Index Vanguard MT4
- Experts
- Diego Arribas Lopez
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Index Vanguard: The Versatile Trading Bot for Every Trader
Looking for a reliable trading bot that adapts to your goals and works even with small accounts? Index Vanguard is designed to help you optimize your trading, regardless of your account size or risk preference.
Minimum Deposit: $30
Easy Setup, Powerful Performance
With Index Vanguard, you get a simple setup that lets you get started quickly. Focus on trading while the bot handles risk management and trade execution with precision.
Customizable Trading Profiles
Whether you prefer steady growth or are comfortable with higher risk for potentially higher rewards, Index Vanguard offers four distinct trading profiles:
- Conservative
- Balanced
- Aggressive
- Extreme
Adjust these profiles to suit your trading style and risk tolerance.
Optimized for Prop Firm Challenges
Index Vanguard includes a specialized Prop Firm Mode that optimizes the bot for better chances of passing prop firm challenges, increasing your potential for scaling your trading.
Works with Small Accounts
Don’t have a large account? No problem! Index Vanguard is designed to work with small accounts, including those under $100, allowing traders with limited capital to access professional-grade tools.
Automated risk and trades management
Let Index Vanguard EA take control of your trades. With automated risk and trades management, the bot applies stop-losses, take-profits, and other key settings to protect your capital, helping you manage risk without constant monitoring.
Exclusive Trading Group Access
Purchasing Index Vanguard gives you exclusive access to my trading group, where I will personally guide you in configuring the bot to match your goals. You'll also get insights into how I use the bot semi-automatically for enhanced results.
Make Your Trading Smarter with Index Vanguard Today
Get started today! Experience the power of Index Vanguard and take your trading to the next level. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to trade with confidence and precision.