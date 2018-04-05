MA ZigZag Finalizer For closing only

This EA is dedicated to exit-only operations.

You can choose between two types of exit conditions: one based on two MA evaluations, and another based on ZigZag trend reversal detection.

One option confirms the MA condition with a candle close at the crossover, using a selectable execution timeframe.

The MA timeframe and the candlestick timeframe used for evaluation can be set separately.

Two types of trend reversal detection are available: one based on Dow Theory and the other based on the most recent reversal only.

The most recent trend is determined based on four ZigZag points, including the starting point.A new trend is determined by a breakout of the recent high or low.

Displays the ZigZag used for exit judgment on the chart when using trend reversal. Set color to None to hide.

Added as an input parameter to enable judgment only when a position is held.This setting allows integration with other entry EAs by activating logic exclusively during active trades.

If no positions are held, you can use the email notifications as alerts for MA touches and trend reversals.



Important Notes

Depending on the conditions, the EA may not execute exits as expected, and its operation is not guaranteed 100%.

Always set a Stop Loss (SL) and other risk management parameters.

The ZigZag function is used to detect trend changes, but judgments may vary depending on chart movements.

Please check the current trend before using the ZigZag trend-based exit.



Please note that if the exit conditions are already met when the EA is attached, any open positions will be closed immediately.



If you have open positions, please first disable AutoTrading and configure the parameters. Then make sure the EA can be set properly before enabling it.



Since this is an automated EA, please place it in the Experts folder for use.

I'm not responsible for any losses incurred due to malfunctions or issues with this free EA program. Please use it at your own risk.









