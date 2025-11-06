Correct Approach Open 4

Correct Approach is a multi-currency multi-functional Expert Advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions.

The robot is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of building a trading grid.

Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limit.

Building a trading grid taking into account important internal levels.

Possibility to adjust trading aggressiveness.





The Expert Advisor comes with proven templates for various pairs. This is a trending Expert Advisor and works on the medium-term trends of the Forex market on a variety of currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY and many others. This adviser is able to work around the clock and simultaneously on several currencies. By its principle of operation, Correct Approach looks for a trend with a pronounced direction in the market, and opens positions on rollbacks. The algorithm does not use martingale and other dangerous methods, so it can be safely used for automated forex trading.





Correct Approach is an automated algorithm based on several author's indicators and combining special systems that work mutually. Each author's indicator is tied to one flow of control. This approach allows you to exclude false entries for all robot systems and wait for a more accurate entry on a signal. To enter a trade, the system uses the signal from the indicator, after which the averaging takes place according to the mathematical averaging system.

To fix profits, both real ones, which are visible to the broker, and virtual stop orders, which are not visible to the broker, are used. Therefore, it is very important to have a reliable connection on the server where the terminal with the trading advisor is installed.





Advantages of the Correct Approach bot:

The automatic system is not subject to emotions, therefore all transactions are based solely on mathematical calculations and data. They work at any time when the trading terminal is open and there is access to the Internet;

A trader can completely exclude fundamental and technical Forex analysis. Everything is decided by the bot.

Bot customizable options:

SetupFilling - Setting the type of filling by balance.

Magic - Magic number.

Lot - Fixed trading volume.

Risk - Automatic determination of the volume depending on the deposit.

LimitTrades - Limiting the number of orders in the grid.

GridStep - Minimum grid step.

RealStopLoss - Stop Loss, real.

RealTakeProfit - Take Profit, real.

VirtStopLoss - Stop Loss, virtual.

VirtTakeProfit - Take Profit, virtual.

RealTrailingStart - Trailing Start.

RealTrailingStop - Trailing Stop.

setLength - The wavelength of the leading indicator.

setDeviation - Deviation for the leading indicator.

setCorrection - Correction of values after the specified one.





The bot works on a variety of currency pairs by default. To work, it is recommended to set a stop loss and take profit. Also, if desired, trailing stop and trailing start.















