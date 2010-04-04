Tokyo Gem

Product Description 

Tokyo Gem is an expert advisor developed from personal experience of trading USDJPY. It is a mean-reversal expert advisor which was designed to run on Japanese Yen using on grid, semi-martingale and smart drawdown recovery algorithm. 

This expert advisor was designed with account preservation in mind going for conservative setting.

This EA and its settings has survived extreme black swan events which causes the market to trend significantly. It has survived Covid era, recent wars and tariffs era. 

Live Account Monitoring: Tokyo Gem Account

Tokyo Gem Settings:

Tokyo Gem does not require complicated settings and is easy to use. Just open USDJPY chart and set the timeframe to 5 minutes. Just add the EA on your USDJPY chart and you're good to go.

We recommend that you leave the parameters in default settings. The best setting in our experience is the default settings.

Below are the explanation of the EA parameters:

  • Set_01_every_X_amount - It means 0.01 lot size will be set every X amount. By default it is set to 7500. At 7,500 balance, it will set lot size to 0.01. At balance of 15,000, it will open 0.02 and so on and so forth.
  • MaxPositionsAllowed - Maximum open position. It will stop opening more than this number. 
  • MagicNumber - This is a unique number that tells the EA what trades to monitor. If you are running it with other EA, please give it a unique magic number.

Requirements:

  • Initial capital requirement is $10,000. You can open a cent account on reputable broker. You can deposit at least $100 and that would be equivalent to 10,000 in cent account.
  • It also requires to run on VPS to make it run all the time. 
Prodotti consigliati
Griddy Calm EA
Mikhail Kornilov
Experts
5 copies are left for $149. The next price is $189. Griddy Calm EA uses the classical strategy of open orders in trend direction at the best price. At trend turning it implements the soft averaging grid. Big dynamic step, small lot multiplier and equity stop loss makes the grid strategy safe enough for long term trading. The key feature of the EA is an algorithm of partial closing which uses small rollbacks of price to gradually close bad trades. Moreover, this strategy is absolutely universal
Trend variance spectrum robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Nel mondo del trading, dove ogni tick può essere l'inizio di una nuova storia, è fondamentale avere un alleato affidabile. TrendVarianceSpectrum non è solo un robot di trading; è la tua guida nei mercati volatili. Costruito con anni di esperienza e addestrato su oltre 25 anni di dati, combina l'eleganza della matematica con la potenza della tecnologia moderna. Vantaggi chiave di TrendVarianceSpectrum: Drawdown minimo:   TrendVarianceSpectrum opera con drawdown significativamente bassi, rendendol
Hfx61 Starter
PT Hastinapura Makmur Sejahtera
Experts
Avviatore HFX 6.1 Questo consulente esperto può provare a scansionare tutte le possibili tendenze iniziali dei mercati in tutti i tempi, tuttavia è abbastanza buono da mettere EA su M15 TimeFrame, Alcuni degli indicatori integrati degli oscillatori vengono utilizzati per prevedere dove andrà il prezzo di mercato, se il trend iniziale fallisce, EA utilizzerà una copertura di lotti piatti con una distanza dell'ordine controllata, Di seguito i parametri EA:     Trade_Set_AUTO, l'impostazione pr
GBP Scalper 02
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Experts
GBP Scalper 02 is a simple EA that can work automatically to carry out trading activities. Like the previous version (GBP Scalper 01), this EA is kept simple and only requires Lot, TP, and SL settings to use. As the name implies, this EA is only suitable for trading with the GBPUSD pair, and is designed to work optimally on the H4 time frame. GBP Scalper 02 is an upgrade from the previous version with the addition of various internal functions to enhance the EA's ability to earn profits and pr
Forex Pulse Detector
Gyunay Sali
Experts
>>> CHRISTMAS SALE: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $68 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Pulse Detector – The 3-in-1 Trading Powerhouse Forex Pulse Detector is a one-of-a-kind expert advisor (EA) that combines three powerful trading functionalities in a single system: 1. Fully Automated Trading 2. Manual Trading Capability 3. AI-Driven Signal Execution That’s why we proudly call it a “3-in-1 Trading System.” Developed to capitalize on market impulses, Forex Pulse De
AW Three MA EA
AW Trading Software Limited
1.5 (2)
Experts
Un Expert Advisor che negozia all'intersezione di due medie mobili utilizza la terza media mobile per filtrare la direzione del trend corrente. Ha impostazioni di input flessibili ma allo stesso tempo semplici. Risoluzione dei problemi ->   QUI   / Versione MT5 ->   QUI   / Istruzioni   ->     QUI     Benefici: Configurazione facile e intuitiva Adatto a qualsiasi tipo di strumento e a qualsiasi periodo di tempo Ha tre tipi di notifiche Sistema innestabile di sovrapposizione del primo ordine con
Pipsindicator pro
Pervez Khan
Indicatori
hi traders I am a Forex and binary expert trader from 2012 . I have many robust & highly profitable trading strategies. I've created these trading system with a long time effort and experience of vast knowledge. All my trading indicator will give 95 to 99% accurate performance. If you follow the signal it will give almost 100% success. They are extremely powerful, accurate & easy to trade. New Trader friendly no past experience needed. clear and friendly interface  Alert notification 100% non re
ATR RSI x4
Aleksander Gladkov
Experts
The Expert Advisor implements a trading strategy based on overbought and oversold zones of ATR RSI i4 indicator signals, which is included in the code . Trend Following, Counter Trend system , DD reduction Algoritm and Level Trading algoritm are used. To start trading, simply attach the EA to the chart, preferably EURUSD H1 timeframe. Live results can be viewed here . To trade with the new Forex instrument (EURUSD H1 by default), it is recommended to set up the parameter values by testing, initi
WH Fair Value Gap EA MT4
Wissam Hussein
Experts
Vi presentiamo il nostro Expert Advisor (EA) all'avanguardia, basato sull'efficacissimo Fair Value Gap Indicator. Progettato sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti, questo EA sfrutta algoritmi sofisticati per identificare e sfruttare le inefficienze del mercato, assicurandoti di sfruttare al meglio ogni opportunità di trading. CONTATTAMI   dopo l'acquisto per la guida manuale (.pdf) Versione MT5:   WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5 Caratteristiche principali: Trading   automatizzato per la
AwS Mt4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
AwS Algorithm whit Stocastic:  It is a algorithm system  that uses the stocastic signal as a reference to enter the market.                     The system detects the important points and operates the trend o the pulback, you chosse the direction                                                         You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first" approach in development. Stress-tests on historical data for 
RegressionExpert
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor works on the basis of wave-like changes in price movements. The dynamic regression channel allows you to accurately predict the price movement in the short term. The Expert Advisor uses the indicator in its trading: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64252 Trading instruments (TF 5m): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY. The Expert Advisor has been successfully tested with 99% quality quotes, floating spread and random ping since 2003. Optimization of the advisor is not required.
TaiChi6
Haimin Li
Experts
Tai Chi6EA    Time frame:   M30 ,H1. Tai Chi6是在之前的TaiChi系列的EA基础上，加上马丁格尔的理论，对下单做了适当的调整，基础理论还是MACD指标的背离，删减了一些正确率不高的信号，最终编写成的一款TaiChi升级版。以前购买过Tai Chi（1---5)朋友可能对这款EA比较了解，在这里我就不做过多的解释了，有兴趣可以测试一下看看效果。 关于参数 我个人认为我自己的默认参数还是比较理想的，使用默认参数就可以了。 EA设置： 使用默认设置或设置文件。 品种： 适合所有点差较小的品种。 时间框架： M30及以上。 Time frame: M30 ,H1. 经纪人： ECN经纪人，低传播/佣金，1:400杠杆，非FIFO或FIFO。 最低存款额：3000美元。 欢迎下载测试，请在评论中留下你们的宝贵意见，我们会不断的改进和提升！
Milch Cow Harmonic
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Harmonic EA "Tool designed to trade 28 currency pairs according to 88 harmonic patterns plus one customized according to your parameters The expert graph interface guides you to the pattern names when passing over the pattern circle You can activate or disable any number of currency pairs and patterns for your trade by clicking on the currency pair circle or the harmonic pattern (green = activate    red = disable) You can set more than one time frame within which the expert will look f
Grid Averaging Pro MT4
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English   :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descr
Mad bull
Andrey Kozak
Experts
How to get the same result as we have in the photo and video? To do this, you need to open an account with the FXopen broker, you need to select the account type ECN, leverage from 1/100 and above. Install the robot on your Metatrader4, select the GBPUSD currency pair, M5 timeframe. If you do everything exactly as we wrote above, you will get exactly the same results as we got. You can test the robot for a different period of time. But the longer the period of time, the more accurate and object
Breakout Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
5 (3)
Experts
It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. I work with this EA, and the reversal/pullback version since 2014.  This is a demo   version of the full   Breakout Monster EA . It works on Real and Demo accounts. Demo version restrictions: Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker). Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in
FREE
SAAD TrendTracker
Adnan Iqbal
4.03 (34)
Experts
SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator. EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator
FREE
PowerMax Pro EA
Sergey Belov
Experts
PowerMax Pro - it's automated multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The Expert Advisor always sets TakeProfit and due to this, even if there are interruptions to the Internet, the orders will be closed on time and at a favorable price.  The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any digits. Working timeframe is set directly in the settings of the EA. To protect the deposit and limit possible losses, the EA has two options: the ab
Synergy EA MT4
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Synergy EA MT4 uses a combination of three key indicators to determine optimal entry and exit points in trading. These indicators are the Relative Strength Index (  RSI  ), Bollinger Bands , and a 200-period Moving Average . Here's how each indicator contributes to the decision-making process: Relative Strength Index ( RSI ) : RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. It helps identify overbought or oversold conditions in the market, which can indicat
Best Grid Hedge
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST GRID EDGE RECOMMENDED H1 EUR USD 0.01 LOTS SET: euro usd Metric H1 distance pips 20 The expert advisor that I have created focuses on providing highly professional risk management through the use of a hedging strategy. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies
Phoenix FX XAU
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Phoenix FX Moving Averages EA Expert Advisor for XAU/USD - Optimized for Prop Firms Version: 1.10 | Timeframe: M5 | Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD Overview Phoenix FX is an algorithmic Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading gold (XAU/USD) on a 5-minute timeframe. It combines a moving average crossover system with advanced risk management, ideal for traders who use prop firms and seek consistent results. Main Features Trading System: EMA crossover-based strategy (configurable 10/30 per
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
Experts
Presentazione di HFT KING EA: l'HFT KING definitivo del trading! Questo sistema di trading ad alta frequenza completamente automatizzato è progettato per rivoluzionare la tua esperienza di trading con il suo algoritmo avanzato e funzionalità all'avanguardia. HFT King utilizza una combinazione unica di analisi tecnica, intelligenza artificiale, trading ad alta frequenza e apprendimento automatico per fornire ai trader segnali di trading affidabili e redditizi. La tecnologia all'avanguardia di HFT
GoodBoy
Nicolas Zouein
Experts
GoodBoy EA is a new concept developed after many years of Forex trading experiences. It uses multilevel complex algorithms and multitimeframes analysis to detect trends. It trades in the direction of a strong market impulse. The EA is optimized with it's default settings to pass backtesting from 2011 to 5-Aug-2018 (Release date). Please visit GoodBoy's  Blog for set files and other notes. Characteristics of the EA FIFO compliance option. Price averaging of same kind trades (Buys separated from
Gecko
Profalgo Limited
4.4 (10)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent high and lows and will trade the breakouts.  The actual execution of this strategy however, is what makes this EA truly shine.  Entry calculations and exit algorithms are not only unique but also very advanced. LIVE RESULTS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/75
Forex Mentors Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Inversus TS
Eva Carmelina Hernandez Matias
Experts
Inversus Trend Scalper es una gran herramienta programado con una estrategia apoyada con un indicador tendencial para entrar al mercado en el mejor momento,  cuenta con un sistema de trailing dinámico para proteger las ordenes ganadoras y un sistema de coberturas para cubrir las perdidas con nuevas ordenes y cerrar en positivo una vez que se alcance el objetivo. Puedes invertir desde 100 dlls en cuenta cent y 1,000 usd en cuenta estándar por cada par de balance en la cuenta, no es necesario que
RTC ML AiBot
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Experts
RTC ML AiBot | ML Signal Executor EA – Risk-Managed Single Entry System RTC ML AiBot is not a typical “plug-and-profit” robot. It is a professional-grade execution and risk control engine, designed to work alongside an advanced machine-learning signal system. This EA exists to solve one critical problem most traders face:  protecting capital while executing signals with discipline and consistency. RTC ML AiBot is built as a dedicated execution and risk management layer for advanced signal-based
Solar Flare EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. Solar Flare EA – A Customizable Bollinger Bands Trading Solution Solar Flare EA is designed for traders who want full control over their strategy. This expert advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you to fine-tune it to y
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Versione MT5:   CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT4 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Regola       il tuo trading con precisione e discipli
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (171)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
KT Gold Nexus EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Experts
Segnale live ICMarkets: Clicca qui Cosa devi fare per avere successo con KT Gold Nexus EA? Pazienza. Disciplina. Tempo. KT Gold Nexus EA si basa su un approccio di trading reale utilizzato da trader professionisti e gestori di fondi privati. La sua forza non risiede nell’emozione di breve termine, ma nella costanza nel lungo periodo. Questo EA è progettato per essere utilizzato nel tempo. Si consiglia di mantenerlo attivo per almeno un anno per poter sperimentare il suo reale potenziale. Come n
Omega Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jesko EA –  Jesko è un Expert Advisor (EA) speciale , costruito su una strategia comprovata che è stata ottimizzata e testata per anni. È stato testato su conti reali e ha dimostrato costantemente prestazioni redditizie e a basso rischio . Ora abbiamo deciso di renderlo disponibile al pubblico. Signal live     Quattro mesi di conto reale Installazione semplice  Funziona con qualsiasi broker (conto ECN consigliato)  Deposito minimo: 100 USD  Supporto 24/7  Acquista Jesko una volta – ottieni grat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
Una delle strategie di trading automatizzato più potenti del 2025 Abbiamo trasformato una delle strategie di trading manuale più efficaci del 2025 in un Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato , basato su TMA (Triangular Moving Average) e logica CG . È disponibile solo un’ultima copia al prezzo di 550 $. Successivamente il prezzo salirà a 650 $ e 750 $, con un prezzo finale di 1200 $. Segnale live >>>>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   Clicca Questo EA è progettato per fornire entrat
Extractors MT4
DRT Circle
Experts
Estrattori per XAUUSD Extractors per XAUUSD è un Expert Advisor di livello professionale progettato per i trader che apprezzano la precisione, il rischio controllato e una logica di trading flessibile quando operano con l'oro (XAUUSD). Integra due strategie avanzate integrate e cinque modalità di approccio al mercato flessibili, offrendo ai trader il pieno controllo su come il sistema interpreta, inserisce e gestisce le operazioni in diverse strutture di mercato. Basato su un'ampia ricerca e s
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Promo lancio! Sono rimaste solo poche copie a 449$! Prossimo prezzo: 599$ Prezzo finale: 999$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro si unisce al club degli EA che commerciano oro, ma con una grand
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del denaro,
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Experts
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.77 (31)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
Experts
Deep learning is reshaping gold trading, with intelligent assistants tending to trading gardens like skilled gardeners. The "Gold Garden" EA employs deep learning intelligent technology and 20 years of data training to significantly enhance strategy performance. With it, trading becomes more effortless and intelligent. Let's join hands to usher in the intelligent era and transform trading into a blissful garden. This will be your exclusive Gold Garden Steward. The MT5 version: Gold Garden MT5 6
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Experts
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Experts
GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Vendita lampo per 24 ore - Solo $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" è un Expert Advisor (EA) specificamente progettato per partecipare alla sfida HFT, operando con la coppia US30. Per scoprire altri Expert Advisor e Indicatori di primo piano, visita: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Sono Los, per favore iscriviti per ricevere ulteriori aggiornamenti: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ Cos'è l'HFT? L'high-frequency trading (HFT) è un metodo di trading che utilizza
AbuTrader
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
5 (1)
Experts
Solo 10 copie da 800$ Ottimo momento della giornata ---in breve, abbiamo creato un robot forex automatizzato al 100% chiamato AbuTrader (non è necessaria alcuna conferma umana) può fare soldi mentre dormi o vivi una vita PROP FIRM set speciale FILE per il superamento di test o la gestione di account reali superati tutti i limiti comodi * funziona con qualsiasi coppia maggiore e minore * Timeframe - selezione automatica con comportamento PAIR (H1, H4, M30) *deposito minimo di 400$ va
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
EA Stork
Mikhail Rudyk
Experts
The trading robot (scalper) works according to the totality of signals of several indicators. And checks the price speed. It is advisable to trade on TF M5 (best results). Input parameters: Fix Lot - trades with a fixed lot Use autolot - the robot itself selects the lot depending on the depot and with an increase in the depot increases the lot Min Distance Between Deals - is the minimum distance between transactions For currencies you can not increase this parameter. For every 1500 $ 0.01 lot
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Altri dall’autore
London Pearl
Reynor Buenaflor
Experts
Product Description  London Pearl is a mean-reversal expert advisor specifically designed for GBPUSD. The GBP/USD currency pair, commonly known as "the Cable," is known for high volatility, high liquidity, and a tendency for rapid price movements. As the third most widely traded pair (after EUR/USD and USD/JPY), it is popular among traders. London Pearl is using grid, semi-martingale and smart drawdown recovery algorithm adjusted for GBPUSD. This expert advisor was designed with account preserv
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione