Time Range breakout AFX

📌 Time Range Breakout EA AFX – Precision Trading with ORB Strategy 🚀

Capture strong market trends with high-precision breakouts using the proven Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy!

Time Range Breakout EA AFX is a fully automated Expert Advisor that identifies breakout levels within a user-defined trading window and executes trades with precision and safety. No martingale, no grid—just controlled, professional risk management.

🔥 Why Choose Time Range Breakout EA AFX?

  • Proven ORB Strategy – Trusted by professional traders worldwide.

  • Safe Risk Control – No martingale, no grid methods.

  • Customizable & Flexible – Adjust lot size, stop loss, take profit, and trade filters.

  • Multi-Asset Compatibility – Optimized for USDJPY, EURUSD, XAUUSD, and more.

  • Smart Filtering – Range, Moving Average, and News filters to improve accuracy.

Optimized Settings for Best Performance

📌 USDJPY (H1 Timeframe) – Default Example

  • Trading Window: 03:00 – 06:00

  • Auto-Close: 18:00

  • Trailing Stop: Disabled (customizable)

📌 XAUUSD (Gold) Example

  • Trading Window: 03:15 – 06:15

  • Auto-Close: 18:15

💡 Works on multiple symbols—adjust settings to fit your strategy!

🛠 Key Features & Input Parameters

  • 🕒 Time Range Settings – Define trading sessions & auto-close rules.

  • 📊 Risk Management – Lot size, risk %, stop loss, and take profit.

  • 📉 Smart Trade Filters – Range filter, MA filter, and News filter for improved accuracy.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Always backtest and optimize before using on a live account. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

💡 Start trading smarter today!
Get Time Range Breakout EA AFX now and boost your trading results 🚀


