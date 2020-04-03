Trendline Expert MT5

🔷 Trendline EA – Semi & Fully Automatic Trading System

Trendline EA is a professional Expert Advisor designed for trading trendlines, support & resistance levels, breakouts, and retests with complete automation or trader control.

The EA supports Semi-Automatic and Fully Automatic modes:

  • Semi-Auto: Manually draw trendlines — EA executes trades automatically

  • Full-Auto: EA automatically draws trendlines and support/resistance levels and trades them

  • 💎 Limited-Time Offer

    🎯 Launch Discount Price: $30
    💰 Original Price: $199

🚀 Key Features

  • Semi-Auto & Fully Auto Trading Modes

  • Auto Trendline & Auto Support/Resistance Detection

  • Entry Modes

    • Trendline Touch

    • Candle Close Confirmation

    • Breakout + Retest

  • Max Buy & Max Sell Trade Limits

📊 Advanced Filters (Optional)

  • Moving Average (MA)

  • MACD

  • RSI

Improve accuracy and reduce false signals.

💰 Risk & Trade Management

  • Fixed Lot / Risk % / Equity Based Lot

  • Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • Breakeven & Trailing Stop

  • Reverse Trade Option

  • Trading Hours Filter

✅ Why Trendline EA?

✔ Works on any symbol & timeframe
✔ Semi-Auto & Full-Auto flexibility
✔ Ideal for Trendline & Breakout traders
✔ Clean, optimized & stable MQL5 code

Risk Disclaimer: Always test on a demo account before live trading.


