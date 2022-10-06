Simple Automatic TP SL And BE

4.5

Program for automatic placement of stop loss and take profit orders. Values are calculated as points distance from open price.

BreakEven option is also included. all options could be applied to BUY, SELL separately or together.

Enter values ​​in points in the fields on the right side of the menu and press dedicated button to aplly your settings.


If in doubt, The instruction is displayed in the tooltip.





Recensioni 2
Resti Prima
228
Resti Prima 2022.11.17 20:31 
 

Tahanks for share,, very usefull for scalping in m1 ;D Love it!!!

if u have time maybe u can add Trailing Stop and close all function. :D

Lupacchiotta
330
Lupacchiotta 2023.01.22 15:01 
 

It is very simple and precise but unfortunately as soon as I close the Metatrader I have to re-enter the TP AND SL points each time. Thanks for sharing.

