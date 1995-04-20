Mtf 3MA with the 200MA

In addition to the MA of the set period, the MAs of the two higher timeframes with the same period are displayed on the chart simultaneously (though in a simulated way). No matter which timeframe you switch to, it will display the MA for that timeframe as well as the MAs for the two higher timeframes. Additionally, it will show the 200 MA as well!


To display the MA for the higher timeframes on the current chart, you need to set the MA calculated using the Moving Average indicator.

If you try to do this across all timeframes...

This indicator helps eliminate that hassle and makes things cleaner.

For example, for a 15-minute chart with a 21-period MA, it will simulate the 1-hour MA as a 21-period MA on the 15-minute chart, showing it as a 84-period MA. In this case, the 4-hour MA would be displayed as MA336.

The calculations for 1 week, 1 month, and 1 year are based on 5 days, 4 weeks, and 12 months, respectively.

While there may be differences from the actual higher timeframe MAs, this approach makes it easier to see how close they are.

If you're interested, please give it a try!


Important Notes: There may be issues with the proper functioning due to conflicts with other indicators. The performance might be slow or behave erratically depending on your computer's specifications, memory, etc.


FREE
MA ZigZag Finalizer For closing only
Tadanori Tsugaya
Experts
This EA is dedicated to exit-only operations. You can choose between two types of exit conditions: one based on two MA evaluations, and another based on ZigZag trend reversal detection. One option confirms the MA condition with a candle close at the crossover, using a selectable execution timeframe. The MA timeframe and the candlestick timeframe used for evaluation can be set separately. Two types of trend reversal detection are available: one based on Dow Theory and the other based on the most
FREE
MaSonar MT4
Tadanori Tsugaya
Indicatori
MaSonar is a powerful indicator designed to automatically detect and display the relevant Moving Averages (MA) that align with the peaks of a ZigZag. It quickly searches for the most suitable MA at each ZigZag peak, helping you analyze the market trend and its momentum with ease. Key Features: ZigZag Peak Matching: Automatically identifies and displays the MAs that match the ZigZag peaks. Quick Button Search: Simply press a button to search for the matching MA from the most recent peaks. Adjusta
FREE
MaSonic MT4 Japanese Version
Tadanori Tsugaya
Indicatori
MaSonic MT4 日本語バージョン このインジケーターはチャート上の任意のポイントをクリックすると、そのポイントと一致する移動平均 (MA) をすばやく検索、表示できます。 是非ご活用ください。 特徴： 簡単な操作:   MA を見つけたい任意のポイントをクリックします。 即時結果: 一致する MA が見つかった場合は表示します。 スリープ機能: 使用していないときにボタンを非表示にして、インターフェースをすっきりさせます。 手動制御: 画面上のボタンを使用して MA を手動で調整します。 MA を固定:   MA を発見したら、検索とは関係なくその場所に固定できます。 スキャン ボタン:   1 回のクリックでプロセスを開始します。 今すぐ MA 検索のスピードと使いやすさを体験してください。 ---------パラメータ設定---------- MA設定: 移動平均線の種類 MA最小値 MA最大値 マニュアルモードのＭＡ初期値 MAが表示されていない場合に適用されます。 MAの色 MAのスタイル MAの太さ 表示したMAを固定表示、それを消去するキー 検索した MA の固
FREE
MA Semi Automated EA
Tadanori Tsugaya
Experts
"The settings are intricate, but make sure to take full advantage of them." MA Touch and Cross Trade Focused Semi-Automated EA This EA is specialized in MA touch and cross trades, with two MA exit conditions, one of which can also be used as a trailing stop! The usage is entirely up to you! I’ve never seen an MA trade EA with so many adjustable settings! MA Entry and Mass MA Exit for Open Positions Not only can this EA handle MA entry , but it can also be used for mass MA exits on open position
FREE
MaSonic MT4
Tadanori Tsugaya
Indicatori
Quickly search for matching Moving Averages (MAs) at any point you click on the chart! By instantly displaying the MAs that pass through any selected point, it’s excellent for identifying trend peaks and supporting better trading decisions. Features: Simple Operation: Click on any point where you want to find the MA. Instant Results: Displays matching MAs if found. Sleep Function: Hide buttons when not in use for a cleaner interface. Manual Control: Adjust MAs manually with on-screen buttons. Fi
FREE
