Buy Sell Probability Indicator

5

I prepared an indicator Showing BUY and SELL probability by checking Higher Time Frames...

It’s quick, easy to read, and free.

Enjoy, and let me know how it boosts your trading!

By tweaking the timeframe weightings, smoothing, and support/resistance influence, you can adapt the indicator’s Buy/Sell probabilities to your personal trading style.

Keep an eye on both the on-chart labels and subwindow histogram to quickly see when the bias shifts, then combine this with your own trading rules for smarter decision-making.

Happy trading!


Recensioni 2
lisi 7887
1534
lisi 7887 2025.09.02 08:15 
 

Excellent and free + in karma.

lisi 7887
1534
lisi 7887 2025.09.02 08:15 
 

Excellent and free + in karma.

DenizTheTrader
27
DenizTheTrader 2025.02.17 07:22 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

