Double Hedge
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Cameron Reece Allcock
- Sürüm: 1.500
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This Expert Advisor has been built to enhance risk management and profit potential across markets—optimized for Bitcoin’s 24/7 trading but fully adaptable to other symbols. This EA is very selective with it's entries and may go for multiple days without trading.
-
Enhanced Drawdown Protection
Dual‑layer hedging caps losses twice, preventing small setbacks from becoming large drawdowns.
-
Instant Reversal Capture
While the first hedge secures your position, the second hedge primes you to profit the moment price swings back—turning pullbacks into opportunities.
-
Automated Risk Discipline
Integrated margin checks, position caps, and drawdown limits enforce your rules without manual oversight.
-
Smart Profit Lock‑Ins
Configurable profit targets and adaptive trailing stops tighten risk as gains accumulate, safeguarding your upside.
-
Real‑Time Performance Metrics
On‑chart dashboard displays cumulative profit, trade count, and peak drawdown—giving you clear, instant insight.
Why It Matters:
Markets aren’t always kind to single‑hedge systems. By questioning that assumption and doubling your hedge, this EA transforms volatility into a strategic advantage, keeping you protected and ready to capitalize on reversals.
Optimized for BTC due to 24/7 liquidity and volatility—but flexible enough to run on any symbol.