Time Awareness
    Focuses only on the most liquid and volatile parts of the day—when real moves happen.

  • Clean and Minimal Interface
    No clutter, just smart visual guidance.


Inputs and Customization:

  • Adjustable session times (e.g., London 08:00–10:00, New York 13:00–15:00)

  • Choose your timeframe (default: M1 for scalpers)

  • Toggle history lookback and rectangle visibility

  • Customize session and breakout colors to match your chart style


Ideal For:

  • Breakout traders

  • London/New York session scalpers

  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC) followers

  • Algorithmic strategy developers


Prodotti consigliati
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicatori
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicatori
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
FTU Idioteque buy sell arrows
James Erasmus
Indicatori
FTU Idioteca L'indicatore è per la piattaforma MT4, può essere utilizzato da solo ma meglio combinato con altri indicatori o strategie Combina vari indicatori come macd, adx per disegnare una freccia per suggerire l'ingresso o il cambio di tendenza Guarda un breve video introduttivo su YouTube: https://youtu.be/lCRJ3mFNyOQ Caratteristiche dell'indicatore: Vendi e acquista frecce Avviso visivo e sonoro Continuazione del trend/Segnale di cambiamento anticipato del trend Nuove caratteristiche: Lim
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Se ti piace questo progetto, lascia una recensione a 5 stelle. Questo indicatore disegna i prezzi aperti, alti, bassi e di chiusura per i specificati periodo e può essere regolato per un determinato fuso orario. Questi sono livelli importanti guardati da molti istituzionali e professionali commercianti e può essere utile per voi per conoscere i luoghi dove potrebbero essere più attivo. I periodi disponibili sono: Giorno precedente. Settimana precedente. Mese precedente. Precedente trimestre. A
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicatori
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicatori
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.4 (5)
Indicatori
Benvenuti nel nostro   modello di ondata di prezzo   MT4 --(modello ABCD)--     Il modello ABCD è un modello di trading potente e ampiamente utilizzato nel mondo dell'analisi tecnica. È un modello di prezzo armonico che i trader utilizzano per identificare potenziali opportunità di acquisto e vendita sul mercato. Con il modello ABCD, i trader possono anticipare potenziali movimenti di prezzo e prendere decisioni informate su quando entrare e uscire dalle negoziazioni. Versione EA:   Price Wave
FREE
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Indicatori
Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicatori
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
PZ Three Drives
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicatori
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Indicatori
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
StrikePin
Mike Pascal Plavonil
1 (1)
Indicatori
The StrikePin indicator is a technical, analytical tool designed to identify trend reversals and find optimal market entries.  The StrikePin indicator is based on the pin bar pattern, which is the Price Action reversal pattern. An entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Be careful: the indicator is repainting since it is looking for highest high and lowest lows.  You should avoid to use it in experts but you can use it in
FREE
FlatBreakout
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicatori
FlatBreakout (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT4 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the GBPUSD pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of flat ranges (breakout,
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicatori
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicatori
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Basic Harmonic Pattern
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.56 (57)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore identifica i pattern armonici più popolari che predicono i punti di inversione del mercato. Questi modelli armonici sono formazioni di prezzo che si ripetono costantemente nel mercato forex e suggeriscono possibili movimenti di prezzo futuri / Versione MT5 gratuita Inoltre, questo indicatore è dotato di un segnale di entrata nel mercato e di vari take profit e stop loss. Va notato che, sebbene l'indicatore di pattern armonico possa fornire segnali di acquisto/vendita da solo,
FREE
Sm Ichimoku Scanner
Steeve Christian Martol
5 (5)
Indicatori
Multi Time Frame Indicator acts as a Scanner based on the Ichimoku Trading System. The outcome is displayed on a board. This helps you to make "at a glance" a mental picture of the System without having to open the chart. Up to 10 Currencies can be watched. Scanned elements And Legend "KUMO Futur" - Green : The Kumo Futur is Bullish. "KUMO Futur" - Red : The Kumo Futur is Bearish. "PRICE Cross KJ" - Green : The Price is Above the Kijun Sen.  "PRICE Cross KJ" - Red : The Price is Below the Kijun
FREE
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Indicatori
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
Tipu Heikin Ashi Panel
Kaleem Haider
4.56 (18)
Indicatori
Tipu Heikin-Ashi Panel is the modified version of the original Heiken Ashi indicator published by MetaQuotes here . A professional version of this indicator is available here . Features An easy to use Panel that shows the Heiken Ashi trend of selected timeframe. Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space. Heikin means "the average", and Ashi means "foot
FREE
CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Lite
Afsal Meerankutty
4.52 (23)
Indicatori
CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator - your go-to solution for accurate and reliable trend reversal signals. With its unique trading strategy, the indicator offers you Buy and Sell Arrow signals that do not repaint, making it a reliable tool for catching Swing Highs and Swing Lows. SCROLL DOWN TO VIEW SCREENSHOTS AND WATCH VIDEO ________________________________________________________________ Trading using CyberZingFx Trend Reversal is Simple Using the CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator is ea
FREE
Fractal Trend Finder MT4
John Davis
1.67 (3)
Indicatori
How would you like to instantly know what the current trend is? How about the quality of that trend? Finding the trend on a chart can be subjective. The Fractal Trend Finder indicator examines the chart for you and reveals what the current trend is based on objective criteria. Using the Fractal Trend Finder you can easily tell if you are trading with the trend or against it. It also identifies those times when the market is not trending. Theoretically, you could trade with the trend when the tre
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicatori
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
Fractal Swing Detection Pro
Mohamad Azhar Bin Mohd Adi
Indicatori
Hello, I need reviews from you guys. Thank you Fractal Swing Detector Pro Indicator is designed to help traders   identify key swing points in the market . By combining fractal an d pivot analysis, this indicator   provides deeper insights into price movements an d potential reversals. Key Features: Fractal Analysis:   Identify high   and low fractals with the option to use either   3 or 5 bar fractals . Fractals help detect minor reversal points within   trends. Pivot Points:   Advance d pivot
FREE
SchaffTrendCycle indicator
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicatori
Che cos'è lo Schaff Trend Cycle? Lo Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) è un indicatore di tipo oscillatore progettato per rilevare tempestivamente i cambiamenti di tendenza. A differenza degli indicatori tradizionali come le medie mobili o il MACD, lo STC combina cicli di mercato e momentum per identificare in modo più chiaro l'inizio e la fine di una tendenza. Caratteristiche principali Segnali chiari di inversione di tendenza: la linea del ciclo sale durante un trend rialzista e scende durante un trend
FREE
Heiken Ashi RSI Oscillator
Noiros Tech
4.94 (17)
Indicatori
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD This system is an Heiken Ashi system based on RSI calculations . The system is a free open source script originally published on TradingView by JayRogers . We have taken the liberty of converting the pine script to Mq4 indicator . We have also added a new feature which enables to filter signals and reduces noise on the arrow signals. Background HEIKEN ASHI Th
FREE
UPD1 X00 Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (10)
Indicatori
L'indicatore mostra livelli circolari sul grafico. Sono anche chiamati livelli psicologici, bancari o dei principali operatori. A questi livelli si verifica una vera e propria lotta tra tori e orsi, l'accumulo di molti ordini, che porta a un aumento della volatilità. L'indicatore si adatta automaticamente a qualsiasi strumento e timeframe. Se il livello 80 viene rotto e poi testato, acquistare. Se il livello 20 viene rotto e poi testato, vendere. L'obiettivo è 00. Attenzione. A causa dei forti
FREE
Comfort zone signal
Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
Indicatori
The " Comfort Zone Signal " indicator identifies a daily zone that, when broken, has a high probability of the market continuing the established trend . Upon signal, the indicator calculates stop loss and take profit, which can be set by you. You can also set the trend. If the price is above the MA, it looks only for long positions, if below, it looks only for short positions. You can choose to ignore the moving average and display all signals. Additionally, you have the risk percentage displ
FREE
Power Trend Free
Yurij Kozhevnikov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Power Trend Free - the indicator shows the trend strength in the selected period. Input Parameters The indicator has three input parameters: Period - a positive number greater than one, it shows the number of candlesticks used for calculations. If you enter one or zero, there will be no error, but the indicator will not be drawn. Applied Price - the standard "Apply to:" set meaning data used for the indicator calculation: Close - Close prices; Open - Open prices; High - High prices; Low - Low p
FREE
Gartley Guard Harmonics MT4
Ely Alsedy
Indicatori
I pattern armonici sono ideali per prevedere i punti di inversione del mercato. Offrono un'elevata percentuale di successo e numerose opportunità di trading in un singolo giorno. Il nostro indicatore identifica i pattern armonici più popolari basandosi sui principi della letteratura sul trading armonico. NOTE IMPORTANTI: L'indicatore non ridisegna, non è in ritardo (rileva un pattern nel punto D) e non ridisegna (il pattern è valido o annullato). COME UTILIZZARE: Trascina e rilascia l'indicatore
FREE
BBPlus Driver
Yuji Hiiragi
Experts
BB Plus Driverは BB Plus !インジケータ をフルに活用していただくためのEAです。 すべての通貨ペア、タイムフレームで利用できます。BB Plus !インディケーターが無い場合は、ボリンジャーバンドにタッチしてからのリバウンドでエントリーするEAとして稼働します。 10年間のバックテストでは、BB Plus ! インジケータを使用しAUDCAD_M15およびGBPNZD_M5に適用した場合に最も良い結果が得られました。スクリーンショットをご覧ください EAとしての基本的な機能を装備しながら、わかりにくい設定を排除し、初心者の方でも簡単にご利用いただけます BB Plus ! インジケータ は1分足から使える高精度のスキャルピング用逆張りサインツールです。 ・すべての通貨ペア、時間足で利用でき、絶好のタイミングでのエントリー・チャンスをお知らせします ・ ボリンジャーバンドにタッチしてからの反転を   基本戦略とし、 独自のアルゴリズムを加えることで、精度の高い反転ポイントでサインを発信します ・勝敗判定機能により 直近の相場環境に対するこのインディケータの
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.61 (36)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Indicatori
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Altri dall’autore
Precision Breakout EA
Mbuso Nkosi
5 (2)
Experts
The 2025 Breakout Strategy EA is an automated solution designed to capture breakout opportunities with advanced risk management. Utilizing market bias analysis, ATR-based stop loss and take profit, and a customizable risk-reward ratio, this EA ensures precise trade execution. Key Features: Breakout Strategy : Identifies high-potential breakout trades. Customizable Trading Sessions : Set your preferred trading hours, including automatic activation for the New York session. Risk Management : Use A
FREE
Easy Smc EA
Mbuso Nkosi
Experts
Easy SMC EA – Smart Money Concept Trading Made Simple Easy SMC EA is a powerful automated trading tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Fair Value Gap (FVG) logic. Designed for traders who want to leverage institutional strategies with ease, this EA identifies high-probability setups using price imbalances, liquidity sweeps, and momentum-based confirmations. Key Features: Detects Fair Value Gaps automatically Filters trades based on liquidity zones and market structure Includes trend bia
FREE
ORB scalper
Mbuso Nkosi
1 (2)
Experts
This Expert Advisor (EA) specializes in scalping the opening range breakout (ORB) with order block confirmation, targeting the most volatile phase of the session. It combines multi-timeframe analysis with adaptive risk management for precise entries. Best Pairs:   EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NAS100 (US100) Optimal Sessions:   London & New York Open Strategy:   Price-action based, no martingale/grid Requirements: Low-spread ECN/RAW broker MT5 platform, M5/H1 timeframes Minimum deposit: $100 (0.01 lots)
FREE
NasCore Scalper
Mbuso Nkosi
Experts
Welcome to the future of algorithmic trading. The Nascore Scalper EA is a precision-engineered, AI-inspired scalping robot built exclusively for trading NAS100 (US Tech 100 Index) . It analyzes smart money footprints, breakout zones, and high-timeframe bias to capture high-probability scalping entries. Key Features: Optimized for NAS100 (US100) – Fast-moving Nasdaq-based index trading Smart Money Concepts – Integrates structure, breakout logic, and bias Minimal Margin Usage – Ideal for traders
FREE
Breakout FX Detector
Mbuso Nkosi
Indicatori
This is a powerful, session-aware breakout indicator designed for serious traders who thrive on volatility and structure. Engineered for precision, it identifies high-probability breakout zones during the London and New York trading sessions—where the market moves with intent. Key Features: Session Range Detection Automatically detects and highlights the key price range of London and New York sessions. Breakout Confirmation Identifies breakout candles after the session range, with clear bullis
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione