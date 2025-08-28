Signal Generator with MACD

5

HTF MACD – Trend-Aligned Signals (one subwindow, arrows on chart)

What it does
This indicator keeps you trading with the higher-timeframe trend while using MACD crosses for precise entries. In a single subwindow it shows:

  • HTF Trend Histogram — green = uptrend, red = downtrend (neutral is hidden for a cleaner view)

  • MACD Lines — blue = MACD main, orange = MACD signal

  • Arrows on the price chart when a valid, trend-aligned MACD cross occurs

  • Optional alerts on bar close

Entry logic (strict, closed-bar only)

  • BUY: MACD crosses up (main > signal), both MACD lines are below zero (or below an adaptive band), and HTF trend = UP.

  • SELL: MACD crosses down (main < signal), both MACD lines are above zero (or above an adaptive band), and HTF trend = DOWN.

How HTF trend is defined

  • Uses two EMAs on your chosen higher timeframe (e.g., H1).

  • Trend = UP when momentum is rising (d0>d1, optionally d1>d2) and short EMA is above long EMA.

  • Trend = DOWN with the opposite conditions.

  • The histogram plots the EMA spread and is colored by trend (green/red). Neutral is hidden.

Why it helps

  • The HTF filter keeps you out of counter-trend crosses.

  • The zero/band rule avoids weak signals formed too close to the MACD midline.

  • Everything is evaluated on closed bars, so no repainting surprises.

Adaptive “zero band” (optional)
MACD scale changes by symbol and timeframe, so a fixed threshold can be awkward.

  • Turn Adaptive Band ON to auto-size a “no-trade zone” from recent MACD histogram volatility.

  • Prefer strict zero? Turn Adaptive OFF and set the fixed band to 0.0.

Clean chart behavior
When you remove the indicator, change TF, or re-compile, it auto-deletes its arrows, so nothing is left behind.

Key inputs (most useful first)

  • InpHTF, HTF_ShortEMA, HTF_LongEMA — HTF trend filter timeframe & EMAs

  • MACD_Fast/Slow/Signal — MACD settings for your current chart

  • UseAdaptiveZeroBand, BandLen, BandMult — adaptive distance from zero (OFF to use fixed)

  • FixedZeroBand, MinMACDGap — fixed zero band & minimum line separation (set to 0 to disable)

  • UseStrict3BarMomentum, HTF_MomentumOnly — make the HTF filter stricter or looser

  • DrawChartArrows, EnableAlerts — visuals & notifications

Quick start

  1. Choose your HTF (e.g., H1) and keep defaults: 50/100 EMAs.

  2. Use default MACD (12/26/9).

  3. Start with Adaptive Band ON (BandLen 200, BandMult 0.5).

  4. Only act on arrows/alerts that meet the rules above.

Tips

  • Increase BandMult to filter more near-zero crosses.

  • If you want to see neutral trend as well, we can add a gray middle plot.

  • Always forward-test your settings on your symbol/timeframe.

Happy trading and stay aligned with the trend!


Recensioni
MetlevVP
90
MetlevVP 2025.09.02 04:40 
 

Good indicator

lisi
1445
lisi 2025.08.31 06:55 
 

The best!!!

Filtro:
MetlevVP
90
MetlevVP 2025.09.02 04:40 
 

Good indicator

Ibrahim Kisioglu
1776
Risposta dello sviluppatore Ibrahim Kisioglu 2025.09.03 09:37
thanks a lot
if you have any feedback, please share...
lisi
1445
lisi 2025.08.31 06:55 
 

The best!!!

Ibrahim Kisioglu
1776
Risposta dello sviluppatore Ibrahim Kisioglu 2025.09.03 09:38
thanks lisi
do you think I need to prepare an EA with this?
Rispondi alla recensione