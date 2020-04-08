IQ Star Lines

First time on MetaTrader platform: Pure Vedic Astrological Price Levels, right on your chart. | NEW UPDATE COMING SOON..

Introducing IQ Star Lines - a unique astrological indicator purely based on Vedic astrology calculations, for the first time on Metatrader. This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers and intraday traders. The grid lines get automatically adjusted on your chart, with the moving solar system & the star alignment.

Imagine trading with invisible cosmic energy plotted as visible support and resistance levels on your chart, calculated using precise astronomical formulas, all lines are plotted automatically. Whether you’re scalping or intraday trading, these planetary grid lines adapt based on how the Earth and Moon align with the stars and constellations, revealing powerful trade levels and time zones you never knew existed.

Even though the indicator does extremely complex astronomical and advanced calculations, we have tried to keep the interface extremely simple so that serious and professional traders like you can get only the benefits without having to do any other extra difficult calculations from your side. The indicator automatically aligns the astrological grid lines on the current market chart based on the moon and constellations' positions.

"Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do". - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker

If you are not into this astrological trading dynamo, or you do not believe in astrology (even though it is one of the most powerful scientific studies done to date on this planet), you don’t have to, not right away. By the time you finish reading the manual and complete the backtesting using the demo, you will be convinced that this is something powerful that you didn’t know existed. It will open a whole new dimension of trading for you for the rest of your life. ‘IQ Star Lines’ gives the most accurate trade levels that can be used as astrological support and resistance levels throughout the day. Not only this, but the indicator marks the important trade time for using Lunar aspects for each day specifically. This feature has been added keeping in mind how powerful some aspects can get, which sometimes directly dictates the trend for that day, and we want our traders to take advantage of that. The Aspect alert system is another feature this indicator has to keep you on track with the possible major market movement in advance. 

Check the Indicator User Manual for more details.

Download the Metatrader 5 Version

Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 

Disclaimer:

  • It is highly recommended to backtest this indicator and understand how it works before taking any financial decisions.

  • Due to regulatory restrictions, our service is unavailable in certain countries such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

  • Our products are available only on mql5.com.

  • We never contact anyone or sell our products privately.

  • We do not provide any personal trading advice.

  • We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform or website.

1. Why Vedic Astrology?

In astrology, it is a well-established fact that lunar transits have a powerful yet different influence on different human behaviours (greed, fear, confidence, depression, aggression, passion, etc), just like it has an effect on the tides in the water bodies like rivers & oceans. This, in turn, dictates the market sentiment of buying and selling (mainly due to greed & fear) in the financial markets. When stars and planets emit subtle cosmic energies, they interact with human physical and emotional states. Not only that, but also when the lunar transits take place through all the major planets and different nakshatras, it influences global financial markets of various sectors. 

Unlike Western astrology, Vedic astrological calculation is different. Vedic astrological genre involves in-depth micro-metric calculations, and this specific feature makes it highly effective for intraday trading.

One must know that the markets are always driven by several economic factors, many types of forces, and among them, astrology plays a major role. Sometimes, when a study of general economic principles, or even financial tools of technical & fundamental analysis fails to explain certain market dynamics, it can easily be predicted by using astrological calculations. We will share lots of real, live-chart examples to prove them. Stay with us & read it till the end. 

We have fused the ancient science with modern technical analysis (to get the best of both worlds) to create IQ Star Lines - an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades of trading, along with studying & researching the Vedic Financial Astrology. The developer of this indicator have always wanted to build an indicator where the principles of ancient Indian Vedic astrological theories can be applied in the modern market in real time, that would be both easy to use for daily trading and would give an accurate astrological forecast of the market movement where entry exit decisions would take lesser time giving a chance to earn more from the market.

Unlike other astrological indicators on the market that are based on WD Gann techniques, this tool utilises entirely original algorithms designed, tested, and refined across diverse market types and various market conditions, using both live and historical data, for real-world performance spanning multiple years, developed by the creator.

This is the reason why this indicator is not available for all the symbols or all the market sectors. After years of exhaustive study and research on various market types and conditions, utilising different calculations, we achieved a breakthrough in successfully predicting astrological levels for only a few specific symbols, particularly those suitable for scalping & day trading. Our quest was to get to the bottom of it. We are grateful that we have finally built this extraordinary indicator that works accurately on the following selected symbols. Hope you enjoy your trading journey even more now.

2. Supported symbols:
Major Pairs
 Minor Pairs Metals Cryptocurrency
EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF

AUDCAD, CADJPY, EURGBP, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADCHF, EURJPY, GBPAUD, AUDCHF,
CHFJPY, EURAUD,GBPCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCHF, EURCAD,
GBPCHF, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPNZD, NZDCAD, EURNZD

 XAUUSD (Gold)
XAGUSD (Silver)		 BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

Q: Does this indicator repaints?

A: No, it doesn’t repaint history. As the planetary movements occur up in the sky, the price levels updates automatically based on the calculations.


3. What are Planetary Aspects?

Planetary aspects are specific angular relationships formed between two or more planets in the universe. In astrology, these angles, such as conjunction (0°), opposition (180°), trine (120°), square (90°), and sextile (60°), indicate how planets interact and influence each other’s energies. Aspects reveal harmony, tension, opportunities, or challenges in life, depending on the planets involved and the nature of the angle. They are key tools that all astrologers use to interpret how planetary forces combine to shape events, decisions, emotions, and outcomes in our daily lives.

Since this indicator is designed mainly for intraday short-term trading, the indicator plots Lunar aspects with different major planets. Indicator automatically plots 4 major planetary aspects mentioned above: Conjunction, Opposition, Trine and Square. Indicator plots Lunar aspects with the Sun, Mars, Venus, Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn. Below, we have given the simplest explanation of what these aspects represent and how they can help in your trading.

4. Aspects Details

  • Conjunction - This represents the combined energy of both the planet and the moon. It generally has the strongest influence over the market.

  • Opposition - Stronger influence over the market.

  • Trine - Strong influence over the market.

  • Square - A Lesser strong influence than the Trine.

5. Impact on the Market with different planetary aspects with the Moon

Jupiter and Saturn are 2 large planets; thus, any major aspect with these planets can create a trend change or sudden spike of volatility on the market during their aspect timing.

Note: Using a 1-minute and 5-minute chart provides more specific and accurate timing for the daily lunar aspect. 

6. Aspect alert

The indicator has an aspect alert system. Get notified when the market reaches an aspect timing. Utilise this feature to plan your trade accordingly, where you can benefit from making better entry and exit decisions in the market. The best option for you will be to set an aspect time alert system on a 1-minute or a 5-minute chart.

7. Why is the IQ Star Lines Indicator Highly Useful for You?

  1. Entering Trades Without Clear Support/Resistance
    This indicator auto-calculates key astro levels, based on actual market structure and plots them in advance. Therefore for you can always plan your self ahead.

  2. Blindly Trusting Indicators That Lag
    Moving averages, RSI, MACD, by the time they confirm, it's already too late.
    Star Lines calculates price levels based on astro time-price relationships, not lagging momentum. That means real levels where price reacts, not guesses after the fact.

  3. Hesitating Out of Fear and Missing the Move
    You saw the setup, but didn’t take the trade. Now it hurts.
    When the levels are clearly mapped and visible, your confidence boosts.
    Star Lines removes hesitation and helps you to gauge the movement better, along with daily planetary aspects.

  4. Overanalysing the Chart and Missing Simplicity
    Too many indicators, signals - mental clutter.
    This tool gives simple, minimal, clean price levels and aspect times - but calculated with complex mathematical trading models with astronomy.
    Power and simplicity, finally combined. Best suited to use with any non-lagging trend indicator like the Hydra Trend rider. A perfect, powerful combination to gauge the trend along with accurate support and resistance levels.

  5. Cutting Profits Too Early Out of Fear
    You get in, price moves your way, but you close early and regret it.
    Star Lines give you precise targets for your take profit. If you trade from one level, you can set an immediate target to the next IQ star line level and continue riding the trend and keep trailing your position.
    Not how the market moves in different conditions, you will always get a Star line for you to trade.

  6. Feeling Like the Market Is Always Against You
    “Why does it always reverse right when I enter?”
    Because it hit an astrological price level you couldn’t see - until now. This is your missing link. Once you use it, you’ll wonder how you ever traded without it.
    Most of the intraday high and low forms sharply around the IQ Star lines. Will highly recommend using the Hydra trend rider along with it for clear visibility of the trend.

8. IQ Star Lines Benefits (In short)

  • Daily Auto-Adapting Grid Levels:
    Use IQ Star Lines as natural intraday support and resistance zones that sync with market volatility. The price levels get auto-adjusted based on the planetary movements and their cosmic influence in the live market. This indicator is crafted mainly for short-term trading (Scalping and day-trading).

  • Sweet Spot Entries and Exits:
    Get precise astrological price levels for profit targets and stop losses while riding a trend to optimise your risk-reward ratio visually. You can use multiple star lines levels for multiple profit targets to manage your risk-reward ratio.

  • Minimalistic Dashboard with 3 Scales & One-click Close Button:
    Clean dashboard interface with easy one-click close, scale adjustments (Default Base, High, Low) as per market volatility, and dashboard positioning (can be placed at any of the 4 corners of the chart) for maximum convenience.

  • Pre and Peak Aspect Time Visualisation:
    Pre-aspect and peak aspect vertical lines are plotted on charts for clear timing cues, where this indicator shows daily Lunar aspects with different major planets and plots the timing on the chart automatically.

  • Aspect Alert:
    The Indicator has an option to set alerts for daily aspects. Stay ahead with automated alerts when key aspect timings approach, so you never miss critical market moves.


9. Who Should Use This Indicator?

  • Intraday Traders
  • Scalpers
  • Breakout, Continuation, and Reversal Traders (Recommended additional Indicator to be used with this: Hydra Trend Rider)


10. Do you need to know the basics of Vedic Astrology to use this?

Not at all, as we have explained everything you need to know to get started with this indicator in the User Manual and the video guidance. This indicator can be used by any trader who is a scalper or a day trader.

11. Recommended Timeframes

1-minute, 5-minute chart for precise entry exit decisions, and highest accuracy in aspect timings.

12.  How Does IQ Star Lines Work? (Quick Explanation)

Indicator plots Star lines, which look like grid lines. These lines are the levels where the market reacts frequently, sometimes very sharply. Most of the intraday highs and lows get created around these levels. Star lines get adjusted with the market movement and planetary movement. There are two usable components.

  • Price levels: These Star Lines can be used as support and resistance levels. It can even be used for profit target and setting your stop losses.

  • Aspect Time: It indicates aspect times, which are the major astrological timings where the market shows probable trend change or a sudden spike in the volatility. When stronger aspects with larger planets occur, higher is the chance for a breakout or trend reversal. So it is highly recommended to trade during these astrological aspect timings.

Aspect Timelines are again subdivided into two more parts:.

    1. Pre Aspect Time Line: This is represented by dotted vertical lines; this is the start of the significant astrological aspect time. The market sometimes starts reacting from this specific time itself.
    2. Peak Aspect Time Line: This is the peak astrological timing of that specific aspect. In some cases, after this time, the market either changes its intraday trend or a range market becomes volatile or active. Both come with better trading opportunities.

Note: When the Moon aspects giant planets like Jupiter or Saturn, markets often witness trend changes or sudden spikes in volatility - perfect for scalping or entering new intraday trades.

It is highly recommended to see the backtest results to fully understand how it has worked practically on the past markets.


13. Scaling Options

The indicator dashboard gives you an option to adjust the Star Lines based on your preference and the market conditions.

  • Base (Default option) - This is the base scale, which plots Star Lines based on their current market conditions. Most of the time, the base scale works the best.

  • High - You can use this scale to adjust the Star Lines if the market moves beyond the Base Scale Star Lines (in case of extreme volatile conditions, like a news release).

  • Low - During a range or low-volatile market, use this scale to adjust.


14. Can I use another indicator with IQ Star Lines?

Yes, absolutely! It is recommended to use any trend indicator (like the Hydra Trend Rider) with IQ Star Lines to get an understanding of the trend before entering into any trade. Check the indicator manual for more details.


15. Compatible Trading Styles

  1. Trend following
  2. Breakout
  3. Continuation
  4. Trend reversal


16. Indicator Customisation - Input Settings 

  • Change the Star Lines and aspect lines (including all the aspect types separately: Conjunction, Opposition, Trine & Square) colour to match your dark or light theme.
  • Enable/Disable aspect alerts as needed. Every time the current Metatrader time aligns with the Astrological Aspect Time, an alert will be triggered.
  • Instantly adjust Star Line scales based on market conditions for fine-tuned levels. Scaling functionality is explained earlier under the topic ‘Scaling Options’.

Note: The Indicator does not have buffer output for EA integration.

17. FAQ

Q: Is there any trial option available?
A: Yes! You can download the demo and backtest.

18. Indicator Troubleshooting

Check the user manual.

19. How to Get Started with IQ Star Lines?

  1. After purchasing, open MetaTrader Software, log in to your account, and open Toolbox - Market - Purchased.
  2. Install the indicator.
  3. Open Navigator - Market - Drag & drop the indicator to the chart.

20. Learn More at Intraquotes MQL5 Channel

If you want to learn more about how this indicator works and how you can take profitable trades, subscribe to our Intraquotes official MQL5 channel. We post daily market analysis using this indicator to train our traders how to study the chart with this indicator, where to set targets, and how to take profitable trades. We help you build confidence with daily market analysis using this indicator so that you can trade confidently.

21. Conclusion
IQ Star Lines empowers you to align your trades with universal cosmic cycles, revealing opportunities that traditional technical analysis alone may sometimes fail to detect. Experience a fusion of ancient astrological science and modern technical analysis – turn your charts into a celestial map for profitable decisions.


Support & Updates:

  • For indicator-related assistance, send us a direct message on MQL5.
  • Follow our channel for daily live market updates and insights.
  • If you encounter any technical issues with the indicator, contact us directly on MQL5.


    Risk Disclosure:

    Trading financial markets carries inherent risks and may not be suitable for every investor. This indicator is designed as a tool to assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits or prevent losses, which could exceed your initial investment. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future outcomes. Users are encouraged to fully understand the risks and seek independent financial advice if needed. Any trading decisions made using this indicator are at the user's discretion and responsibility.

    Related topics: Financial astrology, gold, XAUUSD, silver, XAGUSD, forex, WD Gann, Astrological analysis, forex major, forex minor, Vedic, cryptocurrency, trade levels, planetary lines, market trend, scalping, intraday trading, intraday support and resistance levels.


    Produits recommandés
    Auto Fibo Pro m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicateurs
    "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
    PZ Harmonacci Patterns
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.17 (6)
    Indicateurs
    Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
    VR Cub
    Vladimir Pastushak
    Indicateurs
    VR Cub est un indicateur permettant d'obtenir des points d'entrée de haute qualité. L'indicateur a été développé pour faciliter les calculs mathématiques et simplifier la recherche de points d'entrée dans un poste. La stratégie de trading pour laquelle l'indicateur a été rédigé prouve son efficacité depuis de nombreuses années. La simplicité de la stratégie de trading est son grand avantage, qui permet même aux traders débutants de négocier avec succès avec elle. VR Cub calcule les points d'ouve
    Three Black Crows pattern ms
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicateurs
    Indicateur Crypto_Forex « Modèle 3 Corbeaux Noirs » pour MT4. - L'indicateur « Modèle 3 Corbeaux Noirs » est très performant pour le trading Price Action : pas de refonte, pas de délai. - L'indicateur détecte les modèles baissiers « 3 Corbeaux Noirs » sur le graphique : signal de flèche rouge sur le graphique (voir images). - Alertes PC, mobile et e-mail. - Son homologue haussier « Modèle 3 Soldats Blancs » est également disponible (lien ci-dessous). - L'indicateur « Modèle 3 Corbeaux Noirs »
    Forex Beast Indicator
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicateurs
    EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
    ZhiBiCCI MT4
    Qiuyang Zheng
    Indicateurs
    [ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
    Invincible Arrow
    Quan Li
    Indicateurs
    This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
    Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
    Shiffolika Kapila
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
    Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
    Guang Jun Huang
    Indicateurs
    Alpha Trend sign est notre outil de Trading très populaire depuis longtemps, il valide notre système de Trading et invite clairement les signaux de Trading sans dérive. Fonctions principales: • En fonction de la zone active du marché, selon les indicateurs, il est intuitif de déterminer si le cours actuel appartient à la tendance ou à la tendance. Et coupez le marché selon les flèches d'indication de l'indicateur, les flèches vertes suggèrent d'acheter et les flèches rouges suggèrent de vend
    Fourteen plus nine TD Sequential
    MOHAMMED IMAD HUSSEIN BASSEE
    Indicateurs
    Fourteen plus nine What is it for? Applying Tom DeMark’s TD Sequential serves the purpose of identifying a price point where an uptrend or a downtrend exhausts itself and reverses. . What are the main components of TD Sequential? TD Sequential has two parts – TD Setup and TD Countdown. The first phase of TD Sequential starts with a TD Setup and is completed with a 9 count. When the 9 count is completed, it is at that point, a price pause, price pullback, or reversal is likely. It is also at tha
    Impulses and Corrections 4
    Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
    Indicateurs
    "Impulses and Corrections 4" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of "Corrections" of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always
    Super Arrow Indicators MT4
    Yan Zhen Du
    Indicateurs
    The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
    Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicateurs
    « Dynamic Scalping Oscillator » est un indicateur Crypto Forex personnalisé avancé, un outil de trading efficace pour MT4 ! - Nouvelle génération d'oscillateurs : voir les images pour comprendre leur utilisation. - L'oscillateur de scalping dynamique dispose de zones de survente/surachat adaptatives. - L'oscillateur est un outil auxiliaire permettant de trouver des points d'entrée précis dans les zones dynamiques de survente/surachat. - Valeurs de survente : inférieures à la ligne verte ; vale
    Super Reversal Pattern
    Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
    Indicateurs
    Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
    KT Renko Patterns MT4
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    2.33 (3)
    Indicateurs
    KT Renko Patterns analyse le graphique Renko brique par brique afin de détecter des figures techniques bien connues, fréquemment utilisées par les traders sur divers marchés financiers. Par rapport aux graphiques basés sur le temps, les Renko offrent une vue épurée, rendant les figures plus faciles à reconnaître et à exploiter. KT Renko Patterns comprend plusieurs figures Renko, dont la majorité sont expliquées en détail dans le livre “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” de Prashant Shah. Un
    Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT4
    Mykola Khandus
    Indicateurs
    Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
    RSI Speed mp
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicateurs
    Indicateur Crypto_Forex « RSI SPEED » pour MT4 : excellent outil prédictif, sans retouche. - Le calcul de cet indicateur est basé sur des équations physiques. Le RSI SPEED est la dérivée première du RSI lui-même. - Le RSI SPEED est idéal pour scalper les entrées dans la direction de la tendance principale. - Utilisez-le en combinaison avec un indicateur de tendance approprié, par exemple HTF MA (comme sur les images). - L'indicateur RSI SPEED indique la vitesse à laquelle le RSI change de dire
    Daily Candle Predictor
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (11)
    Indicateurs
    Daily Candle Predictor est un indicateur qui prédit le cours de clôture d'une bougie. L'indicateur est principalement destiné à être utilisé sur les graphiques D1. Cet indicateur convient à la fois au trading forex traditionnel et au trading d'options binaires. L'indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome, ou il peut servir de complément à votre système de trading existant. Cet indicateur analyse la bougie actuelle, calcule certains facteurs de force à l'intérieur du corps
    Chart Patterns Analyser
    Sami Chebbi
    5 (3)
    Indicateurs
    Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
    Atomic Analyst
    Issam Kassas
    5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading n'est ni repainting, ni redrawing et ne présente aucun délai, ce qui le rend idéal à la fois pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Manuel de l'utilisateur : réglages, entrées et stratégie. L'Analyste Atomique est un indicateur d'action sur les prix PA qui utilise la force et le momentum du prix pour trouver un meilleur avantage sur le marché. Équipé de filtres avancés qui aident à éliminer les bruits et les faux signaux, et à
    Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
    Jianyuan Huang
    Indicateurs
    Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
    Th3Eng PipFinite signals
    Ahmed Farag
    5 (3)
    Indicateurs
    The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
    True Magic Oscillator
    Muhammed Emin Ugur
    Indicateurs
    The   True Magic Oscillator   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.         Features and Recommendations Works wit
    Night ghost
    Dmitriy Kashevich
    Indicateurs
    Night Ghost - Indicateur de flèche pour les options binaires. Ceci est un assistant fiable pour vous à l'avenir! - Pas de redessin sur le graphique -Fonctionne très bien sur toutes les paires de devises ! -Précision de l'indicateur jusqu'à 90% (surtout la nuit) -Pas besoin de configurer pendant une longue période (configurer parfaitement pour les options binaires) - Pas de signaux en retard - L'apparition d'un signal sur la bougie en cours -Parfait pour la période M1 (Pas Plus !) - Cou
    RSI Divergence with FVG Signal MT4
    Cao Minh Quang
    Indicateurs
    The   RSI Divergence + FVG Signal   indicator combines   Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence   with   Fair Value Gap (FVG)   detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbal
    Gold Titan King Scalper
    Dodong Christian Arnon
    Indicateurs
    Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
    Morning Star pattern ms
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicateurs
    Indicateur Crypto_Forex « Morning Star » pour MT4. - L'indicateur « Morning Star » est un indicateur très performant pour le trading Price Action : sans refonte, sans délai. - L'indicateur détecte les figures haussières Morning Star sur le graphique : signal de flèche bleue (voir images). - Alertes PC, mobile et e-mail. - Son homologue baissier « Evening Star » est également disponible (suivez le lien ci-dessous). - L'indicateur « Morning Star » est idéal pour combiner les niveaux de support e
    Harmonic Shark
    Sergey Deev
    Indicateurs
    The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
    Trend Ray
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Indicateurs
    The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
    Auto Optimized RSI
    Davit Beridze
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Auto Optimized RSI est un indicateur fléché intelligent et facile à utiliser, conçu pour fournir des signaux d’achat et de vente précis. Il utilise des simulations de trading sur des données historiques pour déterminer automatiquement les niveaux RSI les plus efficaces pour chaque instrument et période. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome ou intégré dans votre stratégie existante, et il est particulièrement utile pour les traders à court terme. Contrairement aux
    Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.7 (69)
    Indicateurs
    An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    5 (6)
    Indicateurs
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (32)
    Indicateurs
    ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (98)
    Indicateurs
    Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
    Trending Volatility System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (3)
    Indicateurs
    Volatility Trend System - un système de trading qui donne des signaux pour les entrées. Le système de volatilité donne des signaux linéaires et ponctuels dans le sens de la tendance, ainsi que des signaux pour en sortir, sans redessiner ni retarder. L'indicateur de tendance surveille la direction de la tendance à moyen terme, montre la direction et son changement. L'indicateur de signal est basé sur les changements de volatilité et montre les entrées sur le marché. L'indicateur est équipé de pl
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (296)
    Indicateurs
    CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
    Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
    Nicola Capatti
    Indicateurs
    Trend Reversal – Votre allié pour identifier les renversements de tendance sur MT4 Vous recherchez un outil puissant et intuitif pour améliorer votre analyse de marché et prendre des décisions plus éclairées ? L’indicateur Trend Reversal est conçu spécifiquement pour les traders qui souhaitent identifier avec précision les points de renversement de tendance directement sur la plateforme MetaTrader 4. Grâce à une combinaison d’algorithmes avancés et de techniques éprouvées, Trend Reversal offre
    Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (487)
    Indicateurs
    ACTUELLEMENT 31% DE RÉDUCTION ! ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou Expert Trader ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une formule secrète. Avec seulement UN graphique, il donne des alertes pour les 28 paires de devises. Imaginez comment votre trading s'améliorera parce que vous serez capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance ou d'un
    M1 Easy Scalper
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    4 (3)
    Indicateurs
    M1 EASY SCALPER est un indicateur de scalping conçu spécifiquement pour l'unité de temps de 1 minute (M1), compatible avec toutes les paires de devises ou instruments disponibles sur votre terminal MT4. Bien sûr, il peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quelle autre unité de temps, mais il fonctionne particulièrement bien en M1 (ce qui est complexe !) pour le scalping. Note : si vous faites du scalping, assurez-vous d’avoir un compte adapté à cet effet. Évitez les comptes Cent ou Standard ca
    Volatility Master
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (4)
    Indicateurs
    Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
    Angular Trend Lines
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicateurs
    Les indicateurs de tendance sont l’un des domaines de l’analyse technique utilisés dans le trading sur les marchés financiers. Indicateur de Angular Trend Lines - détermine de manière exhaustive la direction de la tendance et génère des signaux d'entrée. En plus de lisser la direction moyenne des bougies Il utilise également l’angle d’inclinaison des lignes de tendance. Le principe de construction des angles de Gann a été pris comme base pour l'angle d'inclinaison. L'indicateur d'analyse techniq
    RelicusRoad Pro
    Relicus LLC
    4.63 (106)
    Indicateurs
    Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec de **grands backtests,** une **preuve de performance sur compte réel** avec des chiffres fantastiques et des **statistiques partout**, mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous **finissez par vider votre compte ?** Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel de l'utilisateur + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe pr
    BinaryUniversal
    Andrey Spiridonov
    Indicateurs
    BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
    Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.8 (20)
    Indicateurs
    Actuellement 20% de réduction ! Ce tableau de bord est un logiciel très puissant qui fonctionne sur plusieurs symboles et jusqu'à 9 horizons temporels. Il est basé sur notre indicateur principal (Best reviews : Advanced Supply Demand ).   Le tableau de bord donne une excellente vue d'ensemble. Il montre :  Les valeurs d'offre et de demande filtrées, y compris l'évaluation de la force de la zone, Les distances en pips vers/et dans les zones, Il met en évidence les zones imbriquées, Il donne 4
    TPSproTREND PrO
    Roman Podpora
    4.68 (25)
    Indicateurs
    VERSION MT5        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
    Grabber System
    Ihor Otkydach
    5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
    Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.69 (42)
    Indicateurs
    Présentation       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'indicateur révolutionnaire MQL5 qui transforme la façon dont vous identifiez et négociez les inversions de tendance ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans,       Indicateur Quantum Trend Sniper       est conçu pour propulser votre parcours de trading vers de nouveaux sommets grâce à sa manière innovante d'identifier les inversions de tendance avec une précision extrêmement élevée
    System Super Trend
    Aleksandr Makarov
    Indicateurs
    System Super Trend: Your personal all-inclusive strategy The indicator no repaint!!!  System Super Trend -  is an easy to use trading system. It is an arrow indicator designed for Forex and cryptocurrencies. The indicator can be used as a standalone system, as well as part of your existing trading system. How does System Super Trend work? We have 3 options for trading with our indicator. Global Signals  -  You can easily trade using these signals, Green arrow - for buying, Red - for selling. T
    Reversal Master
    Alexey Minkov
    4.8 (15)
    Indicateurs
    The Reversal Master is an indicator for determining the current direction of price movement and reversal points. The indicator will be useful for those who want to see the current market situation better. The indicator can be used as an add-on for ready-made trading systems, or as an independent tool, or to develop your own trading systems. The Reversal Master indicator, to determine the reversal points,  analyzes a lot of conditions since the combined analysis gives a more accurate picture of t
    IQ Gold Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (4)
    Indicateurs
    IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculations that proved to be extremely accurate. Indica
    Dark Support Resistance
    Marco Solito
    5 (3)
    Indicateurs
    Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
    Blahtech Supply Demand
    Blahtech Limited
    4.58 (36)
    Indicateurs
    Was: $299  Now: $149   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
    Triangles pattern
    Siarhei Baranouski
    4 (1)
    Indicateurs
    The indicator is designed for finding the "ascending" and "descending" triangle patterns on the chart, followed by the breakout of the triangle base. The indicator also determines the take profit and stop loss levels, in order to know when to exit the position. In my opinion, when using the "Confimed Break" mode, after a signal appears it is best to wait for a small rollback to the base of the triangle and open the position. But when using the "Live Break" or "Live Break with ReEntry" mode, it i
    Trading System Double Trend
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Trading System Double Trend - système de trading indépendant composé de plusieurs indicateurs. Détermine la direction de la tendance générale et donne des signaux dans la direction du mouvement des prix. Peut être utilisé pour le scalping, le trading intrajournalier ou intrasemaine. Possibilités Fonctionne sur toutes les périodes et instruments de trading (Forex, crypto-monnaies, métaux, actions, indices.) Lecture visuelle simple des informations sans charger de graphique L'indicateur ne rede
    Easy Breakout
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.71 (14)
    Indicateurs
    After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it levera
    Trend Viewer Pro
    Raymond Gilmour
    5 (4)
    Indicateurs
    SEE THE TREND ON EVERY TIME FRAME. INTELLIGENT INDICATOR READS PRICE ACTION TO SPOT TRUE MARKET CYCLES AND TREND. This advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator, reads trend in real-time so you always know the trends of the markets you want to trade.  ​Trend-Viewer Pro has been specifically designed to read the trend of every time frame and every market , simultaneously, making it much easier for you to find markets with time frame correlation , so you can focus on the best markets
    Trend Hunter
    Andrey Tatarinov
    4.75 (20)
    Indicateurs
    Trend Hunter est un indicateur de tendance pour travailler sur le marché Forex. Une caractéristique de l'indicateur est qu'il suit la tendance avec confiance sans changer le signal si le prix perce légèrement la ligne de tendance. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas, le signal d'entrée sur le marché apparaît après la fermeture de la barre. Trend Hunter est un bon indicateur. Passez votre souris sur le signal indicateur pour afficher le profit potentiel du signal. Pour le trading avec un StopLoss
    Wall Street Indicator
    Nicola Capatti
    Indicateurs
    Ultimate Arrow Indicator - Votre outil pour réussir dans le trading ! Vous en avez assez des outils qui promettent beaucoup mais offrent peu ? Notre Ultimate Arrow Indicator pour MT4 est la solution définitive qui propulsera votre trading à un niveau supérieur. Cet indicateur a été conçu avec une précision chirurgicale pour vous offrir des signaux clairs, fiables et sans compromis. Voici pourquoi Ultimate Arrow Indicator est le choix idéal pour les traders expérimentés et les débutants : Perform
    Upper and Lower Reversal
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Upper and Lower Reversal - Système de prévision précoce des moments d'inversion. Vous permet de trouver les points d’inflexion des prix aux limites des canaux de mouvement des prix supérieur et inférieur. L'indicateur ne recolorera jamais ni ne changera la position des flèches de signal. Les flèches rouges sont un signal d'achat, les flèches bleues sont un signal de vente. S'adapte à tous les délais et instruments de trading L'indicateur ne se redessine pas, il ne fonctionne que lorsque la bou
    ACB Breakout Arrows
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    4.15 (34)
    Indicateurs
    L'indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d'entrée clé sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d'une dynamique qui s'installe dans une direction et affiche un signal précis juste avant un mouvement majeur.  Obtenez le scanner multi-symboles et multi-timeframes ici : Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis automatiquement par l’indicateur. P
    Plus de l'auteur
    Volatility Master
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (4)
    Indicateurs
    Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
    IQ Gold Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (4)
    Indicateurs
    IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculations that proved to be extremely accurate. Indica
    Hydra Trend Rider MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    Indicateurs
    Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 4 Version Read the Indicator User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the
    Volatility Master MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    Indicateurs
    Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. This is your chance to trade confidently and protect your capital effectively, don't miss the opportunity that you might regret later! Download  Metatrader
    Hydra Trend Rider
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (4)
    Indicateurs
    Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 5 Version Read the User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 
    IQ FX Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
    IQ FX Gann Levels MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    Indicateurs
    IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the   Metatrader 4 Version
    IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    Indicateurs
    IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculations that proved to be extremely accurate. Indica
    FX Correlation Matrix
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    FX Correlation Matrix is a powerful multi-timeframe dashboard that helps traders analyze real-time currency correlations of up to 28 symbols at a glance. With customizable settings, sleek design, and manual symbol selection option, it enhances trade accuracy, reduces risk, and identifies profitable correlation-based opportunities. Get the Metatrader 5 version here.  Get it FAST! Price is increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. Disclaimer: Due to reg
    IQ FX Correlation Matrix
    INTRAQUOTES
    Indicateurs
    FX Correlation Matrix is a powerful multi-timeframe dashboard that helps traders analyze real-time currency correlations of up to 28 symbols at a glance. With customizable settings, sleek design, and manual symbol selection option, it enhances trade accuracy, reduces risk, and identifies profitable correlation-based opportunities. Get the Metatrader 4  version here. Get it FAST! Price is increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. Disclaimer: Due to reg
    IQ Chart Cleaner
    INTRAQUOTES
    Utilitaires
    IQ Chart Cleaner – Get a Fresh Chart in Seconds. A cluttered chart can make trading stressful and confusing. Between dozens of old indicators, leftover lines, arrows, shapes, and notes, it’s easy to lose focus on what really matters—your trades. That’s where IQ Chart Cleaner comes in. With a single click, IQ Chart Cleaner gives you a fresh, distraction-free chart so you can analyze the markets with clarity and confidence. Get the MT5 Version here . Key Benefits Total Cleaning Power – Instantly
    IQ Chart Cleaner MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    Utilitaires
    Get a clean chart in an instant.  This script is extremely helpful in removing not only all the graphical objects from the chart but also all the  indicators from the chart.  Get the MT4 Version here . Features: Confirmation Dialog : Asks for confirmation before cleaning the chart. Complete Cleaning: Removes all graphical objects (lines, arrows, shapes, etc.) Removes all indicators from all chart windows (main and subwindows) Logging: Prints information about the cleaning process in the Expert
    IQ Star Lines MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    Indicateurs
    NEW UPDATE COMING SOON.. Introducing IQ Star Lines   - a unique astrological indicator purely based on Vedic astrology calculations , for the first time on Metatrader. This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers and intraday traders. The grid lines get automatically adjusted on your cha
    Filtrer:
    Aucun avis
    Répondre à l'avis