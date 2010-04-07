Risk Calculator Panell

The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need to set Risk Reward = 2. The Take Profit level will be calculated automatically.





When you click the Manage Trades button, a window opens that displays all currently open positions. It is possible to sort them by Symbols. From this window, you can close positions: Only selected, Close all, Close only Buy, Close only Sell, Close only pending orders.





Another window is called Account Exposure. This window displays all risks grouped by symbols.





The third panel allows you to visually set the parameters of the trade and open it.





Input parameters:





Panel Indent left/top - parameters that determine the location of the panel on the chart





Scale (%) - if you use the Scale parameter in Windows settings, set this parameter accordingly.





Calculate Risk by, Risk Value, Risk Reward, Stop Loss, Calculate risk by account, - initial values ​​of the parameters by default.





Break Even ON - enable/disable the Break Even option (Break-even point)





Break Even by symbols: Current/All - Break Even works for the symbol of the current chart only or for all orders for all symbols





Break Even Start (Points) - Number of Points for triggering Break Even





Break Even Profit (Points) - Number of Points for moving Stop Loss



