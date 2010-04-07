Trade Manager MIXpro

All the buttons  and info you need as a trader in just one interface

No need to navigate between multiple interfaces and waste time and money

This cutting-edge trading tool is designed bu a trader for a trader to meet all your trading needs and more, offering an array of features and functionalities to enhance your trading success.

45 Features:

Buy       :Open long positions

Sell       :Open short positions 

HG        : HEDGE :Buy and Sell(same lot)

S.Pdg    : Sell-Stop and Sell-Limit 

Red X    : Delete Sell pending orders

B.Pdg    : Buy-Stop and Buy-Limit

Blue X   : Delete Buy pending orders

S+         : Close Sell profit positions

S-           : Close Sell loss positions

Sx         : Close  All Sell  positions

B-          : Close Buy loss positions

B+        : Close Buy profit positions

Bx        : Close All Buy  positions

C.P+     : Close All profit positions

C.L-      : Close All loss positions

BlackX  : Close All positions

RV        :  Reverse positions (same Lot) 

R2        :  Reverse positions (Double Lot)

LK        : Lock the current positions  

AV        : Set the average of trades of the same type 

BE        :  To activate Break event

VS        :    To activate virtual stop loss

TP        :   To activate profit

SL        :   To activate stop  

Tr         :   To activate trailing stop

XAUSD   :To deal only with  curent symbol 

Syb.All  :   To deal with  all symbols

B/S       :   To deal with each type of transaction 

All Sep  : To  deal with each position separately 

Profit ＄ : To close trades at a certain profit : USD  Or   point

Loss ＄ To close trades at a certain loss      : USD  Or   point

Tr＄/Tr P :Change Trailing stop                     : USD  Or   point 

Tr    :   To activate Trailing stop

More      :The panel moves when you press and move the clock and spread button + it disappears and is renewed when you press the hide button

+ 7 Edit label +Most important Info Panel .

Experience a new level of trading efficiency and take your trading to the next level with our professional Trading Manager. Start optimizing your trades today and achieve your financial goals effortlessly. Get our Trading Helper now and revolutionize the way you trade!


