How to Buy MT4 Product





Download DEMO version here

(Contact me if you got problem)





To buy a product (EA, indicator or other tools), you must have an account.

If you don't, you can open account here before doing steps below.





Buy MT4 Product

1. Open your MT4 terminal which you want to place the product.

2. Click MQL5 community icon, and login using your username and password. You can use Alt+M to show/hide the window.





3. On Terminal (Use Ctrl+T to show/hide Terminal window), click Market tab, then search product, and click the product icon. Product page will be opened.





4. Click Buy button, then choose payment method.





5. After payment completed, product will be shown in Navigator window, under Expert Advisors > Market (or Indicators > Market - depend on the product type).

Use Ctrl+N to show/hide Navigator window. If product not shown, restart the terminal.





Check Rosy Pro Panel MT4 here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124885



