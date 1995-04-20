Mt4 Breakout FX Detector
- Indicatori
- Mbuso Nkosi
- Versione: 1.0
This is a powerful, session-aware breakout indicator designed for serious traders who thrive on volatility and structure. Engineered for precision, it identifies high-probability breakout zones during the London and New York trading sessions—where the market moves with intent.
Key Features:
-
Session Range Detection
Automatically detects and highlights the key price range of London and New York sessions.
-
Breakout Confirmation
Identifies breakout candles after the session range, with clear bullish and bearish arrows.
-
Visual Session Boxes
Sleek, color-coded rectangles display the high/low zones for each session. Fully customizable for transparency and visibility.
-
Volume-Time Awareness
Focuses only on the most liquid and volatile parts of the day—when real moves happen.
-
Clean and Minimal Interface
No clutter, just smart visual guidance.
Inputs and Customization:
-
Adjustable session times (e.g., London 08:00–10:00, New York 13:00–15:00)
-
Choose your timeframe (default: M1 for scalpers)
-
Toggle history lookback and rectangle visibility
-
Customize session and breakout colors to match your chart style
Ideal For:
-
Breakout traders
-
London/New York session scalpers
-
Smart Money Concepts (SMC) followers
-
Algorithmic strategy developers