Fluctuate Intensity
- Indicatori
- Yonggang Shang
- Versione: 1.80
- Aggiornato: 21 ottobre 2022
- Attivazioni: 5
This is a signal that mainly diagnoses the current direction based on data analysis, price breakout algorithms, and strategies based on some major indicators. This signal will display all the signals from a historical period on the main chart and is a good choice if you like to show the direction of the signals on the chart.
Advantage:
- Suitable for all breeds.
- Applies to all cycles.
- Only one adjustable parameter, easy to use.
Notice:
- This signal only provides all the most probable signals, and users can place an order with reference to their own analysis results and signal direction.
Input parameters:
- threshold of fluctuation intensity,(0,100): The threshold of fluctuation intensity, the range is (0, 100), the smaller the threshold is, the more aggressive the signal is, that is, the earlier the signal is obtained, but the accuracy may be lower, the default value is 85 .
You can contact me if you have any questions, I will reply you in time, thank you.