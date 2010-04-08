Candlestick pattern EA

Certainly! A candlestick pattern EA is an Expert Advisor that automates the process of identifying specific candlestick patterns on a price chart and making trading decisions based on those patterns. Candlestick patterns are formed by one or more candles on a chart and are used by traders to analyze price movements and make trading decisions.

 EA likely scans the price chart for predefined candlestick patterns such as the Hammer, Inverted Hammer, Three White Soldiers, and Evening Star. When it identifies one of these patterns, it can generate a signal to either buy or sell, depending on the pattern and its implications for future price movement.

For example, if the EA detects a Hammer pattern, which is a bullish reversal pattern, it might generate a signal to buy, anticipating a potential upward price movement. On the other hand, if it detects an Evening Star pattern, which is a bearish reversal pattern, it might generate a signal to sell, anticipating a potential downward price movement.

if the EA detects a loss from the previous trade, it should activate a recovery mode for both buy and sell directions. If the previous trade was a win, it should correct. This feature can help manage losses and potentially increase profits. Do you have specific rules or strategies in mind for how the recovery mode should work?

if use recovery mode set trailing stop = 0 
Prodotti consigliati
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
Fractal Scalper MT4
Stephen Reynolds
Experts
This trading method is inspired by Linda Bradford Raschkes 3 Little Indians pattern. Put simply we anticipate price will approach a projected line that is based upon 2 previous fractals.    If 2 previous upper fractals occur we draw an upper line projected forward. If current price approaches this line we anticipate price will keep moving towards the line and breakthrough so we buy.    If 2 previous lower fractals occur we draw a lower line projected forward. If current price approaches this
FREE
Doji Hunter
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
In FX, signals from doji patterns can be effective in capturing potential trend developments. Therefore, setting pending orders simultaneously after the appearance of a doji can make it easier to capture the onset of a trend. Setting stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels more widely can enhance the probability of success, but it also increases the associated risk. In the event of a loss, it is possible to recover by increasing the next position size through multi-lot trading, but this str
FREE
Three White Soldiers Pattern Robot
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
The three white soldiers candlestick pattern is a bullish reversal pattern typically observed in candlestick charting. It consists of three consecutive long-bodied candlesticks formed after a downtrend, signaling a potential shift in market sentiment from bearish to bullish. Here's a detailed description of the pattern: 1. **First Candlestick:**    - The first candlestick in the pattern is usually formed during a downtrend and has a long white (or green) body.    - The long body indicates stro
FREE
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.75 (4)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (40)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
EA Scalping Expert
Gerard Valldosera Gomez
3 (1)
Experts
This is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. This EA can't run in the same account. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades daily this is not because it requires patience to wait for a few days or weeks on the right opportunity for it to trade. It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (4)
Indicatori
Scopo principale: "Pin Bars" è progettato per rilevare automaticamente le barre dei pin sui grafici dei mercati finanziari. Una barra pin è una candela con un corpo caratteristico e una lunga coda, che può segnalare un'inversione di tendenza o una correzione. Come funziona: L'indicatore analizza ogni candela sul grafico, determinando la dimensione del corpo, della coda e del naso della candela. Quando viene rilevata una barra pin corrispondente a parametri predefiniti, l'indicatore la segna su
FREE
Auto Fib MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicatori
Fibonacci retracement levels — always ready when they matter most. Auto Fib for MT4 keeps precise, up-to-date Fibonacci levels on your chart for those who seek perfectly timed pullback entries on Fib levels, or want an extra layer of confluence alongside their regular indicators. With one click, the tool automatically detects the latest impulse move and draws Fibonacci levels from wick to wick with maximum precision. Need a clean chart for execution? Click again — the levels instantly hide. Who
FREE
PZ Heiken Ashi EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (10)
Experts
This EA trades using the Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols T
FREE
Three White Soldier Pattern EA
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
The three white soldiers candlestick pattern is a bullish reversal pattern typically observed in candlestick charting. It consists of three consecutive long-bodied candlesticks formed after a downtrend, signaling a potential shift in market sentiment from bearish to bullish. Here's a detailed description of the pattern: 1. **First Candlestick:**    - The first candlestick in the pattern is usually formed during a downtrend and has a long white (or green) body.    - The long body indicates stro
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicatori
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Reversal Scanner FREE
FXsolutions
4.33 (3)
Indicatori
This indicator scans for you up to 30 trading instruments and up to 8 timeframes for occurrences of the high probability reversal patterns: Double Tops/Bottoms with fake breakouts . Please read also the blog post " Professional Trading With Double Tops/Bottoms And Divergences! " which explains the concepts behind the ULTIMATE Double Top/Bottom indicator and how you can use a professional top-down approach. This FREE Version of the Scanner scans only EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the sca
FREE
Hammer Master MT4
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Experts
Introducing   HammerMaster EA , your ultimate trading assistant designed for the MQL5 market. Harness the power of technical analysis with our expert advisor that identifies and capitalizes on hammer candlestick patterns. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced trader, HammerMaster EA offers robust features to enhance your trading strategy and maximize your potential profits. Strategy Overview HammerMaster EA is based on the identification of hammer candlestick patterns, specifically the bulli
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicatori
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
PatternVol EA
Alexandr Gribanov
4.5 (2)
Experts
The PatternVol EA is based on its own observations of the market and consists of patterns, candlestick analysis, analysis of candlestick volumes, and also, the EA does not contain indicators. At the moment, the advisor is a small constructor of my non-indicator strategies, you can disable and enable each strategy separately, or make an assembly from several strategies. The work on the advisor continues to this day, new strategies are added, algorithms are improved. In the future, it will be a l
FREE
Forex Fraus Dobby
Dmitriy Zaytsev
3.67 (3)
Experts
The Expert Advisor of the Forex Fraus family, the system is designed for scalping the EUR/USD pair on the M1 timeframe (for five digit quotes), and adapted for the accounts with fast execution of orders. Operation Principle Buys at the extreme Lows and sells at the extreme Highs of the Stochastic indicator values. When a signal is received the orders are opened by injection, using tick data. Positions are closed by Trailing Stop Not closed positions are closed at the opposite trade Built-in adj
FREE
Candle Pattern Master
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<EA main logic> 1. EA reads candle pattern for most profitable of BUY & SELL. 2. If these pattern matches , then EA places the order. 3. If the order was closed with stoploss, then EA should stop trade on that day. 4. Next day EA will re-start again with increasing lot size to recover the loss. <INPUT parameters> Slippage 3 pips MaxPosition 1 BaseLots 0,01 takeprofit 10pips stoploss 20pips Martingale True/False Max martingale 2 (times) Multiplier (lot size) 2,5 <Best pair & time frame>
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.6 (10)
Experts
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Indicatori
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
Proffitunity
Aleksandr Butkov
Experts
The Profitunity version of Bill Williams in my vision The EA works according to standard indicators: Aligator + AO + Fractals To move into a deal, a pin bar is also used at a distance of N points from the Aligator (Distance Pin from Alig). To exit positions, there is TP, SL, several Trailling options, closing all orders by the total profit. NOT GRAIL but it works! The Profitunity version of Bill Williams in my vision. What about the settings of the advisor and how it works. Fix Lot - fixed lot
FREE
Lemon Cat Scalper Free
Chun Wan Yeung
2 (1)
Experts
Lemon Cat Scalper Free Version. The ideal time frame of this EA is M15, however lower timeframes are also suitable.  I mainly used M15 and M5 for backtesting. This EA simply uses previous bars to determine the position for opening orders.  It uses a very special strategy for defending losing positions, and it has passed 10 years backtest for most symbols.  This EA is mostly suitable for EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD and NZD/CAD, however other symbols are
FREE
CodEx 4
Anton Gorin
2.5 (4)
Experts
Operation of the CodEx 4 Expert Advisor is based on patterns composed of consecutive candles. Positions are closed when opposite signals appear. Sequences of candles are encoded into an integer according to the following rule. The code number must be converted to binary form and the highest bit must be discarded. The resulting sequence of bits encodes a continuous sequence of candles, where 1 is a bullish candle, 0 is a bearish candle. The higher bits encode the earlier candles. For example: 19[
FREE
Zigzag Extremum points
Oleg Popov
4.82 (33)
Experts
New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
FREE
Proftrader Free
Alexander Nikolaev
4 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor analyzes the last candles and determines whether there will be a reversal or a large correction. Also, the readings of some indicators are analyzed (their parameters can be adjusted). Is a free version of Proftrader . Unlike the full version, in the free version of the adviser the initial lot cannot be higher than 0.1, trading pair only EURUSD and also it has fewer configurable parameters. Input parameters Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage
FREE
Grid Engulfing MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.75 (4)
Experts
Grid Engulfing   is a trading strategy that combines grid trading with engulfing patterns.  Grid Trading: A grid trading strategy involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (grid size) above and below a set price level. The goal is to profit from small price movements within a range-bound market. Engulfing Patterns: Engulfing patterns are a type of candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal or continuation of a trend. A bullish engulfing pattern occurs when a small b
FREE
Bollinger Scalper EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
4.22 (9)
Experts
The Bollinger Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on Bollinger Band and RSI entry signals. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I
FREE
Big Chief
Joel Protusada
Experts
BIG CHIEF    Big Chief is an Expert Advisor that runs its own 2 proprietary analysis & algorithms. No indicator is used to analyze the entry point in the first method and the second method has an Ichimoku Indicator with proprietary settings. For the exit plan, it uses the proprietary Sequence Method & implement the cutlosses-let-profit-run strategy. You will be surprised that at the closing of all trades, almost most of them are having a positive profit and almost half of them are
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze. Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per u
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per il trading di oro. L'operazione si basa sull'apertura degli ordini utilizzando l'indicatore Gold Stuff, quindi l'EA lavora secondo la strategia "Trend Follow", che significa seguire la tendenza. I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scrivi in ​​privato. M Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per avere le impostazio
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Experts
Capybara EA è un sistema avanzato e automatizzato che segue il trend basato sull'indicatore Hama. Se il mercato diventa ribassista e l'indicatore diventa rosso l'EA venderà, se il mercato diventa rialzista e l'indicatore diventa blu l'EA acquisterà. L'EA è in grado di rilevare con precisione l'inizio di trend rialzisti e ribassisti e controllerà le operazioni aperte in stile martingala/griglia finché non raggiunge TP. Coppie consigliate: tutte le principali coppie come eurusd; audusd; GBPSD; nzd
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
L'EA Atlantis segue una strategia di breakout specificamente progettata per l'oro, al fine di catturare i forti movimenti di prezzo che si verificano quando il mercato dell'oro supera i livelli chiave di domanda e offerta. Non si tratta di una strategia martingala o a griglia. L'EA funziona con uno stop loss dinamico e ha anche uno stop interno automatico integrato quando cambia il trend. Questo EA cercherà le configurazioni di trading ideali 24 ore su 24. Coppia consigliata: xauusd m1, m15 o m
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (560)
Experts
EA Black Dragon funziona con l'indicatore Black Dragon. L'EA apre uno scambio in base al colore dell'indicatore, quindi è possibile aumentare la rete di ordini o lavorare con uno stop loss. IMPORTANTE! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni e un bonus! Il monitoraggio del lavoro reale, così come i miei altri sviluppi, possono essere visualizzati qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Tutte le impostazioni possono essere trovate qui! Parametri in entrata: ·
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, noto anche come Green Man per via del suo logo distintivo, è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato specificamente per superare le sfide o le valutazioni delle società di trading proprietarie (prop firms) che consentono strategie di trading ad alta frequenza (HFT). Per un periodo limitato: utilità gratuite del valore di $198 quando acquisti HFT Prop Firm EA Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Monitoraggio delle prestazioni della sfida HFT (a partire da $200):
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
Altri dall’autore
UT Alart Bot
Menaka Sachin Thorat
5 (3)
Indicatori
To get access to MT4 version please click  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130055&nbsp ; - This is the exact conversion from TradingView: "Ut Alart Bot Indicator". - You can message in private chat for further changes you need. Here is the source code of a simple Expert Advisor operating based on signals from Ut Bot Indicator . #property copyright "This EA is only education purpose only use it ur own risk" #property link " https://sites.google.com/view/automationfx/home " #property versio
FREE
Breakout Master EA
Menaka Sachin Thorat
5 (2)
Experts
"The Breakout Master EA is a semi-automatic expert advisor. In semi-automatic mode, you only need to draw support and resistance lines or trendlines, and then the EA handles the trading. You can use this EA for every market and timeframe. However, backtesting is not available in semi-automatic mode. The EA has an option to specify how many trades to open when a breakout occurs. It opens all trades with stop loss and target orders. There is also an optional input for a breakeven function, which
FREE
Ut Bot Indicator
Menaka Sachin Thorat
Indicatori
Evolutionize Your Trading with the UT Alert Bot Indicator for MQL4 The UT Alert Bot Indicator is your ultimate trading companion, meticulously designed to give you an edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets. Powered by the renowned UT system, this cutting-edge tool combines advanced analytics, real-time alerts, and customizable features to ensure you never miss a profitable opportunity. Whether you’re trading forex, stocks, indices, or commodities, the UT Alert Bot Indicator is your k
FREE
Engulfing Finder
Menaka Sachin Thorat
Indicatori
Engulfing Levels Indicator – Smart Entry Zones for High-Probability Trades Overview: The Engulfing Levels Indicator is designed to help traders identify key price levels where potential reversals or trend continuations can occur. This powerful tool combines Engulfing Candle Patterns , Percentage-Based Levels (25%, 50%, 75%) , and Daily Bias Analysis to create high-probability trading zones . Key Features: Engulfing Pattern Detection – Automatically identifies Bullish and Bearish Engulf
FREE
Supertrend With CCI
Menaka Sachin Thorat
Indicatori
Supertrend with CCI Indicator for MQL5 – Short Description The Supertrend with CCI Indicator is a powerful trend-following tool that combines Supertrend for trend direction and CCI for momentum confirmation. This combination helps reduce false signals and improves trade accuracy. Supertrend identifies uptrends and downtrends based on volatility. CCI Filter ensures signals align with market momentum. Customizable Settings for ATR, CCI period, and alert options. Alerts & Notifications via
FREE
Master Breakout EA
Menaka Sachin Thorat
Experts
Master Breakout EA Description The Master Breakout EA is a fully automatic Expert Advisor that operates based on breakout strategies involving support and resistance lines or trendlines. The EA manages trades automatically after identifying and responding to breakout scenarios. Features: Trade Management: The EA offers the flexibility to specify the number of trades to open upon a breakout. Each trade is configured with stop loss and target options. An optional breakeven function helps secure p
Time Range Brekout EA AFX
Menaka Sachin Thorat
Experts
Time Range Breakout Strategy The Time Range Breakout strategy is designed to identify and capitalize on market volatility during specific time intervals. This strategy focuses on defining a time range, calculating the high and low within that range, and executing trades when price breaks out of the defined boundaries. It is particularly effective in markets with high liquidity and strong directional movement. Key Features : Customizable Time Range : Users can specify a start time and end time t
Time Range breakout AFX
Menaka Sachin Thorat
Experts
Time Range Breakout EA AFX – Precision Trading with ORB Strategy Capture strong market trends with high-precision breakouts using the proven Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy! Time Range Breakout EA AFX is a fully automated Expert Advisor that identifies breakout levels within a user-defined trading window and executes trades with precision and safety. No martingale, no grid—just controlled, professional risk management. Why Choose Time Range Breakout EA AFX? Proven ORB Strategy
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione