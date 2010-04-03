Chat Ai MT4

Friends, this tool does not work in backtesting and you must run it live.

Chat Ai assistant
a versatile and intelligent AI assistant
Talk to the AI, get advice from it, give it orders
Can be used in all charts, time frames, symbols, markets and...
With a very simple interface


This tool is an artificial intelligence assistant that you can chat with.
You can give him different commands. for example:
Tell him to open a buy order for you.
Or tell him to close your sales deals
Or tell it to change the color of the chart
Tell him to predict the future of the market
and dozens of other commands. We add many commands to it in each version


Its user interface is very simple. Just chat with him. Talk to him like a human being.
Communication with him is not difficult at all. Everyone needs an AI assistant in Metatrader.



Some commands to learn more about this artificial intelligence tool:

•    Close all orders buy  >>>>>  Closes all open buy trades

•    Open a buy order with lot 0.01 >>>>>  A buy order is executed with a volume of 0.01 without profit and loss limits

•    Set background color Turquoise >>>>>  Set the desired chart color by writing the desired color

•    Set Trendline 32992 color yellow >>>>>  By entering the name of the object you can do in its color

•    if bid less Trendline 33261 alert order sell with lot 0.01 and sl price 1.09375 >>>>>  The same as the previous example, but when the desired trend line is reached, a sell order is executed

•    if time current greater equal Vertical Line 58593 order buy with lot 0.01 >>>>>  A buy order when the market date reaches the line. This example is suitable for those using a time series strategy

•    if price moving average with period 15 > price  moving average with period 50 order buy lot 0.1 with sl price 1.23621 >>>>>  When the price of moving average 15 is greater than moving 50, it will place a buy order

•    if price moving average with period 15 with ma method simple > price  moving average with period 50 order buy lot 0.1 with sl price 1.23621

•    show channel >>>>>  By writing this text, a channel has been displayed in the market

•    show elliott wave >>>>>  By writing this text,  elliott wave has been displayed in the market

•    show resistance >>>>>  Displays a number of available top resistance in the chart

•    show support >>>>>  Displays a number of available top support in the chart

•    if bid > Horizontal Line 8408 do a order buy with lot 0.01 >>>>>  If the price reaches the desired line, it makes a purchase with a volume of 0.01

•    show the waves panel >>>>>  Showing a panel in the chart, by moving it in the chart, you can observe all kinds of big and small waves in the market.

•    Delete all chart elements >>>>>  It disables all the elements in the chart, such as the color of the candle  ,By moving the panel, you can see the past and the future

•    if bearish Spinning Top candle bar 1 occurs placed order sell with lot 0.02 and sl pip 1.099534 >>>>>  When the desired candlestick pattern occurs, execute a sell order

•    Show a possible future >>>>>  Based on the patterns that happened in the past, a possible pattern of the future has been displayed

•    Calculate the risk at sl price 1.098028 with lot 0.01 >>>>>  You can also calculate the risk of your trade by entering price or volume

•    open the panel risk

•    show the panel risk


As you can see, it is enough to talk to artificial intelligence like a human.
He understands what you are saying.
Make sure you only speak to him in English.
These commands are just examples, you can give him thousands of similar commands
Also, if you need more commands that are not in this list, be sure to tell me and I will add them



How to use this tool:

Add this tool to the chart.
Then a panel is added to the bottom left side of the chart.
That panel contains three empty boxes.
In those boxes, you can enter your commands.
Enter first in the first line.
If there is not enough space, write the rest of the text on the second line
And if your command is too long, write the rest of the text on the third line
Then click on Run option to execute your command.



Features of this tool:

Can be used in all charts, symbols, time frames, markets and...
With a very simple and beautiful user interface
With thousands of commands
New commands can be added in each version
With fast support from the seller
The price is very reasonable



Useful links:

  • Link  1: Contact support
  • Link  2: Our products
  • Link  3: Chat Ai Guide
  • Link  4: Common commands
  • Link  5: Settings guide
  • Link  6: Update the products
  • Link  7: Our channel




