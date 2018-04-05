Time Range breakout AFX
- Experts
- Menaka Sachin Thorat
- Versione: 1.5
- Aggiornato: 16 agosto 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
📌 Time Range Breakout EA AFX – Precision Trading with ORB Strategy 🚀
Capture strong market trends with high-precision breakouts using the proven Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy!
Time Range Breakout EA AFX is a fully automated Expert Advisor that identifies breakout levels within a user-defined trading window and executes trades with precision and safety. No martingale, no grid—just controlled, professional risk management.
🔥 Why Choose Time Range Breakout EA AFX?
-
✅ Proven ORB Strategy – Trusted by professional traders worldwide.
-
✅ Safe Risk Control – No martingale, no grid methods.
-
✅ Customizable & Flexible – Adjust lot size, stop loss, take profit, and trade filters.
-
✅ Multi-Asset Compatibility – Optimized for USDJPY, EURUSD, XAUUSD, and more.
-
✅ Smart Filtering – Range, Moving Average, and News filters to improve accuracy.
⚡ Optimized Settings for Best Performance
📌 USDJPY (H1 Timeframe) – Default Example
-
Trading Window: 03:00 – 06:00
-
Auto-Close: 18:00
-
Trailing Stop: Disabled (customizable)
📌 XAUUSD (Gold) Example
-
Trading Window: 03:15 – 06:15
-
Auto-Close: 18:15
💡 Works on multiple symbols—adjust settings to fit your strategy!
🛠 Key Features & Input Parameters
-
🕒 Time Range Settings – Define trading sessions & auto-close rules.
-
📊 Risk Management – Lot size, risk %, stop loss, and take profit.
-
📉 Smart Trade Filters – Range filter, MA filter, and News filter for improved accuracy.
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Always backtest and optimize before using on a live account. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
💡 Start trading smarter today!
Get Time Range Breakout EA AFX now and boost your trading results 🚀