⚠️Before you decide to buy our products.⚠️

⚠️Double check whether your account already has Unlimited Leverage feature?⚠️

⚠️Contact us if you have any questions.⚠️





ISTANA FX - Your Ultimate Trading Partner

Description:

ISTANA FX is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you achieve profits in the forex market. With its advanced features and reliable performance, this EA is perfect for traders seeking a hands-free, automated trading solution.





Key Features:

✅ Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold): Maximize your returns on the most popular and profitable trading pair.

✅ Works Best with CENT Accounts: Ensure low-risk trading and greater flexibility by using CENT accounts.

✅ Unlimited Leverage Supported: Take full advantage of trading with unlimited leverage for optimal results.

✅ Dynamic Position Management: Automatically adjusts lot sizes and closes trades based on market conditions.

✅ Floating Close Mechanism: Secures profits by closing trades at the right time, minimizing risks.

✅ Spread and Margin Protection: Ensures trades are executed only under favorable conditions.

✅ User-Friendly and Easy to Set Up: No prior technical skills required—just plug and play!





Why Choose ISTANA FX?

Fully automated trading, saving your time and effort.

Smart algorithms that adapt to market volatility.

Designed to handle all trading scenarios effectively.

Reliable performance proven through rigorous backtesting.





Recommended Settings:

Pair: XAUUSD

Account Type: CENT

Leverage: Account Must Be Unlimited Leverage

Get ISTANA FX today and elevate your trading to the next level. Let the market work for you while you relax! 💰✨



