Istana FX

ISTANA FX – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

ISTANA FX is an automated Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The EA focuses on controlled position management and predefined trading conditions to help traders execute trades automatically without manual intervention.

General Description

ISTANA FX operates fully automatically and manages positions based on internal logic and market conditions. The EA is intended for traders who prefer hands-free trading with clearly defined rules.

The Expert Advisor is optimized for specific account conditions and symbol settings as described below.

Main Features

  • Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Designed for CENT accounts

  • Supports accounts with unlimited leverage

  • Automatic position opening and closing

  • Floating profit management

  • Spread and margin condition filters

  • Simple installation and configuration

Trading Conditions

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Account type: CENT

  • Leverage: Unlimited leverage required

The EA will not operate correctly if the recommended account conditions are not met.

Notes

Before purchasing, please ensure that your trading account supports the required leverage and account type.
For questions and support, please use the MQL5 product comments or the MQL5 messaging system.

おすすめのプロダクト
Maximum Infinity Pro
Jatuporn Kamwang
エキスパート
Maximum Infinity Pro – MT5用 高度グリッドEA Maximum Infinity Proは、MetaTrader 5用に設計されたプロフェッショナルグレードのエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）であり、高度なグリッド取引ロジックと堅牢なリスク管理および適応型エントリー/エグジット戦略を組み合わせています。このEAは、信頼性が高く、柔軟で、完全に自動化された取引ソリューションを求める初心者から経験豊富なトレーダーまで適しています。 主な特徴 スマートグリッドシステム (Smart Grid System): 様々な市場状況で最適なパフォーマンスを発揮するために、動的なロットサイズとグリッド間隔で売買グリッドを自動的に管理します。 適応型エントリーロジック (Adaptive Entry Logic): 複数のインジケーターとフィルターを使用して、確率の高い取引エントリーを特定し、不要な取引を減らし、勝率を向上させます。 バスケットテイクプロフィット＆トレーリング (Basket Take Profit & Trailing): 目標利益に達すると全てのグリッドポジ
GoldenTron X
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
3 (2)
エキスパート
GoldenTron Xは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のトレンドを追跡する最先端のAIスイングトレードロボットです。2つの異なる取引戦略を駆使してパフォーマンスを向上させます。長年にわたる開発により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多くのエキスパートアドバイザーは、単にハードコードされた最適化された時限爆弾であり、いずれ機能しなくなりますが、GoldenTron Xは新しい市場状況に適応できます。 GoldenTron Xは常に事前に定義されたストップロスとテイクプロフ
EA Maling Gold
Felin Sitohang
エキスパート
EA Maling Gold  is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Suitable for any broker conditions.  Info Working symbol XAUUSD Working Timeframe: D1 Min deposit:  $400   For 0.01 Lot Min leverage 1:200 Features: Martingale Maximum positions at a time is 3 positions. Set your own risk Not sensitive to broker conditions  Easy to install Time Filters And Spread Limits
Breakout Trend Follow EA
Felix Bowi
エキスパート
!!BLACK FRIDAY!! - PRICE MIGHT CHANGE DUE TO DEMANDS - THE BEST BREAKOUT EA TREND FOLLOWING !! Breakout EA Beast is a Full Algorithm Expert Advisor This EA operate based on Break Out of high or low of the last candles, you could change all the setting up to your preferences. The EA also have Time Management, you could time your orders based on time start and finish of let it run the whole time. There are Fix Lot and Auto Lot (Please adjust to your Risk Profile) There is Spread Input in order to
Argo Gridosaur MT5
Encho Enev
エキスパート
The Argo Gridosaur is a simple but reliable Grid trading expert, which is optimized for working mainly with currency pairs GBPUSD, EURGBP,  but can also be used with: EURUSD, USDCAD . Designed for MT5 and MT4 terminals. The main indicators – RSI and WPR, which it uses are sufficient to determine the nature of the future movement in the short term. An intelligent recovery system is used, which allows opening more than one order. The expert is suitable for both beginners and advanced traders. It d
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
エキスパート
SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert - 取引を開始するために設計されています! これは、革新的で高度なアルゴリズムを使用して値を計算する取引ロボットであり、金融​​市場の世界でのアシスタントです。 SolarTrade Suite シリーズのインジケーター セットを使用して、このロボットを起動するタイミングをより適切に選択してください。 説明の下部にある SolarTrade Suite シリーズの他の製品をご覧ください。 投資と金融市場の世界を自信を持ってナビゲートしたいですか? SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert は、情報に基づいた投資決定を行い、利益を増やすのに役立つ革新的なソフトウェアです。 SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert の利点: - 正確な計算: 当社のロボットは、高度なアルゴリズムと分析方法を使用して、市場の動きを正確に予測します。 資産を売買するのに最適なタイミングを
Institutional Levels
SASA MIJIN
エキスパート
Institutional Levels is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This algo is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, without reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automaticall
US30 Morning Break Scalper
Akapop Srisang
5 (2)
エキスパート
US30 Morning Break Scalper MT5 This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for traders focusing on the US30 (Dow Jones) index. It capitalizes on pre-market breakouts by identifying high and low price ranges before the market opens. The EA places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders just before the session begins, and once one side is triggered, the other order is automatically removed. The EA executes trades once per day, ensuring focused trading during the pre-market breakout period. See signal for Default
Forex crypto Fully Customizable Grid EA
Dobromir Tsolov
エキスパート
-         What it does? Opens BUY (or SELL) orders automatically every X pips you decide. Closes each trade at your personal TP .  Works on any symbol: SP500, NAS100, GOLD, EURUSD, BTC... 100 % YOUR SETTINGS   What can you enter in the settings? - Trading direction: Buy or Sell - Entry level - Entry volume - Maximum number of buy orders - Maximum number of sell orders - Pips required for each new entry - Pips to take profit per trade - Stop Loss Level - Close all trades when SL level is hit Exam
Conflux MT5
Jin Sangun
エキスパート
Overview Conflux EA is an expert advisor (EA) designed to analyze the market’s complex movements and execute intelligent trades accordingly. This EA is specifically tailored to adapt to market conditions using EA, particularly in assets like gold (GOLD), Bitcoin (BITCOIN), and other volatile instruments. Going beyond simple rule-based trading, it comprehensively interprets market data to help traders uncover hidden opportunities. The EA utilizes various technical indicators, such as RSI, Bolli
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
エキスパート
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
CSP eurusd Strategy
Francisco Tomas Moreno Garcia
エキスパート
CSPストラテジー。 このローソク足パターンは、その名の通り、ローソク足のある種のパターンに基づいています（1Hタイムフレームで最高のパフォーマンスを発揮）。バックテストと最適化は、外部の履歴データで行われたため、メタトレーダー5で行ったバックテストは同じ良い結果を示しません。それでもバックテストの他に、2023年3月27日から2023年0330日までの1週間のリアルテストを行っていますその結果は、提供する画像でご覧ください。 この（そしてほとんどの）戦略を改善するためのヒント。 ご存知の方もいらっしゃると思いますが、このところボラティリティが高い時期が続いています。 1.このような状況下で取引することは、もちろん、あなたの戦略がそれだけに基づくものでない限り、お勧めできません。そうでない場合、市場の予測不可能性は、戦略を適切に機能させることを本当に難しくします。 2.これと関連して、大きなニュースが発表されるときは、ボラティリティが非常に高くなるため、取引を避けなければなりません（情報を得るには、外国為替ニュースのカレンダーを検索してください）。 3.夜間取引はしないでください。
Price Impulse Reversal
Mohamed Chadlioui Ezzamouri
エキスパート
Price Impulse Reversal EA   は、指標なしで価格アクションで動作する自動取引システムです。自動取引用に設計されています。 特徴: 価格アクションベースの戦略 自動化された24/5システム ストップロスとテイクプロフィットによるリスク管理 特定の条件に対応したスプレッドフィルター 4つの通貨ペア向けに開発 調整可能なパラメータ: ロットサイズ 最大許容スプレッド 識別番号 互換性のある通貨ペア: EURUSD, EURCAD, AUDCAD, AUDJPY テスト期間に関する注意: このEAは完全な評価のために最低1年間の運用期間を必要とします。短期間では、異なる市場条件での動作を反映しない場合があります。多様化のために、4つの互換通貨ペアすべてでの適用が推奨されます。
Reversal Maestro
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
エキスパート
The "Reversal Maestro" Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to identify market reversals using advanced candlestick pattern analysis and RSI confirmation. It integrates two popular multi-candle reversal patterns: Morning Star and Evening Star , as well as the Bullish Piercing and Bearish Dark Cloud Cover patterns. These patterns are combined with RSI thresholds to detect overbought and oversold market conditions. The EA uses robust risk management, limiting open positions, validating lot sizes based
Nuker
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
エキスパート
Nuker - Precision Through Candle Length Analysis Nuker is a highly practical Expert Advisor that focuses on the length of preceding candles, taking action when they exceed a predetermined threshold. By analyzing the historical context of candle lengths, Nuker adapts to variations in the market with remarkable efficiency. Backtesting and Live Performance Backtesting was conducted using in-sample data from 2012 to 2019 and out-of-sample data from 2020 to mid-2023. As shown in the accompanying res
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
エキスパート
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
エキスパート
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Smart Pattern AtrShield
Nuno Miguel Costa Tome
エキスパート
Self-learning core – scans the last 500 candles, extracts RSI + MA-slope patterns and builds its own database—no Python, DLLs or external files. Real-time adaptation – each bar updates accuracy scores and votes on the most similar patterns before opening a trade. Volatility-aware risk – every position starts with a stop-loss equal to ATR(14) × 1.5 , automatically wider in fast markets and tighter in calm ones. Ultra-light, 100 % MQL5 – minimal CPU load, works on any broker, any symbol. Full sou
Aurum Vector Pro
Mujib Ramdan Hidayatulloh
エキスパート
️ Aurum Vector Pro EA - The XAUUSD (Gold) M5 Timeframe Scalping Specialist!   Are you an intraday trader frustrated by the rapid movements and market noise on the XAUUSD M5 chart? Do you struggle to make split-second decisions amidst volatile spikes, often leading to losses? Stop trading on guesswork. It's time to use a tool built by specialists, for specialists. Introducing the Aurum Vector Pro EA , an Expert Advisor created and optimized exclusively for scalping the Gold (XAUUSD) market on t
GTX Scalper
Vladimir Mametov
4.54 (52)
エキスパート
GTX is Forex trading advisor is specifically designed for trading the EURUSD currency pair. This high-precision tool analyzes the market using pivot points based on overbought and oversold zones. Equipped with 22 customizable strategies , it offers flexible optimization to suit various brokers. Signal   Key Features Multi-Strategy System: 22 unique strategies fully customizable to meet your needs. Flexible Settings: You can optimize them at your discretion or use the default parameters. There a
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
エキスパート
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
QuantLot Expert MT5
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
エキスパート
QuantLot Expert: The Ultimate Reversal System for EURUSD QuantLot Expert is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the EURUSD M15 chart. It is an advanced automated system that utilizes a powerful Reversal strategy to pinpoint potential price turning points and capitalize on market movements. This EA is built for traders who demand consistency and freedom from continuous market monitoring. Key Features Accurate Reversal Strategy: The EA identifies trading opportunities by automaticall
Gold Slinger
Sigit Hariyono
5 (1)
エキスパート
Gold Slinger  is a fully automatic expert advisor which contains several trading systems mainly based on default meta trader indicators, support resistance, simple neural networks and candlestick formations. Each trading system has it own entry and exit algorithm, and sometimes hedge each other to reduce equity drawdown. This trading advisor can be used for all pairs and all time frames, but it is specifically designed for  Gold   XAUUSD 1H  time frame.  Main Features:    No Martingale.  No Gr
Corrado
Andriy Sydoruk
エキスパート
The Expert Advisor  Corrado     works with ticks on both netting and hedging account types. The internal algorithm uses a tick (not a bar) as a unit for analysis. The product works with 5-digit quotes. Requotes are critical. A broker with the minimum execution delay is required.  The Expert Advisor does not use history stored in the database. It downloads history data online creating its own database stored in the internal memory. After the restart, the database is deleted and should be download
Epicentrum
Diky Hidayat
エキスパート
Epicentrum EA   is   built with the latest innovation Support and Resistent algorithm. Application of Neural Network to study the characteristics of the pairs being played. Merging sophisticated algorithms with neural network produces quality position entries. EA will open and close the trade on Support and Resistent Zone You Can Using Default Setting and running on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD pairs, Timeframes : 1 min "It works best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD Pairs,  How About Stoplos
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
エキスパート
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
MultiORB EA Prop Edition
Brian Mutuku Mwanthi
エキスパート
MULTI ORB EA - PROP FIRM EDITION with FOREX FACTORY NEWS FILTER THE ONLY MULTI-SESSION ORB EA WITH INTEGRATED FOREX FACTORY NEWS PROTECTION Pass your prop firm challenge with confidence using the most advanced Opening Range Breakout EA designed specifically for FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, and other funded trader programs CUSTOM PRESET AT USER
EA Valhalla
Uendel Rodrigues Dos Santog
4 (2)
エキスパート
Tired of losing FIMATHE entries? Tired of spending hours in front of the screen waiting for the right time to enter on a trade? EA VALHALLA was made for you! With simple configuration this EA will help you don't lose more entries! The Expert Advisor has all the necessary resources to help you with risk management. With a robust language and focused on MQL5, which is more complete and secure than MQL4. Download and test in DEMO account right now! https://bit.ly/3fO07eA Benefits: It stric
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
エキスパート
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
DAI Breakout Matrix EA
Phatcharawat Muangchiengwan
エキスパート
DAI Breakout Matrix EA DAI Breakout Matrix EA is a multi-timeframe breakout and grid engine designed for gold and volatile symbols. It combines breakout entries, 2-timeframe Williams %R confirmation, adaptive grid management, profit-locking and manual integration via chart buttons, all monitored by a clear on-chart HUD. Recommended symbol: XAUUSD Recommended base timeframe: M10 (custom 10-minute chart) This EA is a professional tool, not a “set and forget” solution. Proper money management and t
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
エキスパート
このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
エキスパート
クォンタムバロンEA 石油が「黒い金」と呼ばれるのには理由があります。Quantum Baron EA を使用すれば、比類のない精度と信頼性で石油を活用できます。 M30 チャートの XTIUSD (原油) の高オクタン価の世界を支配するように設計された Quantum Baron は、レベルアップしてエリート精度で取引するための究極の武器です。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引   価格 。       10回購入するごとに価格が50ドルずつ上がります。最終価格は4999ドルです。 クォンタムバロンチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Baron MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます！*** 詳細については、プライベートでお問い合わせください。 私はグリッドEAです。あなたのトレ
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.43 (7)
エキスパート
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 これまでで最も先進的なバージョンのEAです。 AIによる意思決定 、 マルチAI投票 、 ダイナミックな取引ロジック を完全に統合して再構築されました。 このEAは XAUUSD（ゴールド） のM1専用として設計されていただけでなく、現在は BTCUSD と ETHUSD も完全にサポートし、高頻度エントリー、スマートなリスク管理、そして高い適応性を備えています。 OpenRouter接続の無料AI と高度なフィルターを組み合わせ、市場のあらゆる状況で精密なトレードを実現します。 インタラクティブマニュアル V10.1 とプリセット: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143202/comments 公開チャンネル ライブシグナル付き）:   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea V10.1 の主なアップグレード: BTCUSD と ETHUSD の完全統合 V10.1では、EAはゴールド（XAUUSD）に限定されなくなりま
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
エキスパート
ブラックフライデー50%オフ - NANO MACHINE GPT 通常価格:$997 からブラックフライデー:$498.50 (割引価格はプロモーション期間中に反映されます。) セール開始:2025年11月27日 - 期間限定のブラックフライデーイベント。 ブラックフライデー抽選: ブラックフライデーイベント期間中にNano Machine GPTを購入されたすべての購入者は、以下の賞品の抽選に参加できます: 1 x Synaアクティベーション 1 x AiQアクティベーション 1 x Mean Machine GPTアクティベーション 参加方法: 1) 購入後、 プライベートメッセージを送信 してNano Machine GPTのマニュアルと推奨設定ファイルを受け取ってください。 2) 次に、 この製品ページにコメントを投稿 して購入を確認し、ブラックフライデー抽選に 正式に登録 されます。 メッセージとコメントの両方を行った適格なブラックフライデー購入者の中から、3名の独立した当選者がランダムに選ばれます。 ブラックフライデープロモーション終了後、Nano Machine
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
エキスパート
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : 不可能なことは何もありません。やり方を見つけ出すだけの問題です。 トップ MQL5 販売業者の 1 つによる最新の傑作、   Quantum Bitcoin EA で ビットコイン 取引の未来に足を踏み入れましょう。パフォーマンス、精度、安定性を求めるトレーダー向けに設計された Quantum Bitcoin は、不安定な暗号通貨の世界で何が可能かを再定義します。 重要！ 購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください。 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル Quantum Bitcoin/Queen チャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Bitcoin EA を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! Quantum Bitcoin EA は H1 時間枠で成功し、市場の勢いの本質を捉える トレンドフォロー戦略 を
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
エキスパート
Aria Connector EA – V4 (学習マシン + XGBoost学習モデル +112個の有料・無料AI + 投票システム + 外部・編集可能プロンプト) 市場のほとんどのEAが「AI」や「ニューラルネットワーク」を使用していると主張しながら、実際には基本的なスクリプトのみを実行している中、 Aria Connector EA V4 は真のAI駆動トレーディングの意味を再定義します。 これは理論ではなく、マーケティングの誇大宣伝でもありません。あなたのMetaTrader 5プラットフォームと112の実際のAIモデルとの直接的で検証可能な接続であり、次世代XGBoostエンジン、編集可能プロンプト、マルチAI投票システムと組み合わされています。 初日から、Ariaは透明で進化するエコシステムとして設計されました：最初は直接GPT接続、次に自動化、そして戦略監査。 現在、V4において、Ariaは真の学習マシンとなります 。市場状況に適応し、リアルタイムで戦略を最適化し、外部の編集可能プロンプトでその知能を完全にカスタマイズできます。 60,000以上のライブ取引分析 、
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
4 (8)
エキスパート
価格: 606$ -> 808$ 取扱説明書:  Manual ENEA mt5 – レジームスイッチング + GPT5 と隠れマルコフモデル (HMM) ENEA mt5 は、人工知能 ChatGPT-5 のパワーと隠れマルコフモデル (HMM) の精密な統計分析を組み合わせた、最先端の全自動取引アルゴリズムです。リアルタイムで市場を監視し、複雑で検出が難しい市場状態（レジーム）を特定し、現状に応じて取引戦略を動的に調整します。目的は明確です：市場のあらゆる局面 — トレンド、レンジ相場、高ボラティリティ — において、最適な取引ロジックを適用し、機会を最大限に活かしつつ、リスクを効果的に管理することです。 主な特徴: リアルタイムのレジーム検出 : トレンド、レンジ、ボラティリティ、安定期 市場レジームに応じた戦略の動的切替 AIモデル GPT5   (HMM) が過去データから教師なし学習 自動TPの有効化、SLの調整 M30 タイムフレームに対応し、 XAUUSD をベースに構築 隠れマルコフモデル (HMM) の仕組み 隠れマルコフモデル (HMM) は、金融市
AI Map
Saeid Soleimani
3.75 (4)
エキスパート
AI MAP トレーディングシステム AI MAP トレーディングシステム AI MAPは、市場状況を分析し、アルゴリズムロジックに基づいて取引を実行するために設計された自動エキスパートアドバイザーです。このシステムは、手動介入なしで価格動向、出来高、市場センチメントを評価するための多層分析フレームワークを活用しています。 ライブモニタリング（+ 3ヶ月）    || チャットグループ    システムアーキテクチャ EAは、市場のさまざまな側面を処理するための専門的な処理モジュールを組み込んでいます： リアルタイムの価格動向と出来高分析 ニュースセンチメントと経済カレンダーの統合 テクニカル指標の合成 リスク評価とボラティリティ予測 サポートとレジスタンスのマッピング トレーディング戦略 このシステムは、アカウントの資産と現在の市場状況に基づいて取引サイズを自動的に調整することでポジションを管理します。リスクパラメータを維持するために、動的なストップロスメカニズムと利益確定戦略を採用しています。複数の分析モジュールが市場の方向性について一致した場合にのみ取引が実行されます。 主な機
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
エキスパート
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
エキスパート
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
エキスパート
AIQ バージョン 5.0 - 機関投資家アーキテクチャによる自律的インテリジェンス ルールベースの自動化から真の自律的インテリジェンスへの進化は、アルゴリズム取引の自然な進歩を表しています。機関投資家の定量デスクが10年以上前から探求してきたものが、実用的な実装として成熟しました。AIQ バージョン 5.0 はこの成熟を体現しています:洗練されたマルチモデルAI分析、独立した検証アーキテクチャ、そして広範な本番展開を通じて洗練された継続学習システム。 これはAI機能を追加した自動化ではありません。これは基礎から構築された自律的インテリジェンスであり、機関投資家のトレーディングデスクがどのように意思決定の検証を構造化し、運用の信頼性を管理し、適応学習システムを実装するかについての長年の研究に基づいています。バージョン 5.0 は、この開発アプローチの集大成を表しています。 バージョン 5.0 は、55以上の無料統合モデルを含む300以上のAIモデルへのアクセス、独立した検証を提供する二重のAIアナリストとリスクマネージャーの役割、ゼロダウンタイム運用を保証する自動フェイルオーバー付き
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
エキスパート
Bonnitta EA は、保留ポジション戦略 (PPS) と非常に高度な秘密取引アルゴリズムに基づいています。 Bonnitta EA の戦略は、秘密のカスタム指標、トレンドライン、サポートおよびレジスタンス レベル (価格アクション)、および上記の最も重要な秘密の取引アルゴリズムを組み合わせたものです。 3 か月以上のリアルマネーテストなしで EA を購入しないでください。ボニッタ EA をリアルマネーでテストするのに 100 週間以上 (2 年以上) かかりました。結果は以下のリンクで確認してください。 BONNITTA EA は愛とエンパワーメントから作られています。 少数の購入者のみを対象とした価格設定と著作権侵害アルゴリズムの実装です。 Bonnitta EA は、22 年間で 99.9% の品質を持つ本物のティックを使用してテストされ、実際の市場状況に近いスリッページとコミッションでストレス テストに合格しました。 Expert Advisor には、完全な統計制御による統計収集およびスリッページ制御のアルゴリズムが含まれています。 この情報はブローカーのトリックか
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (58)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーはXAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力層
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
エキスパート
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
作者のその他のプロダクト
Ifx Trend Master
Muhammad Zhafran Zhabyansyah
エキスパート
IFX Trend Master – Directional Trading Expert Advisor for MT5 Product Overview IFX Trend Master is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer to define the market direction manually while delegating trade execution and management to an automated system. This Expert Advisor allows traders to combine their own market analysis with disciplined, rule-based execution. The user determines the primary trend direction, and the EA will only execute trades that follow this direction. G
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信