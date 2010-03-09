ST Cross

Introduction

The ST Cross indicator is based on the traditional Moving Average (MA) Cross which uses a fast and slow moving average. Entry signals to buy and sell are given when both moving averages cross. However with the basic strategy there are a lot of false signals. In order to filter the trades we use the 200 (MA) to identify the overall direction of the trend.

Input Settings

  •           Master Trend Period     -     200 Period moving average used to get the trend direction.
  •           Fast Period                  -     This moving average sticks close to price and shows short term movement.        
  •           Slow Period                 -     This moving average is further away from price and shows medium term movement.
  •           ATR Period                   -     Sets the number of bars to use for the ATR calculation
  •           ATR Multiplier              -     Sets the indicator distance away from candle low (for buy) candle High (for sell)

This indicator can be used on any timeframe and any symbol but works best with symbols that trends more.


