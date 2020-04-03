Trendline Expert MT5
- Experts
- Menaka Sachin Thorat
- Versione: 1.20
- Aggiornato: 28 dicembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 10
🔷 Trendline EA – Semi & Fully Automatic Trading System
Trendline EA is a professional Expert Advisor designed for trading trendlines, support & resistance levels, breakouts, and retests with complete automation or trader control.
The EA supports Semi-Automatic and Fully Automatic modes:
-
Semi-Auto: Manually draw trendlines — EA executes trades automatically
-
Full-Auto: EA automatically draws trendlines and support/resistance levels and trades them
-
💎 Limited-Time Offer
🎯 Launch Discount Price: $30
💰 Original Price: $199
🚀 Key Features
-
✅ Semi-Auto & Fully Auto Trading Modes
-
✅ Auto Trendline & Auto Support/Resistance Detection
-
✅ Entry Modes
-
Trendline Touch
-
Candle Close Confirmation
-
Breakout + Retest
-
-
✅ Max Buy & Max Sell Trade Limits
📊 Advanced Filters (Optional)
-
Moving Average (MA)
-
MACD
-
RSI
Improve accuracy and reduce false signals.
💰 Risk & Trade Management
-
Fixed Lot / Risk % / Equity Based Lot
-
Stop Loss & Take Profit
-
Breakeven & Trailing Stop
-
Reverse Trade Option
-
Trading Hours Filter
✅ Why Trendline EA?
✔ Works on any symbol & timeframe
✔ Semi-Auto & Full-Auto flexibility
✔ Ideal for Trendline & Breakout traders
✔ Clean, optimized & stable MQL5 code
⚠ Risk Disclaimer: Always test on a demo account before live trading.