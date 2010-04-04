Product Description

Tokyo Gem is an expert advisor developed from personal experience of trading USDJPY. It is a mean-reversal expert advisor which was designed to run on Japanese Yen using on grid, semi-martingale and smart drawdown recovery algorithm.

This expert advisor was designed with account preservation in mind going for conservative setting. This EA and its settings has survived extreme black swan events which causes the market to trend significantly. It has survived Covid era, recent wars and tariffs era.

Live Account Monitoring: Tokyo Gem Account





Tokyo Gem Settings:

Tokyo Gem does not require complicated settings and is easy to use. Just open USDJPY chart and set the timeframe to 5 minutes. Just add the EA on your USDJPY chart and you're good to go. We recommend that you leave the parameters in default settings. The best setting in our experience is the default settings.

Below are the explanation of the EA parameters: Set_01_every_X_amount - It means 0.01 lot size will be set every X amount. By default it is set to 7500. At 7,500 balance, it will set lot size to 0.01. At balance of 15,000, it will open 0.02 and so on and so forth.

MaxPositionsAllowed - Maximum open position. It will stop opening more than this number.

MagicNumber - This is a unique number that tells the EA what trades to monitor. If you are running it with other EA, please give it a unique magic number.

Requirements: