Bitcoin Tambora MT5
- Experts
- Yudi Sri Warsito
- Version: 1.4
- Mise à jour: 29 septembre 2025
- Activations: 15
Bitcoin Tambora MT5 is a special expert advisor for Bitcoin/ BTC/ BTCUSD. This EA is designed with follow trend and candle box breakout (my secret) method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit.
Price $30 only for promotion. Price will increase over time.
Noted :
- Please make sure your balance is enough. If balance is not enough, I recommend using cent account.
- This EA has been rigorously tested at several backtest levels, but past results do not guarantee future results. Please do your own research!
Avantages :
- Single entry with SL & TP
- No history reader on backtest (All fair)
- No grid
- No Martingale
- Low risk
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: Bitcoin/ BTC/ BTCUSD
- Timeframe: H1, H4, W1 (weekly)
- Minimum deposit : $2000
- Account type: Cent, Micro/ mikro, Standard, Raw or Zero spread accounts
- IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
- Account without commission and without SWAP are recommended
Tested broker : ICMARKETS, TICKMILL, EXNESS
You can backtest with '1 minute OHLC' for faster calculations.