Istana FX

⚠️Before you decide to buy our products.⚠️  

⚠️Double check whether your account already has Unlimited Leverage feature?⚠️

⚠️Contact us if you have any questions.⚠️


ISTANA FX - Your Ultimate Trading Partner

Description:

ISTANA FX is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you achieve profits in the forex market. With its advanced features and reliable performance, this EA is perfect for traders seeking a hands-free, automated trading solution.


Key Features:
Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold): Maximize your returns on the most popular and profitable trading pair.
Works Best with CENT Accounts: Ensure low-risk trading and greater flexibility by using CENT accounts.
Unlimited Leverage Supported: Take full advantage of trading with unlimited leverage for optimal results.
Dynamic Position Management: Automatically adjusts lot sizes and closes trades based on market conditions.
Floating Close Mechanism: Secures profits by closing trades at the right time, minimizing risks.
Spread and Margin Protection: Ensures trades are executed only under favorable conditions.
User-Friendly and Easy to Set Up: No prior technical skills required—just plug and play!


Why Choose ISTANA FX?

  • Fully automated trading, saving your time and effort.
  • Smart algorithms that adapt to market volatility.
  • Designed to handle all trading scenarios effectively.
  • Reliable performance proven through rigorous backtesting.

Recommended Settings:

  • Pair: XAUUSD
  • Account Type: CENT
  • Leverage: Account Must Be Unlimited Leverage

Get ISTANA FX today and elevate your trading to the next level. Let the market work for you while you relax! 💰✨


