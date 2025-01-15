Istana FX

ISTANA FX - Your Ultimate Trading Partner

Description:

ISTANA FX is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you achieve profits in the forex market. With its advanced features and reliable performance, this EA is perfect for traders seeking a hands-free, automated trading solution.


Key Features:
Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold): Maximize your returns on the most popular and profitable trading pair.
Works Best with CENT Accounts: Ensure low-risk trading and greater flexibility by using CENT accounts.
Unlimited Leverage Supported: Take full advantage of trading with unlimited leverage for optimal results.
Dynamic Position Management: Automatically adjusts lot sizes and closes trades based on market conditions.
Floating Close Mechanism: Secures profits by closing trades at the right time, minimizing risks.
Spread and Margin Protection: Ensures trades are executed only under favorable conditions.
User-Friendly and Easy to Set Up: No prior technical skills required—just plug and play!


Why Choose ISTANA FX?

  • Fully automated trading, saving your time and effort.
  • Smart algorithms that adapt to market volatility.
  • Designed to handle all trading scenarios effectively.
  • Reliable performance proven through rigorous backtesting.

Recommended Settings:

  • Pair: XAUUSD
  • Account Type: CENT
  • Leverage: Account Must Be Unlimited Leverage

Get ISTANA FX today and elevate your trading to the next level. Let the market work for you while you relax! 💰✨


RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Ifx Trend Master
Muhammad Zhafran Zhabyansyah
Experts
Product Overview What if you could focus on determining the market's trend and let an advanced system handle the trade execution for you? Introducing IFX Trend Master , the MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to align their market analysis with automated execution. This EA is built for traders who have a view on the trend but want to automate entry, risk management, and trade management with discipline. Our approach gives you control: You set the primary trend direction ,
