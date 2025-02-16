Buy Sell Probability Indicator

I prepared an indicator Showing BUY and SELL probability by checking Higher Time Frames...

It’s quick, easy to read, and free.

Enjoy, and let me know how it boosts your trading!

By tweaking the timeframe weightings, smoothing, and support/resistance influence, you can adapt the indicator’s Buy/Sell probabilities to your personal trading style.

Keep an eye on both the on-chart labels and subwindow histogram to quickly see when the bias shifts, then combine this with your own trading rules for smarter decision-making.

Happy trading!



