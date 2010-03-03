Double Hedge

This Expert Advisor has been built to enhance risk management and profit potential across markets—optimized for Bitcoin’s 24/7 trading but fully adaptable to other symbols. This EA is very selective with it's entries and may go for multiple days without trading.

Enhanced Drawdown Protection

Dual‑layer hedging caps losses twice, preventing small setbacks from becoming large drawdowns.

Instant Reversal Capture

While the first hedge secures your position, the second hedge primes you to profit the moment price swings back—turning pullbacks into opportunities.

Automated Risk Discipline

Integrated margin checks, position caps, and drawdown limits enforce your rules without manual oversight.

Smart Profit Lock‑Ins

Configurable profit targets and adaptive trailing stops tighten risk as gains accumulate, safeguarding your upside.

Real‑Time Performance Metrics

On‑chart dashboard displays cumulative profit, trade count, and peak drawdown—giving you clear, instant insight.

Why It Matters:

Markets aren’t always kind to single‑hedge systems. By questioning that assumption and doubling your hedge, this EA transforms volatility into a strategic advantage, keeping you protected and ready to capitalize on reversals.

Optimized for BTC due to 24/7 liquidity and volatility—but flexible enough to run on any symbol.