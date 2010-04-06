Istana FX

ISTANA FX – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

ISTANA FX is an automated Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The EA focuses on controlled position management and predefined trading conditions to help traders execute trades automatically without manual intervention.

General Description

ISTANA FX operates fully automatically and manages positions based on internal logic and market conditions. The EA is intended for traders who prefer hands-free trading with clearly defined rules.

The Expert Advisor is optimized for specific account conditions and symbol settings as described below.

Main Features

  • Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Designed for CENT accounts

  • Supports accounts with unlimited leverage

  • Automatic position opening and closing

  • Floating profit management

  • Spread and margin condition filters

  • Simple installation and configuration

Trading Conditions

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Account type: CENT

  • Leverage: Unlimited leverage required

The EA will not operate correctly if the recommended account conditions are not met.

Notes

Before purchasing, please ensure that your trading account supports the required leverage and account type.
For questions and support, please use the MQL5 product comments or the MQL5 messaging system.

