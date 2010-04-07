Trade Manager MIXpro

All the buttons and info you need as a trader in just one interface No need to navigate between multiple interfaces and waste time and money

This cutting-edge trading tool is designed bu a trader for a trader to meet all your trading needs and more, offering an array of features and functionalities to enhance your trading success.





45 Features: Buy :Open long positions Sell :Open short positions HG : HEDGE :Buy and Sell(same lot) S.Pdg : Sell-Stop and Sell-Limit Red X : Delete Sell pending orders B.Pdg : Buy-Stop and Buy-Limit Blue X : Delete Buy pending orders S+ : Close Sell profit positions S- : Close Sell loss positions Sx : Close All Sell positions

B- : Close Buy loss positions B+ : Close Buy profit positions Bx : Close All Buy positions

C.P+ : Close All profit positions C.L- : Close All loss positions BlackX : Close All positions

RV : Reverse positions (same Lot)

R2 : Reverse positions (Double Lot)

LK : Lock the current positions

AV : Set the average of trades of the same type

BE : To activate Break event

VS : To activate virtual stop loss

TP : To activate profit

SL : To activate stop

Tr : To activate trailing stop

XAUSD :To deal only with curent symbol

Syb.All : To deal with all symbols

B/S : To deal with each type of transaction

All Sep : To deal with each position separately

Profit ＄ : To close trades at a certain profit : USD Or point

Loss ＄ : To close trades at a certain loss : USD Or point

Tr＄/Tr P :Change Trailing stop : USD Or point

Tr : To activate Trailing stop

More :The panel moves when you press and move the clock and spread button + it disappears and is renewed when you press the hide button + 7 Edit label +Most important Info Panel .

Experience a new level of trading efficiency and take your trading to the next level with our professional Trading Manager. Start optimizing your trades today and achieve your financial goals effortlessly. Get our Trading Helper now and revolutionize the way you trade!



