Double Hedge

This Expert Advisor has been built to enhance risk management and profit potential across markets—optimized for Bitcoin’s 24/7 trading but fully adaptable to other symbols. This EA is very selective with it's entries and may go for multiple days without trading.

  • Enhanced Drawdown Protection
    Dual‑layer hedging caps losses twice, preventing small setbacks from becoming large drawdowns.

  • Instant Reversal Capture
    While the first hedge secures your position, the second hedge primes you to profit the moment price swings back—turning pullbacks into opportunities.

  • Automated Risk Discipline
    Integrated margin checks, position caps, and drawdown limits enforce your rules without manual oversight.

  • Smart Profit Lock‑Ins
    Configurable profit targets and adaptive trailing stops tighten risk as gains accumulate, safeguarding your upside.

  • Real‑Time Performance Metrics
    On‑chart dashboard displays cumulative profit, trade count, and peak drawdown—giving you clear, instant insight.

Why It Matters:
Markets aren’t always kind to single‑hedge systems. By questioning that assumption and doubling your hedge, this EA transforms volatility into a strategic advantage, keeping you protected and ready to capitalize on reversals.

Optimized for BTC due to 24/7 liquidity and volatility—but flexible enough to run on any symbol.








