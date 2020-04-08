First time on MetaTrader platform: Pure Vedic Astrological Price Levels, right on your chart. | NEW UPDATE COMING SOON..

Introducing IQ Star Lines - a unique astrological indicator purely based on Vedic astrology calculations, for the first time on Metatrader. This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers and intraday traders. The grid lines get automatically adjusted on your chart, with the moving solar system & the star alignment.

Imagine trading with invisible cosmic energy plotted as visible support and resistance levels on your chart, calculated using precise astronomical formulas, all lines are plotted automatically. Whether you’re scalping or intraday trading, these planetary grid lines adapt based on how the Earth and Moon align with the stars and constellations, revealing powerful trade levels and time zones you never knew existed.

Even though the indicator does extremely complex astronomical and advanced calculations, we have tried to keep the interface extremely simple so that serious and professional traders like you can get only the benefits without having to do any other extra difficult calculations from your side. The indicator automatically aligns the astrological grid lines on the current market chart based on the moon and constellations' positions.

If you are not into this astrological trading dynamo, or you do not believe in astrology (even though it is one of the most powerful scientific studies done to date on this planet), you don’t have to, not right away. By the time you finish reading the manual and complete the backtesting using the demo, you will be convinced that this is something powerful that you didn’t know existed. It will open a whole new dimension of trading for you for the rest of your life. ‘IQ Star Lines’ gives the most accurate trade levels that can be used as astrological support and resistance levels throughout the day. Not only this, but the indicator marks the important trade time for using Lunar aspects for each day specifically. This feature has been added keeping in mind how powerful some aspects can get, which sometimes directly dictates the trend for that day, and we want our traders to take advantage of that. The Aspect alert system is another feature this indicator has to keep you on track with the possible major market movement in advance.

In astrology, it is a well-established fact that lunar transits have a powerful yet different influence on different human behaviours (greed, fear, confidence, depression, aggression, passion, etc), just like it has an effect on the tides in the water bodies like rivers & oceans. This, in turn, dictates the market sentiment of buying and selling (mainly due to greed & fear) in the financial markets. When stars and planets emit subtle cosmic energies, they interact with human physical and emotional states. Not only that, but also when the lunar transits take place through all the major planets and different nakshatras, it influences global financial markets of various sectors.

Unlike Western astrology, Vedic astrological calculation is different. Vedic astrological genre involves in-depth micro-metric calculations, and this specific feature makes it highly effective for intraday trading.

One must know that the markets are always driven by several economic factors, many types of forces, and among them, astrology plays a major role. Sometimes, when a study of general economic principles, or even financial tools of technical & fundamental analysis fails to explain certain market dynamics, it can easily be predicted by using astrological calculations. We will share lots of real, live-chart examples to prove them. Stay with us & read it till the end.

We have fused the ancient science with modern technical analysis (to get the best of both worlds) to create IQ Star Lines - an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades of trading, along with studying & researching the Vedic Financial Astrology. The developer of this indicator have always wanted to build an indicator where the principles of ancient Indian Vedic astrological theories can be applied in the modern market in real time, that would be both easy to use for daily trading and would give an accurate astrological forecast of the market movement where entry exit decisions would take lesser time giving a chance to earn more from the market.

Unlike other astrological indicators on the market that are based on WD Gann techniques, this tool utilises entirely original algorithms designed, tested, and refined across diverse market types and various market conditions, using both live and historical data, for real-world performance spanning multiple years, developed by the creator.

This is the reason why this indicator is not available for all the symbols or all the market sectors. After years of exhaustive study and research on various market types and conditions, utilising different calculations, we achieved a breakthrough in successfully predicting astrological levels for only a few specific symbols, particularly those suitable for scalping & day trading. Our quest was to get to the bottom of it. We are grateful that we have finally built this extraordinary indicator that works accurately on the following selected symbols. Hope you enjoy your trading journey even more now.

Major Pairs

Minor Pairs Metals Cryptocurrency EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF

AUDCAD, CADJPY, EURGBP, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADCHF, EURJPY, GBPAUD, AUDCHF,

CHFJPY, EURAUD,GBPCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCHF, EURCAD,

GBPCHF, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPNZD, NZDCAD, EURNZD

XAUUSD (Gold)

XAGUSD (Silver) BTCUSD (Bitcoin)





Planetary aspects are specific angular relationships formed between two or more planets in the universe. In astrology, these angles, such as conjunction (0°), opposition (180°), trine (120°), square (90°), and sextile (60°), indicate how planets interact and influence each other’s energies. Aspects reveal harmony, tension, opportunities, or challenges in life, depending on the planets involved and the nature of the angle. They are key tools that all astrologers use to interpret how planetary forces combine to shape events, decisions, emotions, and outcomes in our daily lives. Since this indicator is designed mainly for intraday short-term trading, the indicator plots Lunar aspects with different major planets. Indicator automatically plots 4 major planetary aspects mentioned above: Conjunction, Opposition, Trine and Square. Indicator plots Lunar aspects with the Sun, Mars, Venus, Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn. Below, we have given the simplest explanation of what these aspects represent and how they can help in your trading.



4. Aspects Details Conjunction - This represents the combined energy of both the planet and the moon. It generally has the strongest influence over the market.

Opposition - Stronger influence over the market.

Trine - Strong influence over the market.

Square - A Lesser strong influence than the Trine.



5. Impact on the Market with different planetary aspects with the Moon Jupiter and Saturn are 2 large planets; thus, any major aspect with these planets can create a trend change or sudden spike of volatility on the market during their aspect timing. Note: Using a 1-minute and 5-minute chart provides more specific and accurate timing for the daily lunar aspect.



6. Aspect alert The indicator has an aspect alert system. Get notified when the market reaches an aspect timing. Utilise this feature to plan your trade accordingly, where you can benefit from making better entry and exit decisions in the market. The best option for you will be to set an aspect time alert system on a 1-minute or a 5-minute chart.



7. Why is the IQ Star Lines Indicator Highly Useful for You? Entering Trades Without Clear Support/Resistance

This indicator auto-calculates key astro levels, based on actual market structure and plots them in advance. Therefore for you can always plan your self ahead.



Blindly Trusting Indicators That Lag

Moving averages, RSI, MACD, by the time they confirm, it's already too late.

Star Lines calculates price levels based on astro time-price relationships, not lagging momentum. That means real levels where price reacts, not guesses after the fact.



Hesitating Out of Fear and Missing the Move

You saw the setup, but didn’t take the trade. Now it hurts.

When the levels are clearly mapped and visible, your confidence boosts.

Star Lines removes hesitation and helps you to gauge the movement better, along with daily planetary aspects.



Overanalysing the Chart and Missing Simplicity

Too many indicators, signals - mental clutter.

This tool gives simple, minimal, clean price levels and aspect times - but calculated with complex mathematical trading models with astronomy.

Power and simplicity, finally combined. Best suited to use with any non-lagging trend indicator like the Hydra Trend rider. A perfect, powerful combination to gauge the trend along with accurate support and resistance levels.



Cutting Profits Too Early Out of Fear

You get in, price moves your way, but you close early and regret it.

Star Lines give you precise targets for your take profit. If you trade from one level, you can set an immediate target to the next IQ star line level and continue riding the trend and keep trailing your position.

Not how the market moves in different conditions, you will always get a Star line for you to trade.



Feeling Like the Market Is Always Against You

“Why does it always reverse right when I enter?”

Because it hit an astrological price level you couldn’t see - until now. This is your missing link. Once you use it, you’ll wonder how you ever traded without it.

Most of the intraday high and low forms sharply around the IQ Star lines. Will highly recommend using the Hydra trend rider along with it for clear visibility of the trend.



8. IQ Star Lines Benefits (In short) Daily Auto-Adapting Grid Levels:

Use IQ Star Lines as natural intraday support and resistance zones that sync with market volatility. The price levels get auto-adjusted based on the planetary movements and their cosmic influence in the live market. This indicator is crafted mainly for short-term trading (Scalping and day-trading).





Sweet Spot Entries and Exits:

Get precise astrological price levels for profit targets and stop losses while riding a trend to optimise your risk-reward ratio visually. You can use multiple star lines levels for multiple profit targets to manage your risk-reward ratio.





Minimalistic Dashboard with 3 Scales & One-click Close Button:

Clean dashboard interface with easy one-click close, scale adjustments (Default Base, High, Low) as per market volatility, and dashboard positioning (can be placed at any of the 4 corners of the chart) for maximum convenience.





Pre and Peak Aspect Time Visualisation:

Pre-aspect and peak aspect vertical lines are plotted on charts for clear timing cues, where this indicator shows daily Lunar aspects with different major planets and plots the timing on the chart automatically.





Aspect Alert:

The Indicator has an option to set alerts for daily aspects. Stay ahead with automated alerts when key aspect timings approach, so you never miss critical market moves.

9. Who Should Use This Indicator? Intraday Traders

Scalpers

Breakout, Continuation, and Reversal Traders (Recommended additional Indicator to be used with this: Hydra Trend Rider)

10. Do you need to know the basics of Vedic Astrology to use this? Not at all, as we have explained everything you need to know to get started with this indicator in the User Manual and the video guidance. This indicator can be used by any trader who is a scalper or a day trader.



11. Recommended Timeframes 1-minute, 5-minute chart for precise entry exit decisions, and highest accuracy in aspect timings.



12. How Does IQ Star Lines Work? (Quick Explanation)



Indicator plots Star lines, which look like grid lines. These lines are the levels where the market reacts frequently, sometimes very sharply. Most of the intraday highs and lows get created around these levels. Star lines get adjusted with the market movement and planetary movement. There are two usable components. Price levels: These Star Lines can be used as support and resistance levels. It can even be used for profit target and setting your stop losses.

Aspect Time: It indicates aspect times, which are the major astrological timings where the market shows probable trend change or a sudden spike in the volatility. When stronger aspects with larger planets occur, higher is the chance for a breakout or trend reversal. So it is highly recommended to trade during these astrological aspect timings. Aspect Timelines are again subdivided into two more parts:. Pre Aspect Time Line: This is represented by dotted vertical lines; this is the start of the significant astrological aspect time. The market sometimes starts reacting from this specific time itself. Peak Aspect Time Line: This is the peak astrological timing of that specific aspect. In some cases, after this time, the market either changes its intraday trend or a range market becomes volatile or active. Both come with better trading opportunities. Note: When the Moon aspects giant planets like Jupiter or Saturn, markets often witness trend changes or sudden spikes in volatility - perfect for scalping or entering new intraday trades. It is highly recommended to see the backtest results to fully understand how it has worked practically on the past markets.

13. Scaling Options The indicator dashboard gives you an option to adjust the Star Lines based on your preference and the market conditions. Base (Default option) - This is the base scale, which plots Star Lines based on their current market conditions. Most of the time, the base scale works the best.

High - You can use this scale to adjust the Star Lines if the market moves beyond the Base Scale Star Lines (in case of extreme volatile conditions, like a news release).

Low - During a range or low-volatile market, use this scale to adjust.

14. Can I use another indicator with IQ Star Lines? Yes, absolutely! It is recommended to use any trend indicator (like the Hydra Trend Rider) with IQ Star Lines to get an understanding of the trend before entering into any trade. Check the indicator manual for more details.

15. Compatible Trading Styles Trend following Breakout Continuation Trend reversal

16. Indicator Customisation - Input Settings Change the Star Lines and aspect lines (including all the aspect types separately: Conjunction, Opposition, Trine & Square) colour to match your dark or light theme.

Enable/Disable aspect alerts as needed. Every time the current Metatrader time aligns with the Astrological Aspect Time, an alert will be triggered.

Instantly adjust Star Line scales based on market conditions for fine-tuned levels. Scaling functionality is explained earlier under the topic ‘Scaling Options’. Note: The Indicator does not have buffer output for EA integration.



17. FAQ Q: Is there any trial option available?

A: Yes! You can download the demo and backtest.



18. Indicator Troubleshooting Check the user manual.



19. How to Get Started with IQ Star Lines? After purchasing, open MetaTrader Software, log in to your account, and open Toolbox - Market - Purchased. Install the indicator. Open Navigator - Market - Drag & drop the indicator to the chart.



20. Learn More at Intraquotes MQL5 Channel If you want to learn more about how this indicator works and how you can take profitable trades, subscribe to our Intraquotes official MQL5 channel. We post daily market analysis using this indicator to train our traders how to study the chart with this indicator, where to set targets, and how to take profitable trades. We help you build confidence with daily market analysis using this indicator so that you can trade confidently.



21. Conclusion

IQ Star Lines empowers you to align your trades with universal cosmic cycles, revealing opportunities that traditional technical analysis alone may sometimes fail to detect. Experience a fusion of ancient astrological science and modern technical analysis – turn your charts into a celestial map for profitable decisions.

