Features
Copy trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals
Supports Local and VPS environments
MT4 ↔ MT4, MT5 ↔ MT5, MT4 ↔ MT5, MT5 ↔ MT4
Local → Local, Local → VPS, VPS → Local, VPS → VPS
Supports market and pending orders
Copies open, modify, and close actions
Multiple Slaves can follow one Master
Symbol mapping and suffix support
Reverse trade direction option
Built-in dashboard for monitoring
Integrated order panel for manual execution
Multiple lot sizing and risk modes
Does not affect trades from other EAs
Dashboard & Monitoring
Built-in smart dashboard displayed on the chart
Clearly shows Master or Slave account role
Displays Local or VPS mode in real time
Shows selected lot type / risk mode
Visual status for copier connection and activity
Easy monitoring without opening external panels
Manual Trading & Order Panel
Integrated order panel for manual trade execution
Open instant Buy and Sell market orders
Place Pending Buy and Pending Sell orders
Supports custom lot sizes for manual trades
One-click trading directly from the chart
Works independently from copied trades
Inputs
Mode – Master / Slave
Environment – Local or VPS
Master ID – Master account number (Slave mode)
Pending Orders – Allow or block
Trade Filter – Buy/Sell, magic number, comment
Reverse Trades – Enable/disable
Symbol Mapping – Broker symbol compatibility
Lot Mode – Fixed, multiplier, balance, or risk %
Slippage – Maximum allowed (points)
Execution Delay – Custom delay (ms)
Server URL – Synchronization server (do not modify)
Setup
Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
Enable Allow WebRequest for listed URLs
Add: https://tcopier.suvashishfx.com/
Attach EA and select Master or Slave mode
Same machine: use Local → Local
Local ↔ VPS or VPS ↔ VPS: select VPS mode on both sides
Notes
Execution speed depends on broker and server location
VPS recommended for best stability
One instance per terminal
If you have any questions, need help with setup, or run into any issues while using Smart Trade Copier, please don’t hesitate to reach out — I’m always here and happy to assist you in getting the most out of your trading experience.