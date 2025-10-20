Product Overview

What if you could focus on determining the market's trend and let an advanced system handle the trade execution for you?

Introducing IFX Trend Master, the MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to align their market analysis with automated execution. This EA is built for traders who have a view on the trend but want to automate entry, risk management, and trade management with discipline.

Our approach gives you control: You set the primary trend direction, and the IFX Trend Master will execute trades only in that direction, ensuring your core strategy is followed precisely.

Key Features & Advantages

✅ MANUAL TREND DIRECTION CONTROL This is the core feature! You have full control. Simply set the EA to BUY-only or SELL-only based on your market analysis. This allows you to align the robot with your personal strategy, fundamental outlook, or higher-timeframe analysis.

✅ UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY Designed to be effective across a wide range of instruments:

Forex Majors: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

Commodities: GOLD (XAUUSD)

Cryptocurrencies: BTCUSD

...and many more.

✅ BUILT-IN RISK MANAGEMENT Every trade is protected with automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) orders. You define your risk parameters, and the EA handles the execution.

✅ FULLY AUTOMATED EXECUTION Once you set the direction, the EA works 24/5 to find valid entries and manage trades according to your settings, helping to reduce emotional trading decisions.



