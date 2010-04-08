Nikkei Breakout Zones MT4

The JP_15_861542546_S_BB_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on JP using the M15 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.





Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.



You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/nikkei-breakout-zones/





Key details are:





MagicNumber: 861542546 Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe

Trading Options

Weekend Trading: Allowed (Friday 00:38 – Sunday 00:38)

Daily Exit: Disabled (15:00)

Friday Exit: Enabled at 19:00

Max Trades/Day: No limit Stop Loss (SL) and Profit Target (PT): No predefined limits

Entry Signals

Long Entry: Triggered when DeMarker (period 30) changes direction upwards and ADX DI Minus is falling.

Short Entry: Triggered when the upper band of Bollinger Bands (period 190, deviation 1.9) is higher than HighDaily for 8 bars, and HighDaily is lower than the previous day’s HighDaily.

Entry Rules

Long Entry: Opens long orders at the upper band of Bollinger Bands (period 165, deviation 1.89) Stop, valid for 71 bars, with a SL of 0.5% and moves SL to break-even at 1.8 times the ATR(198). Exit after 55 bars.

Short Entry: Opens short orders at the lower band of Bollinger Bands (period 131, deviation 0.99) Stop, valid for 51 bars, with a SL of 0.5% and moves SL to break-even at 3.1 times the ATR(50). Exit after 25 bars.

Exit Rules

Long Exit: Closes full position if market is long and no LongExitSignal is active.

Short Exit: Closes full position if market is short and no ShortExitSignal is active.

Features

Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit).

AI based strategy

Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used.

No martingale, no grid, no scalp.

No excessive consumption of CPU resources.

User-friendly settings.

All settings optimized, ready for real trading.

Long-term strategy. - you need patinet, startegy makes a few trades per month and picks up only the best opportunities on the market.



