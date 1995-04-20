Kill Zones MT4

MT5 Version

Kill Zones

Kill Zones allows you to insert up to 3 time zones in the chart. The visual representation of the Kill Zones in the chart together with an alert and notification system helps you to ignore fake trading setups occurring outside the Kill Zones or specific trading sessions.

Using Kill Zones in your trading will help you filter higher probability trading setups. You should select time ranges where the market usually reacts with high volatility. Based on EST time zone, following time zones use to be really interesting:

  • London Kill Zone (02:00 - 05:00)
  • New York Kill Zone (07:00 - 09:00)
  • Asia Kill Zone (19:00 - 20:00)

Other features

- Visual representation of up to 3 Kill Zones

- Functional in any pair and timeframe

- Sophisticated alerts, notifications and email system

