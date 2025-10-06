Heat Map Pro mt5

Heat Map Indicator - Advanced Volume Analysis

Introducing the Heat Map Indicator - A Professional Tool for Market Volume Analysis!

**Key Features**

**Visual Heat Map**
- Instant volume intensity visualization through colors
- Blue: Low volume
- Green: Medium volume
- Yellow/Orange: Increasing volume
- Red: High volume

**Intuitive Interface**
- Dynamic color scale
- Real-time percentage indicator
- Current level indicator
- Customizable colors and transparency

**Smart Alert System**
- Customizable notifications
- Mobile alerts
- Critical volume level settings
- Automated monitoring

**Configurable Settings**
**Main Parameters:**
- Adjustable analysis period
- Customizable heat intensity
- Real or tick volume options
- Adaptive normalization factor

**Alerts:**
- Customizable alert levels
- Above/below level options
- Push notifications
- Cooldown system

**Applications**
**Day Trading**
- High liquidity identification
- Volume explosion detection
- Important movement confirmation

**Swing Trading**
- Volume trend analysis
- Accumulation/distribution identification
- Reversal confirmation

**Scalping**
- Quick opportunity identification
- Real-time momentum analysis
- Breakout confirmation

**Technical Features**
- Low resource consumption
- Real-time updates
- Compatible with all timeframes
- Cache system for better performance

**Competitive Advantages**
- Professional and intuitive interface
- Full customization
- Advanced alert system
- Real-time analysis
- Dedicated support

**Ideal For**
- Professional traders
- Day traders
- Scalpers
- Technical analysts
- Institutional investors

**Includes**
- Detailed user manual
- Configuration guide
- Practical application examples
- Free updates

**Investment**
[Insert value and payment terms]

**Special Bonus**
- Exclusive volume analysis webinar access
- Customized configuration template
- Priority support for 30 days

**Contact**
[augustownt@gmail.com]

Transform your market analysis with the Heat Map Indicator - The ultimate volume analysis tool!

---

**Disclaimer:** Past results do not guarantee future gains. Trading involves risks.


Plus de l'auteur
Zenith Angel
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
Zenith Angel EA : Automatisation Intelligente pour les Traders Description Zenith Angel EA est un outil avancé de trading automatisé conçu pour optimiser les opérations financières et aider les traders à prendre des décisions stratégiques. Il intègre une technologie de pointe avec des stratégies éprouvées sur le marché pour offrir précision, efficacité et contrôle total sur les activités de trading. Cet Expert Advisor traite simultanément plusieurs indicateurs techniques, garantissant des ajuste
Heat Map Pro
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicateurs
Indicateur de Carte Thermique pour l’Analyse Avancée du Volume L’indicateur de carte thermique offre une approche visuelle pratique pour l’analyse du volume sur le marché, permettant aux traders de prendre des décisions éclairées avec plus de rapidité. Fonctionnalités Principales 1. Représentation par Carte Thermique Utilise une échelle de couleurs claire pour afficher l’intensité du volume. • Bleu : Faible activité • Vert : Activité modérée • Orange : Activité élevée • Rouge : Volume maxima
Currency Strength Lines
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicateurs
Indicateur de Force des Devises Description Cet indicateur analyse la force relative des principales devises du marché Forex, offrant une vision claire et objective sur celles qui se renforcent ou s'affaiblissent par rapport aux autres. Il évalue les paires clés (EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF) et calcule la force en utilisant des méthodes telles que le RSI ou le ROC, selon la configuration définie par l'utilisateur. Les résultats sont affichés sous forme de lignes individuelles pour cha
Bollinger Bands Ultimate
Augusto Martins Lopes
5 (1)
Experts
BollingerBandsEA is an Expert Advisor designed to combine technical analysis with automated execution, utilizing the renowned Bollinger Bands strategy. Developed for traders of all experience levels, it offers a practical approach to streamline your trading activities in the financial market. Why Choose BollingerBandsEA? Strategy-Based Approach: Built on Bollinger Bands logic, the EA identifies trading opportunities using solid technical criteria. Smart Automation: Enables automated buy and sel
FREE
Reset Pro
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
RESET PRO: The Future of Algorithmic Trading Revolutionary Technology for Consistent and Intelligent Trading RESET PRO is the most advanced automated trading solution, combining cutting-edge market analysis with a dynamic position management system. Our exclusive reset-and-recover methodology ensures consistent performance, even in the most challenging market conditions. Key Technical Features PROPRIETARY RESET MECHANISM Never lose trade direction again! When the market moves against yo
FREE
SimpleProb
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicateurs
SimpleProb : Votre nouvel allié sur le marché financier ! Description Vous en avez assez des indicateurs compliqués qui embrouillent plus qu’ils n’aident ? SimpleProb apporte clarté et efficacité à votre trading sur MetaTrader 4 ! SimpleProb est un indicateur d’analyse technique conçu pour les traders recherchant précision et simplicité dans leurs décisions d’achat et de vente. Il calcule les probabilités de mouvements haussiers ( CALL ) et baissiers ( PUT ) sur la base des 14 dernières périodes
Bollinger Ultimate
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
Transform Your Trading with the Ultimate Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor! Are you tired of trading strategies that don't deliver consistent results? Introducing the   Ultimate Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor   – the ultimate tool for traders looking to maximize profits and minimize risks. Key Features: Accurate Signals:   Utilizes the renowned Bollinger Bands strategy to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Intelligent Risk Management:   Protect your capital with advanced risk manageme
Volume Traders
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
VolumeTrader - Advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 Maximize Your Profits with Volume and RSI Analysis! Tired of manually searching for patterns and missing market opportunities? VolumeTrader is the solution you are looking for! This advanced Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to identify trading opportunities based on two of the most powerful market indicators: Trading Volume and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Key Features: Volume Analysis:   The EA monitors the buy and sell volume of each
Support Resistance Indicator Probabilities
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicateurs
New Support and Resistance Indicator with Probabilities and Alerts Description:  Maximize your profits with the newest Support and Resistance indicator! Our indicator automatically calculates support and resistance levels based on 24-hour analysis periods and provides detailed probabilities for each level. Additionally, you can set up custom alerts to be notified when the price touches specific levels, directly on your mobile device. Features: Support and resistance analysis based on hourly data
SimpleprobMT5
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicateurs
Indicateur de Probabilité Description L'Indicateur de Probabilité est un outil conçu pour les traders souhaitant identifier des opportunités d'achat et de vente en analysant les bougies précédentes. Il calcule la probabilité de hausse ( CALL ) et de baisse ( PUT ) en fonction du nombre de bougies analysées et affiche des flèches sur le graphique pour signaler les points d'entrée potentiels. Caractéristiques Analyse des bougies : Analyse un nombre configurable de bougies pour calculer les probabi
Matrix Currency
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicateurs
Matrix Currency – Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool The Matrix Currency is an advanced indicator designed to analyze currency strength in the Forex market. It provides efficient monitoring and strategic support for traders seeking clear and actionable insights. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Simultaneously monitors multiple timeframes (from M1 to MN1) with real-time updates, displayed in an intuitive matrix format. Alert System : Customizable notifications via pop-up, email, and mobile devi
Session Time Pro
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicateurs
Session Time Pro 2.0 — Indicateur pour MetaTrader 5 Description Générale Session Time Pro 2.0 est un indicateur conçu pour les traders souhaitant analyser efficacement les sessions de marché. Il offre une visualisation avancée des horaires de négociation, des plages de prix et des projections, aidant à identifier les tendances du marché tout au long de la journée. Grâce à ses options de personnalisation flexibles, l'indicateur met en évidence des sessions spécifiques sur le graphique à l'aide de
Candlestick Scanner
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicateurs
Candlestick Scanner — Détecteur Automatique de Modèles Résumé Le Candlestick Scanner est un outil puissant qui identifie automatiquement plus de 20 modèles de chandeliers classiques, à la fois sur les barres historiques et en temps réel. Pour chaque modèle détecté, l'indicateur dessine une étiquette claire sur le graphique, pointe la bougie avec une flèche et fournit des données pour l'intégration avec vos EAs et scripts. Il comprend un système de notification complet (Alerte, Push et E-mail) p
