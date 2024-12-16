Rosy Pro Panel MT4

5

Download DEMO here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759769 

An ultimate panel you've never seen before. 

  1. Compact and nice Trade panel with large Total P/L and it's percentage display.
  2. Groups for trades summary available: Ticket, Symbol, Type, Category, and Magic.
  3. Average price field helps you know your trading average price and direction.
  4. Set magic and comment of your trading in a very easy way.
  5. Group closing by symbol, type, category or magic - only by one click.
  6. Close All button for a quick action closing all trades.
  7. Trade on single chart, no need to opening/closing or scrolling through charts tab. 
  8. Simply type symbol name to open it's chart, or just click the button from symbol list.
  9. Multi time frames of 4 indicators (MA, RSI, Stochastic, MACD) that provide information of the last 2 candles whether it's overbought or oversold.
  10. Very easy to use risk management that show you the estimation of real risk of a trade.
  11. Global Take Profit based on currency or percentage.
  12. Global Cut Loss  based on currency or percentage.
  13. Trades trailing stoploss by price percentage.
  14. Alerts feature including telegram and discord.
  15. Affordable price for a great product.

    If you got display issue on your teminal, please check https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759948

    Please watch video below, because EA not working on tester.

    Note: This product uses Arial Narrow and Wingdings fonts, please install to get proper graphics.

    MT5 version is here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129165


    Recensioni 1
    krisnara123
    2113
    krisnara123 2025.01.05 16:02 
     

    An Excellent trade panel . Very neat interface, easy see trades by group.The trailing stop with percentage is very helpful.Alerts facility is good.Very easy to manage trade positions with vary options.Great support from the developer.

    Prodotti consigliati
    Ultimate Trade Closer
    Ebenezer Sochima Charles
    Utilità
    Ultimate Trade Closer for MT4 – Efficient Multi-Symbol Trade Management Overview: The Ultimate Trade Closer for MT4 is a powerful and user-friendlytrade management system designed to help traders quickly close multiple trades with just one click. Whether you need to close all trades on a specific symbol or across all traded symbols, this script ensures seamless execution, saving you time and effort. Key Features: Close Trades Instantly – Shut down all open positions on a single symbo
    Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
    Thi Ngo
    5 (2)
    Utilità
    This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
    Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
    Azuan Noor
    Utilità
    Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
    TSTrendLineSymbol
    Salvatore Labriola
    Utilità
    Utility, which draws buy or sell trendlines, which can also become support or resistances able to close any position on the screen Algorithm that calculates the gain of the position, at the touch closure of the line.   The benefits you get: Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Weekly. Easy to use screen control panel. Audible warning messages at the touch of the line. Easy to use.
    TelegramSender MT4
    Biswarup Banerjee
    Utilità
    MT4 to Telegram Pro/Copier è un potente Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 4, progettato per migliorare la tua esperienza di trading inviando notifiche di trading in tempo reale e rapporti completi tramite la piattaforma di messaggistica Telegram. Ideale per fornitori di segnali e formatori, questo strumento copia le operazioni effettuate manualmente o da altri EA nel tuo conto, offrendo avvisi personalizzabili, gestione avanzata delle operazioni e un dashboard intuitivo per informazioni sulle presta
    Virtual Collider Manual
    IPA Investments LTD
    Utilità
    Virtual Collider Manual   is a trading assistant with a built-in panel for manual trading. It automatically moves a position opened by a trader in profit using innovative adaptive grid algorithm of averaging and adaptive pyramiding Know-how of the grid algorithm of averaging and pyramiding of the   Virtual Collider Manual   trading robot is based on fully automatic adaptation of all characteristics of dynamically build order grid and pyramid with actual price movement with no need for adjusting
    Trade Auto Close
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilità
    Chiusura automatica trade: a tempo, o trigger di Profitto / Perdita Con questa utility, puoi automatizzare la chiusura dei trade in base a una determinata condizione. Utility multifunzione : 66+ funzioni, inclusa questo strumento  |   Contattami  se hai domande  |   Versione MT5 Per attivare la Chiusura Automatica, è necessario impostare i seguenti parametri (nel pannello): 1. Simbolo   a cui verrà applicata la funzione: per un   [Symbol]   specifico / o per   [ALL]   tutti i simboli. 2.   Cond
    Smart Key Trade Manager
    Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
    Utilità
    La maggior parte dei trader al dettaglio non è in grado di gestire il rischio e fa saltare i conti rischiando eccessivamente o facendo trading eccessivo. Questo strumento automatizza completamente il drawdown e la gestione del rischio, lasciando che un trader si concentri solo sui propri inserimenti. È il primo e unico gestore commerciale che utilizza l'azione dei prezzi con la sua funzione Aggressive Risk Control per chiudere automaticamente le posizioni parziali quando il prezzo va contro il
    Lucky Trade Panel MT4
    Nina Yermolenko
    5 (1)
    Utilità
    Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
    Assistant Trade Pending Order MT4
    Rachmat Hidayat
    Utilità
    Trade Assistant is a trading panel designed for manual trading. The panel allows you to calculate risk, manage positions using Limit orders, And other useful features. Key features of the panel It works with any trading instruments - currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies. Set Stop Loss and Take Profit as the distance in points. Setting and displaying the potential loss to profit ratio. The panel supports pending orders. Display on the chart the calculated position vol
    BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4
    Sergey Batudayev
    Utilità
    BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4 BreakEven Grid is a powerful utility for manual trade management on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides a convenient on-screen panel with buttons to help you manage your open positions with a single click.  Features: Set BE+Profit: Automatically sets Take Profit to breakeven + desired profit in pips or money. Close BUY/SELL: Instantly close all Buy or Sell orders for the current symbol. Close +$/-$/Old/New: Close only profitable, losing, oldest or newest tra
    AccountInfo
    Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
    Utilità
    This Script Shows your Account & Symbol information which you use on your graphics. These are: Account Information Number Name Currency Server Leverage Stop Out Level Balance Information Balance Equity Margin Free Margin Symbol Information Symbol Lot Size Min.Lot Lot Step Max.Lot Tick Value Tick Size Spread Stop Loss Level Swap Long Swap Short Initial Margin Maint.Margin Required Margin Trade Allowed
    TradeStats by Magic
    Van Thuan Le
    Utilità
    TradeStats by Magic This Expert Advisor (EA) to analyze your trading performance based on Magic Number and custom time ranges. It's a must-have tool for traders running multiple strategies or managing multiple EAs on the same account. Key Features:     Custom Time Range Selection: View trading performance for day, week, 30 day, 60 day     Filter by Magic Number: Easily track profit/loss of each EA or strategy using unique Magic Numbers.
    KopierMaschine
    Denis Nikolaev
    Utilità
    KopierMaschine - локальный копировщик сделок между различными счетами MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5 в любом направлении расположенных на одном компьютере с интуитивно понятным интерфейсом. Направления копирования: MT4 --> MT5 MT4 --> MT4 MT5 --> MT5 MT5 --> MT4 для копирования между терминалами MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader   5 необходимо приобрести версию продукта KopierMaschine  для  MetaTrader   5 Особенности Программа работает в двух режимах Master и Slave На один подчиненный счет можно копировать
    Symbol Order Manager EA
    Rohin Stirling Dufty
    Utilità
    Symbol Order Close EA was developed to handle the closing and trailing of profit per symbol. The expert can also trail by dollars and the user can specify a particular magic number in case multiple experts are used on the same account. You can close by total profit on a symbol, start trailing, stop trailing and trailing step, all in a dollar value This EA is VERY handy if you are running an expert that trades multiple symbols and ends up with a floating profit. It can also be used to close man
    ChangePeriod MT4
    Kazuya Yamaoka
    Indicatori
    You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button, saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by th
    Smartility
    Syed Oarasul Islam
    Utilità
    This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
    Verdure Forex Calculators
    Olawale Adenagbe
    1 (1)
    Utilità
    Overview Money management is an all-important aspect of trading that many traders often overlook. It is very possible that even with a winning strategy, bad money management can often result in huge loses. Verdure Forex Calculators aims to help traders minimize risk and exposure in the Forex market. Verdure Forex Calculators implements 4 calculators in one single indicator. It is the first of it's kind on MT4 platform. Calculators implemented are: Lot (Trade or Contract Size) Calculator. Margin
    Telegram Alert for Universal Indicator
    Denis Adha
    Utilità
    Telegram Alert for Universal Indicator serves as an automated trading tool. It takes screenshots of the current chart when buy or sell signals are generated by a custom indicator and sends these screenshots to a designated Telegram channel. This feature allows traders to visually monitor their trading signals, enhancing their decision-making process and overall trading experience. Inputs: Telegram BOT API:   Input your BOT API Telegram Telegram  Chat ID:   Input your CHAT ID (Telegram channel/g
    ASTA Trade Manager
    Steve Kandio
    Utilità
    ASTA Trade Manager is a semi-automated trading tool designed to assist professional traders in Exit Strategy Management . This EA will not open trading positions automatically. This version is made to manage manual transactions on 1 chart (pair) only. For the Multipair version, you can check the product at:  ASTA Multipair Trade Manager . FEATURES: 1. Entry and Exit Panel Order Panel: Buy, Sell and Pending Orders Exit Button: Close All Order, Close All Buy, Close All Sell Can be used on strategy
    FTMO Protector PRO MT4
    Rando Pajuste
    5 (1)
    Utilità
    Short Description: FTMO Protector PRO MT4 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics. EA w orks with all different Prop Firm service providers. Overview: FTMO Protector PRO MT4 is an Drawdown Safeguard Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for traders
    Auto Stop Loss
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilità
    Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager) automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit to buy and sell orders, including pending orders. It features a break-even option and a trailing stop for easy setup. Key Features: Automatic Stop Loss Automatic Take Profit Automatic Break-even (true/false option) Automatic Trailing Stop (true/false option) You can control Multi Symbols from one chart   MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132500?source=Site+Profile+Seller Input-Settings: ------ Trade
    EA Ichimoku ft MA
    Nguyen Van Manh
    Utilità
    The Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, or Ichimoku for short, is a technical indicator used to gauge momentum along with future areas of support and resistance. Ichimoku technical indicators include five lines called Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Senkou Span A, Senkou Span B, Chickou Span.   Rent EA, buy EA Connect via Skype link to exchange details: https://join.skype.com/invite/X1Y3At5EwsvY Support email:  sealteamhn@gmail.com Hotline: Mr.Tu 0971678888 
    ON Trade Manager
    Abdullah Alrai
    Utilità
    Questo prodotto ti consentirà di controllare i tuoi ordini e il tuo account con molte funzioni 1- calcolerà la dimensione del lotto corretta in base alla dimensione del tuo account/dimensione SL/valore in punti coppia per 1 dimensione del lotto. 2- ti fornirà la situazione attuale dell'ordine in base alle posizioni delle linee (target sl tp). 3- sposterà tutti gli ordini target / sl premendo 1 pulsante. 4- ti darà informazioni sul tuo conto e sul margine necessario per aprire i tuoi ordini.
    Golden Gestion TP SL
    Matthias Hubert Patrick Snidaro
    Utilità
    Auto SL/TP Manager EA – Gestion Automatique Intelligente Auto SL/TP Manager EA est un Expert Advisor conçu pour automatiser la gestion des commandes avec une efficacité maximale et une grande discrétion. Il gère automatiquement : Le Stop Loss (SL) et le Take Profit (TP) Le Profit Lock (verrouillage progressif des bénéfices) Le Trailing Stop avec plusieurs méthodes avancées L' affichage masqué du SL et du TP pour plus de discrétion (non visible par le courtisan) C'est l'outil idéal pour les
    Savage Trades Manual Trading Assistant EA
    Gary Leon Patton
    5 (1)
    Utilità
    Savage Trades M.T.A.  is a Manual Trade Assistant expert advisor. This EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. 1.) Quickly Execute trade entries with the click of a button with your own predetermined Stop Loss and Take Profit. 2.) Non-Repainting retracement and reversal warnings indicated by arrows and system alert. 3.) Auto adjusting Support and Resistance levels with strength indicated by color shade. 4.) Auto adjusting Fibo
    AnalysisMaster
    Shao Chen
    Utilità
    This product is a multi-functional MT4 indicator and is an indispensable tool for account information statistics, strategy analysis and risk assessment. Functions: 1. Statistical account basic information of profit and loss . 2. Statistics and display the account profit and loss fund curve. 3. Display the order's track on chart ,so that we can analys the strategy and risk of the account. 4 .List account's trade pairs and order totals ,we also can see the profits of each pair. If you have any qu
    Margin Call Shield MT4
    DigitalPrime
    Utilità
    Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield   is a tool for MetaTrader 4 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a  
    Close Trades Pro MT4
    Osazee Asikhemhen
    Utilità
    Introducing the Revolutionary   Trade Closing Assistant ! Are you tired of manually closing hundreds trades? Are you a   scalper ,   day trader ,   swing trader   and  you want to maximize your profits and minimize your losses by closing multiple positions at thesame time under different conditions? Are you a   Prop Firm Trader  who wishes to avoid hitting maximum daily drawdown? Search no further. This kit is the ultimate solution for all you. GUIDE TO USE THE KIT 1. Shows the total profit/lo
    Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
    Kevin Peter Abate
    Utilità
    Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
    FREE
    Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
    Forex Trade Manager MT4
    InvestSoft
    4.98 (416)
    Utilità
    Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (2)
    Utilità
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
    Grid Manual MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.71 (17)
    Utilità
    Grid Manual è un pannello di trading per lavorare con una griglia di ordini. L'utilità è universale, ha impostazioni flessibili e un'interfaccia intuitiva. Funziona con una griglia di ordini non solo nella direzione delle perdite, ma anche nella direzione dell'aumento dei profitti. Il trader non ha bisogno di creare e mantenere una griglia di ordini, lo farà l'utilità. È sufficiente aprire un ordine e il manuale di Grid creerà automaticamente una griglia di ordini per esso e lo accompagnerà fino
    EasyInsight AIO MT4
    Alain Verleyen
    3 (1)
    Utilità
    EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
    TradePanel MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.84 (89)
    Utilità
    Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
    Telegram To MT4 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.95 (40)
    Utilità
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
    Gann Model Forecast
    Kirill Borovskii
    5 (1)
    Utilità
    I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
    Trade Portfolio Dashboard
    LEE SAMSON
    Utilità
    Visualizza immediatamente la cronologia delle tue operazioni chiuse per giorno e settimana, le tue operazioni aperte correnti e l'esposizione forex su un grafico! Utilizza la mappa di calore per identificare le operazioni redditizie e dove si trova il tuo drawdown attuale all'interno del tuo portafoglio di trading. Pulsanti di chiusura rapida Utilizza i pulsanti di chiusura rapida per chiudere ogni operazione su un singolo simbolo, chiudere singole operazioni per intero o ottenere profitti o p
    VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.86 (58)
    Utilità
    Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Utilizzando il nostro pannello di trading, puoi fare trading con un clic dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. Calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni che semplificano la vita di un trader e lo aiutano a condurre le proprie attività di trading in modo molto più rapido e conveniente. Suggerimenti gra
    The News Filter
    Leolouiski Gan
    5 (24)
    Utilità
    Questo prodotto filtra tutti gli esperti consulenti e i grafici manuali durante il periodo delle notizie, così non dovrai preoccuparti di improvvisi picchi di prezzo che potrebbero distruggere le tue impostazioni di trading manuali o le negoziazioni effettuate da altri esperti consulenti. Questo prodotto viene fornito anche con un sistema completo di gestione degli ordini che può gestire le tue posizioni aperte e gli ordini in sospeso prima della pubblicazione di qualsiasi notizia. Una volta che
    Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    4.33 (15)
    Utilità
    This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.69 (64)
    Utilità
    Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
    Click and Go Trade Manager
    Victor Christiaanse
    5 (8)
    Utilità
    Click and Go Trade Manager, the ultimate solution for seamless trading execution. With a simple click on the chart, you can effortlessly define your stop loss, entry price, and target levels. No more hassle of inputting values manually - it's made incredibly intuitive and easy. Embedded risk management is a key feature of our Trade Manager. We understand the importance of protecting your investments, which is why the Click and Go Trade Manager incorporates risk management. When placing orders,
    News Trapper EA
    Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
    4.85 (13)
    Utilità
    Hi, all.  News trapper EA It is an expert for trading news very safe expert  Automated Trading on the news of the economic calendar. It shows stable trading during last 10  years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. The Expert is very simple to use.      sale will end after 48 h how to install it     and set files     read the blog         after purchase contact me to add you to   VIP   channel  The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the econo
    Trading box Technical analysis
    Igor Zizek
    5 (37)
    Utilità
    Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
    Custom Alerts AIO MT4
    Daniel Stein
    Utilità
    Custom Alerts AIO: Monitora tutti i mercati — senza alcuna configurazione Panoramica Custom Alerts AIO è una soluzione di monitoraggio dei mercati pronta all’uso che non richiede alcuna configurazione. Tutti gli indicatori necessari — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sono integrati internamente. Non vengono mostrati grafici, rendendolo ideale per generare alert in tempo reale in modo discreto ed efficiente. Supporta tutte le classi di asset offerte dal tuo broker: Forex,
    Zone Guardian
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    Utilità
    Zone Guardian is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate trade management. This EA manages trades within specified risk parameters using automatic lot calculation and multi-layered trade activation. It supports up to 5 layers within the entry zone, each with customizable risk percentages. Visual aids on the chart display entry zones, stop loss (SL), and take profits (TP), ensuring easy level adjustments. The EA adapts to market conditions by closing trades at each TP and moving SLs
    Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.09 (11)
    Utilità
    Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Suppo
    Titan Machinist
    Marco De Donno
    Utilità
    Titan Machinist - Your Professional Management System for MetaTrader                                                                                                                                 Transform Your Trading with Automated Position Management Tired of having to manually manage every single trade? Titan Machinist is the ultimate solution to automate your trade management, allowing you to trade like a true professional. Suitable for any trading technique: one
    Telegram To MT4 Receiver
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.2 (5)
    Utilità
    Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (inclusi quelli privati e restrittivi) direttamente sul tuo MT4.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare le negoziazioni. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente attraente. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia a utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida dell'utente + Demo  | Versione MT5 | Versione Discord
    Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    4.75 (20)
    Utilità
    Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — Assistente di Trading Multifunzione Oltre 66 funzioni integrate per la gestione completa del trading e dell’analisi del mercato. Unisce gestione del rischio, ordini intelligenti e analisi tecnica in un’unica piattaforma. Adatto a Forex, indici, azioni, criptovalute e metalli. Perché i trader lo scelgono Trading con un solo clic Calcolo automatico di rischio e volume Ordini intelligenti: grid, OCO, ordini nascosti, SL/TP virtuali Gestione avanzata: trailing stop, br
    Take a Break
    Eric Emmrich
    5 (29)
    Utilità
    The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
    Trade Copier Pro
    Vu Trung Kien
    4.54 (13)
    Utilità
    Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
    DrawDown Limiter MT4
    Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
    5 (8)
    Utilità
    Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
    Telegram Signal pro
    Sara Sabaghi
    4.86 (7)
    Utilità
    What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on your
    Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
    Runwise Limited
    4.75 (4)
    Utilità
    Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
    Trading box Order Management
    Igor Zizek
    5 (35)
    Utilità
    Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications... Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (O
    Averaging Helper
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (2)
    Utilità
    Strumento di supporto al trading: questo tipo di strumento di supporto al trading ti aiuterà a calcolare la media delle tue posizioni precedentemente non redditizie utilizzando due tecniche: media standard copertura con successiva apertura di posizioni in base all'andamento L'utility permette   di gestire contemporaneamente diverse posizioni aperte in direzioni diverse, sia per l'acquisto che per la vendita. Ad esempio, se hai aperto una posizione per la vendita e la seconda per l'acquisto, entr
    Mentfx Mmanage
    Anton Jere Calmes
    5 (15)
    Utilità
    The added video will show you the full functionality, effectiveness, and simplicity of this trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool c
    Trade Copier Global
    Laszlo Tormasi
    5 (15)
    Utilità
    Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
    Altri dall’autore
    Posh Candle Info MT5
    Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
    Utilità
    Show candle info with: Time in selected timezone  Bar number Candle range points Upper wick points and percentage Body   points and percentage Lower wick   points and percentage Mark large/small candle body with customizable line. Settings group: Broker and local timezone. Lookback bars for candle marking. Large candle body Small candle body Date and time info with auto position or custom the x and y coordinate.
    FREE
    Posh Sessions MT5
    Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
    Utilità
    Posh Sessions is indicator which displays sessions in broker time or your local time. You can set up to 5 sessions, assign name, start time, end time and color of each session. There is session's range to help you make a chart analysis. Settings for a session: Show:    To show or not the session on chart Title:   The title/name of the session Timezone:   Select between broker or local time to implement the session's period Start time:   The session start time End time:   The session end time Co
    FREE
    Posh Candle Info MT4
    Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
    5 (1)
    Utilità
    Show candle info with: Time in selected timezone  Bar number Candle range points Upper wick points and percentage Body points and percentage Lower wick points and percentage Mark large/small candle body with customizable line. Settings group: Broker and local timezone. Lookback bars for candle marking. Large candle body Small candle body Date and time info with auto position or custom the x and y coordinate.
    FREE
    Posh Sessions
    Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
    Utilità
    Posh Sessions is indicator which displays sessions in broker time or your local time. You can set up to 5 sessions, assign name, start time, end time and color of each session. There is session's range to help you make a chart analysis. Settings for a session: Show:  To show or not the session on chart Title:   The title/name of the session Timezone:   Select between broker or local time to implement the session's period Start time:   The session start time End time:   The session end time Colo
    FREE
    DLT Display Local Time
    Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
    Utilità
    DLT (Display Local Time) is an INDICATOR which displays local time using GMT timezone that can be easily switched. Support non standard timezones eg. -3:30, +4:45 Useful when you trade in your local market hours, or to evaluate candles in different time zone. This is for MT4 version. For   MT5   version click here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71656 There is very useful info for candle: Range, Upperwick, Body, Lowerwick. You can get this when custom crosshair is enabled. Sessions will
    Rosy Trade Assistant MT4
    Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
    Utilità
    Rosy Trade Assistant A very easy to use EA, simple and friendly. Many features available to manage your trade. Compact panel with 4 sizes that can be selected according to your convenience. And trading in your local time has never been easier, using local timescale and clock. User Guide and Demo version Pages Trading Panel - Page to place an order and manage it's SL/TP Tools - Page to manage order: trailing, close on target, close all by categories Settings - Page to use custom time scale with s
    DLT Display Local Time MT5
    Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
    5 (2)
    Utilità
    DLT (Display Local Time) is an INDICATOR which displays local time using GMT timezone that can be easily switched. Support non standard timezones eg. -3:30, +4:45 Useful when you trade in your local market hours, or to evaluate candles in different time zone. This version is for MT5 terminal. For   MT4   version click here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71187 Massive updates on version 3.0: Choose to show current local time with optional date/GMT on chart's corner you want. Set your o
    Rosy Trade Assistant MT5
    Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
    Utilità
    Rosy Trade Assistant A very easy to use EA, simple and friendly. Many features available to manage your trade. Compact panel with 4 sizes that can be selected according to your convenience. And trading in your local time has never been easier, using local timescale and clock. User Guide and Demo version Pages Trading Panel - Page to place an order and manage it's SL/TP Tools - Page to manage order: trailing, close on target, close all by categories Settings - Page to use custom time scale with s
    Rosy Pro Panel MT5
    Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
    5 (1)
    Utilità
    Download DEMO here  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759772 An ultimate panel you've never seen before.  Compact and nice Trade panel with large Total P/L and it's percentage display. Groups for trades summary available: Ticket, Symbol, Type, Category, and Magic. Average price field helps you know your trading average price and direction. Set magic and comment of your trading in a very easy way. Group closing by symbol, type, category or magic - only by one click. Close All button for a quick
    Filtro:
    krisnara123
    2113
    krisnara123 2025.01.05 16:02 
     

    An Excellent trade panel . Very neat interface, easy see trades by group.The trailing stop with percentage is very helpful.Alerts facility is good.Very easy to manage trade positions with vary options.Great support from the developer.

    Rispondi alla recensione