Awesome Account Manager

The account manager has a set of functions necessary for trading, which take into account the results of the entire account in total, and not for each individual open position:

Typically, each of these options can be applied to each individual trade. As a result, the total profit on the account may continue to increase, and individual positions will be closed. This does not allow you to get the maximum profit and closes positions that are temporarily in the red, but in the future could also bring profit. In addition, the standard Stop Loss, Take Profit and Break Even Point are set in points, and in this Account Manager they are set in the account currency (dollars) or as a percentage of the starting value, which is much more convenient and clearer.

By and large, this utility is necessary for everyone who uses any trading system on the Metatrader. It can be reset, for example, every month - at the beginning of the month, in order to set the desired limits for the trading account in terms of profit and loss. For example, set Trailing Stop Loss - 10%, Take Profit - 10%. Then, if a monthly profit of 10% is reached, the program will close all positions and this month you can no longer trade, fixing this profit. If the Trailing Stop Loss is triggered, then trading will also be stopped, with the preliminary closing of all open positions. In this case, even if the number of profitable and unprofitable months is the same, you will still remain in profit, since the loss received when the Trailing Stop Loss is triggered will always be no more than 10%, and the profit when Take Profit is triggered will always be at least 10 %.

This version of Account Manager only closes open positions, but I also have an another version of the program that uses the DLL, which also disables the Auto-Trade of the terminal, which allows you to use this Account Manager even when using automatic programs that manage the opening and closing of trades.

Account Manager is linked to the current trading account and saves all settings even when changing the Timeframe, rebooting the Terminal or turning off the computer. You can install only one Account Manager per trading account. If you place it on a VPS server, then the control over the trading account will be carried out around the clock. Account information is checked every second.

Trailing Stop Loss is set as a percentage or in the account currency (for example, in dollars). The Reset button resets the value of the maximum drawdown. In this section:

Maximum Amount - the maximum amount of funds on the account, fixed after pressing the Reset button and the time of getting this value. Used to calculate Trailing Stop Loss.

Current Amount - the current value of the funds on the account and the current time.

Current Drawdown - the current value of the drawdown on the account - in the account currency and as a percentage.

Max Drawdown - the maximum drawdown on the trading account that occurred after pressing the Reset button, in the account currency and as a percentage. And the time when this value was reached.

DD to close - drawdown value at which all positions are closed. It can be set both in percentage and in currency. Counted from Maximum Amount. The manager remembers in what units the value was set - percentage or currency. The selected option is highlighted with a frame.

TSL ON/OFF - switch on/ switch off closing by TSL

Reset - reset value of Maximum Amount to the current Equity