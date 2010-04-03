Smart Trade Copier

Smart Trade Copier is a high-performance trade copying solution designed for fast, accurate, and reliable synchronization between multiple MT4/5 platforms. It supports both local terminal copying and VPS/cloud-based trade replication, making it suitable for professional traders, prop firms, money managers, and signal providers. The system delivers near-instant execution with advanced filtering, risk control, and flexible lot management, while maintaining stability across different environments. When managing multiple trading accounts, Smart Trade Copier allows you to focus on trading a single Master account while automatically handling execution across all connected accounts, ensuring consistency, efficiency, and full control without manual intervention.

MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135590/

Join To Learn Market Depth - https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx

Features

  • Copy trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals

  • Supports Local and VPS environments

  • MT4 ↔ MT4, MT5 ↔ MT5, MT4 ↔ MT5, MT5 ↔ MT4

  • Local → Local, Local → VPS, VPS → Local, VPS → VPS

  • Supports market and pending orders

  • Copies open, modify, and close actions

  • Multiple Slaves can follow one Master

  • Symbol mapping and suffix support

  • Reverse trade direction option

  • Built-in dashboard for monitoring

  • Integrated order panel for manual execution

  • Multiple lot sizing and risk modes

  • Does not affect trades from other EAs


Dashboard & Monitoring

  • Built-in smart dashboard displayed on the chart

  • Clearly shows Master or Slave account role

  • Displays Local or VPS mode in real time

  • Shows selected lot type / risk mode

  • Visual status for copier connection and activity

  • Easy monitoring without opening external panels

Manual Trading & Order Panel

  • Integrated order panel for manual trade execution

  • Open instant Buy and Sell market orders

  • Place Pending Buy and Pending Sell orders

  • Supports custom lot sizes for manual trades

  • One-click trading directly from the chart

  • Works independently from copied trades

    Inputs

    • Mode – Master / Slave

    • Environment – Local or VPS

    • Master ID – Master account number (Slave mode)

    • Pending Orders – Allow or block

    • Trade Filter – Buy/Sell, magic number, comment

    • Reverse Trades – Enable/disable

    • Symbol Mapping – Broker symbol compatibility

    • Lot Mode – Fixed, multiplier, balance, or risk %

    • Slippage – Maximum allowed (points)

    • Execution Delay – Custom delay (ms)

    • Server URL – Synchronization server (do not modify)

    Setup

    1. Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

    2. Enable Allow WebRequest for listed URLs

    3. Add: https://tcopier.suvashishfx.com/

    4. Attach EA and select Master or Slave mode

    5. Same machine: use Local → Local

    6. Local ↔ VPS or VPS ↔ VPS: select VPS mode on both sides

    Notes

    • Execution speed depends on broker and server location

    • VPS recommended for best stability

    • One instance per terminal


    If you have any questions, need help with setup, or run into any issues while using Smart Trade Copier, please don’t hesitate to reach out — I’m always here and happy to assist you in getting the most out of your trading experience.

    Altri dall’autore
    Area of Interest MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    4.78 (18)
    Indicatori
    The   Area of Interest (AOI) Indicator   is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market zones where price reactions are highly probable. This indicator specifically highlights two critical zones: Seller AOI (Area of Interest) : This zone represents areas where sellers are likely to enter the market, often acting as resistance. When the price approaches or touches this zone, it signals that a potential sell-off could occur. Buyer  A OI (Area of Interest) : The BOI zone identifie
    FREE
    Pro Support Resistance MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    4.91 (58)
    Indicatori
    This is the best Support and Resistance Indicator on the market, and it shows both confirmed Support and Resistance as well as Retests. Support & Resistance: Support marks where buying demand halts price declines, acting as a safety net. Resistance caps price surges, driven by selling pressure. Traders leverage these levels to predict reversals, plan entries, exits, and manage risks, making them trading's fundamental guideposts. Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/su
    FREE
    Power of Three MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    4.3 (10)
    Indicatori
    The "Power of Three" (PO3) is a concept developed by the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) to illustrate a three-stage approach used by smart money in the markets:   Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution . ICT traders view this as a foundational pattern that can explain the formation of any candle on a price chart. In simple terms, this concept is effective for any time frame, as long as there's a defined start, highest point, lowest point, and end. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/1
    FREE
    Price Retest MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    4.83 (6)
    Indicatori
    Introducing our exciting new Price Retest indicator! Get instant alerts when the price retests, giving you a powerful edge in your trading strategy. Remember to do your own analysis before making any moves in the market. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118031 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Here’s a detailed explanation of how the Price Retest indicator works, its components, and how you can incorporate it into your trading strat
    FREE
    BPR and FVG Zones
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    We mark the fair value gap (FVG) and wait for the price to reach that zone, but sometimes it reverses before getting there. This can happen because we didn't notice the Balanced Price Range (BPR). My tools will enhance your analysis by displaying everything on the chart, helping you identify potential price reversal areas so you can make informed decisions about when to enter the market. MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119228/ So, what is BPR or Balanced Price Range? A Balanced Pr
    Consolidation Zone MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (4)
    Indicatori
    Consolidation Zone   Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118734 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1.   Consolidation Det
    FREE
    Volume Orderflow Profile
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    Introducing Volume Orderflow Profile , a versatile tool designed to help traders visualize and understand the dynamics of buying and selling pressure within a specified lookback period. Perfect for those looking to gain deeper insights into volume-based market behavior! MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122657 The indicator gathers data on high and low prices, along with buy and sell volumes, over a user-defined period. It calculates the maximum and minimum prices during this
    Area of Interest
    Suvashish Halder
    4.6 (5)
    Indicatori
    The Area of Interest (AOI) Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market zones where price reactions are highly probable. This indicator specifically highlights two critical zones: Seller AOI (Area of Interest) : This zone represents areas where sellers are likely to enter the market, often acting as resistance. When the price approaches or touches this zone, it signals that a potential sell-off could occur. Buyer  A OI (Area of Interest) : The BOI zone identifies re
    FREE
    Volume Order Blocks
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (9)
    Indicatori
    Introducing the   Volume Order Blocks  indicator, a game-changing tool designed for traders who demand precision and clarity in their market analysis. This advanced indicator not only identifies order blocks but also integrates crucial volumetric data, allowing you to gauge the strength of these blocks with unparalleled accuracy. MT5 version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121238/   Key Features of the Volume   Order Blocks: Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks:   Easily visualize and dif
    Smart Volume Box MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    Smart Volume Box   is designed to give MetaTrader users a powerful, analytical tool for uncovering the hidden dynamics in the market. This precision-built tool, complete with user-friendly settings, integrates essential volume insights and advanced features like Volume Profile, VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price), and Point of Control (POC) levels. Unlike typical indicators, Smart Volume Box doesn’t provide specific trade signals but instead offers a clearer perspective on market trends, makin
    Price Retest
    Suvashish Halder
    4.88 (8)
    Indicatori
    Introducing our exciting new Price Retest indicator! Get instant alerts when the price retests, giving you a powerful edge in your trading strategy. Remember to do your own analysis before making any moves in the market. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118159/ Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Here’s a detailed explanation of how the Price Retest indicator works, its components, and how you can incorporate it into your trading str
    FREE
    Trading Notes MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    librerie
    Trading Notes   is an innovative tool designed for traders to streamline their decision-making process by allowing them to write and display important reminders or short details directly over their trading charts. This essential feature ensures that traders have quick access to their personalized checklist before opening any positions, enhancing their trading efficiency and accuracy. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120613 Key Features: Five Customizable Input Fields:   Trad
    FREE
    Smart Liquidity Profile
    Suvashish Halder
    4.45 (11)
    Indicatori
    The Smart Liquidity Profile is color-coded based on the importance of the traded activity at specific price levels, allowing traders to identify significant price levels such as support and resistance levels, supply and demand zones, liquidity gaps, consolidation zones, Buy-Side/Sell-Side Liquidity and so on.  Smart Liquidity Profile allows users to choose from a number of different time periods including 'Auto,' 'Fixed Range,' 'Swing High,' 'Swing Low,' 'Session,' 'Day,' 'Week,' 'Month,' 'Quar
    Pro Support Resistance
    Suvashish Halder
    4.86 (7)
    Indicatori
    This is the best Support and Resistance Indicator on the market, and it shows both confirmed Support and Resistance as well as Retests. Support & Resistance: Support marks where buying demand halts price declines, acting as a safety net. Resistance caps price surges, driven by selling pressure. Traders leverage these levels to predict reversals, plan entries, exits, and manage risks, making them trading's fundamental guideposts. Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suv
    FREE
    Consolidation Zone
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (5)
    Indicatori
    Consolidation Zone Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118748 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1. Consolidation Detecti
    FREE
    Volume Orderflow Profile MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    Indicatori
    Introducing   Volume Orderflow Profile , a versatile tool designed to help traders visualize and understand the dynamics of buying and selling pressure within a specified lookback period. Perfect for those looking to gain deeper insights into volume-based market behavior! MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122656/ The indicator gathers data on high and low prices, along with buy and sell volumes, over a user-defined period. It calculates the maximum and minimum prices during t
    Order Blocks Breaker
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    Introducing Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools, Order Blocks Breaker not only identifies order blocks but also highlights Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124102/ This tool inco
    SMT Divergence Pro
    Suvashish Halder
    Indicatori
    SMT (Smart Money Technique) Divergence refers to the price divergence between correlated assets or their relationship to inversely correlated assets.  By analyzing SMT Divergence, traders can gain insights into the market's institutional structure and identify whether smart money is accumulating or distributing assets.  Every price fluctuation should be confirmed by market symmetry, and any price asymmetry indicates an SMT Divergence, suggesting a potential trend reversal. MT5 Version -  https:/
    Smart Volatility Index MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    4.86 (7)
    Indicatori
    This is one of the most popular and highly rated   volatility index (VIX)   indicators on the market. It provides the same readings as the VIX does for stock indexes. However, this indicator works across all asset classes.  VIX Fix Finds Market Bottoms.  This indicator is not for inexperienced traders. Use it for day and swing trading. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/112238 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Bernard Baruch summe
    FREE
    Order Blocks Breaker MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    Indicatori
    Introducing   Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools,   Order Blocks Breaker   not only identifies order blocks but also highlights   Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124101/ This t
    Smart Liquidity Profile MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    The Smart Liquidity Profile is color-coded based on the importance of the traded activity at specific price levels, allowing traders to identify significant price levels such as support and resistance levels, supply and demand zones, liquidity gaps, consolidation zones, Buy-Side/Sell-Side Liquidity and so on.  Smart Liquidity Profile allows users to choose from a number of different time periods including 'Auto,' 'Fixed Range,' 'Swing High,' 'Swing Low,' 'Session,' 'Day,' 'Week,' 'Month,' 'Quart
    Breakout Potential
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    Exclusive Arrival: Presenting for the First Time . This is your secret weapon for predicting which way the wind will blow with the next market shift. It assists you in developing your trading strategy by predicting the direction of the next candle. Compatible with forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies on all timeframes, but higher timeframes are recommended. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108937/ How does it work ? It's pretty neat. The algorithm separates green and red can
    Manage Multiple Positions MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    Utilità
    Tired of manually adjusting stop-loss and take-profit levels for multiple positions across different pairs? The Manage Multiple Positions Expert Advisor is your solution. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120916/ This powerful tool streamlines your trading experience by allowing you to manage multiple positions on a single pair with ease. Modify stop-loss and take-profit levels for all open positions on a specific pair with a single click. Plus, the EA provides clear visibili
    Smart Fibo Zones
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (4)
    Indicatori
    Smart Fibo Zones are powerful, auto-generated Fibonacci Retracements that are anchored to key market structure shifts . These zones serve as critical Supply and Demand levels, guiding you to identify potential price reactions and confirm market direction.  Fibonacci calculations, widely used by professional traders, can be complex when it comes to identifying highs and lows. However, Smart Fibo Zones simplify this process by automatically highlighting order blocks and key zones, complete with St
    Trading Notes
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (3)
    librerie
    Trading Notes is an innovative tool designed for traders to streamline their decision-making process by allowing them to write and display important reminders or short details directly over their trading charts. This essential feature ensures that traders have quick access to their personalized checklist before opening any positions, enhancing their trading efficiency and accuracy. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120617 Key Features: Five Customizable Input Fields: Trading
    FREE
    Smart Linear Regression MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    2 (1)
    Indicatori
    The   Smart Linear Regression   indicator is a powerful, non-repainting tool designed for traders looking for enhanced accuracy in market analysis. Unlike the typical linear regression channels that often repaint, this indicator provides reliable insights without changing past values, making it more trustworthy for forecasting future price movements. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124893/ Overview: The   Smart Linear Regression   Indicator goes beyond the basic linear regr
    Fibonacci Volatility Bands MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    Indicatori
    The Fibonacci Volatility Bands indicator is a refined tool designed to enhance your market analysis by integrating Fibonacci retracements with the Bollinger Bands concept. This indicator visually highlights potential areas of support and resistance, providing traders with a clearer understanding of price fluctuations and volatility. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126421/ The core of the Fibonacci Volatility Bands is built around a Volume Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) that
    FREE
    Order Block Tracker
    Suvashish Halder
    Indicatori
    Order Block Tracker is here to solve one of the biggest challenges traders face: identifying order blocks. Many traders fail to spot these critical zones, often missing out on key market entries. But with Order Block Tracker , you no longer have to worry about that. This advanced indicator automatically highlights these crucial zones for you, giving you the confidence to enter the market at the right time. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123362/ Key Features of Order Block
    True Order Blocks
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    True Order Blocks is an excellent indicator for day traders, swing traders, and even scalpers. It is combined with multiple market-moving strategies. It identifies market structure, marks supply and demand zones, displays imbalance moves, structure break, trendline breakout, and much more. True order blocks are compatible with forex, stocks, cryptocurrency, and any market with any timeframe. And I'll show you how to use this tool in your day-to-day trading life. Please watch the video to learn h
    Volume Order Blocks MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    4.56 (9)
    Indicatori
    Introducing the Volume Order Blocks indicator, a game-changing tool designed for traders who demand precision and clarity in their market analysis. This advanced indicator not only identifies order blocks but also integrates crucial volumetric data, allowing you to gauge the strength of these blocks with unparalleled accuracy. MT4 version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121237/ Key Features of the Volume Order Blocks: Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks: Easily visualize and differentiat
    Filtro:
    Nessuna recensione
    Rispondi alla recensione