Signal Generator with MACD

HTF MACD – Trend-Aligned Signals (one subwindow, arrows on chart)

What it does

This indicator keeps you trading with the higher-timeframe trend while using MACD crosses for precise entries. In a single subwindow it shows:

HTF Trend Histogram — green = uptrend, red = downtrend (neutral is hidden for a cleaner view)

MACD Lines — blue = MACD main, orange = MACD signal

Arrows on the price chart when a valid, trend-aligned MACD cross occurs

Optional alerts on bar close

Entry logic (strict, closed-bar only)

BUY: MACD crosses up (main > signal), both MACD lines are below zero (or below an adaptive band), and HTF trend = UP .

SELL: MACD crosses down (main < signal), both MACD lines are above zero (or above an adaptive band), and HTF trend = DOWN.

How HTF trend is defined

Uses two EMAs on your chosen higher timeframe (e.g., H1).

Trend = UP when momentum is rising (d0>d1, optionally d1>d2) and short EMA is above long EMA.

Trend = DOWN with the opposite conditions.

The histogram plots the EMA spread and is colored by trend (green/red). Neutral is hidden.

Why it helps

The HTF filter keeps you out of counter-trend crosses.

The zero/band rule avoids weak signals formed too close to the MACD midline.

Everything is evaluated on closed bars, so no repainting surprises.

Adaptive “zero band” (optional)

MACD scale changes by symbol and timeframe, so a fixed threshold can be awkward.

Turn Adaptive Band ON to auto-size a “no-trade zone” from recent MACD histogram volatility.

Prefer strict zero? Turn Adaptive OFF and set the fixed band to 0.0.

Clean chart behavior

When you remove the indicator, change TF, or re-compile, it auto-deletes its arrows, so nothing is left behind.

Key inputs (most useful first)

InpHTF, HTF_ShortEMA, HTF_LongEMA — HTF trend filter timeframe & EMAs

MACD_Fast/Slow/Signal — MACD settings for your current chart

UseAdaptiveZeroBand, BandLen, BandMult — adaptive distance from zero (OFF to use fixed)

FixedZeroBand, MinMACDGap — fixed zero band & minimum line separation (set to 0 to disable)

UseStrict3BarMomentum, HTF_MomentumOnly — make the HTF filter stricter or looser

DrawChartArrows, EnableAlerts — visuals & notifications

Quick start

Choose your HTF (e.g., H1) and keep defaults: 50/100 EMAs. Use default MACD (12/26/9). Start with Adaptive Band ON (BandLen 200, BandMult 0.5). Only act on arrows/alerts that meet the rules above.

Tips

Increase BandMult to filter more near-zero crosses.

If you want to see neutral trend as well, we can add a gray middle plot.

Always forward-test your settings on your symbol/timeframe.

Happy trading and stay aligned with the trend!



